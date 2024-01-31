The Big Picture February brings an exciting lineup of new and returning TV shows, including Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Other highly anticipated shows include Mr. and Mrs. Smith, starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, and the historical epic Shōgun on FX.

Fans can also look forward to new seasons of popular series like NCIS, FBI, and Ghosts, as well as the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Love is in the air this February, and so are some of 2024's most anticipated new TV shows. This month, Netflix debuts its live-action adaptation of the animated classic Avatar: The Last Airbender. The Walking Dead's best couple, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), reunite for their spin-off The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. In a universe sans zombies, Donald Glover and Maya Erskine play spies trying to survive a fake marriage in Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Justin Hartley of This Is Us takes center stage in Tracker, and so does The Good Wife's Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) in Elsbeth.

Over on FX, the network brings a bestselling novel to life with Shōgun, a story inspired by historical events. Ben Mendelsohn and his blue eyes design haute couture in The New Look, a biopic miniseries about Christian Dior. And while Noomi Rapace explores the mysteries of space in Constellation, Earth-based investigators hunt criminals in a new addition to the Law & Order universe. Plus, new seasons of Abbott Elementary, Tokyo Vice, NCIS, FBI, and Ghosts. Last but not least, Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm takes its final bow. Grab your favorite Valentine's Day candy, buy yourself some flowers, and settle in! Here are all the new and returning TV shows hitting screens this month.

Genius: MLK/X

Release Date: February 1 on Nat Geo TV, Disney+, and Hulu

After profiling Albert Einstein, Pablo Picasso, and Aretha Franklin, the fourth season of National Geographic's biographical anthology series Genius parallels the lives of Dr. Martin Luther King (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and Malcolm X (Aaron Pierre). With Weruche Opia as Coretta Scott King and Jayme Lawson as Betty Shabazz, the Ron Howard-produced Genius: MLK/X dramatizes the revolutionary leaders' lives and the moment they finally crossed paths.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Release Date: February 2 on Prime Video

No one said married life was easy. Based on the 2005 movie starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, showrunners Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover's TV adaptation has Glover and Blue Eye Samurai star Maya Erskine assume the title roles of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Two American spies pretending to be a normal married couple named "John" and "Jane" navigate missions, assassination attempts, and constant bickering. Despite their initial reservations, feelings develop because, well, how could they not? Parker Posey, Paul Dano, Alexander Skarsgård, Sarah Paulson, and Ron Perlman guest star.

One Day

Release Date: February 8 on Netflix

One day can change everything. Based on David Nicholls' novel One Day and the 2014 film with Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, the Netflix series of the same name stars Leo Woodall as Dexter Mayhew and Ambika Mod as Emma Morley. Their unconventional love story spans two decades and all the in-between moments: a one-night stand turned friendship, a burgeoning crush, and tragic missed opportunities. One Day shows the world-altering effect one person can have on your life.

Tracker

Release Date: February 11 on CBS

Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) is dang good at his job. He and his elite team of not-quite bounty hunters rescue missing people. Determined, snarky, and rocking a stellar jawline, he's a good guy, too. He doesn't collect a reward unless he finds his quarry. Tracker is based on bestselling crime author Jeffery Deaver's book The Never Game and co-stars Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, and Mary McDonnell.

The New Look

Release Date: February 14 on Apple TV+

"Creation cannot stop the bullets, but creation is our way forward." Several years after World War II, French fashion designer Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn) released his "New Look" collection. His work revolutionized women's clothing for decades to come and re-established France's prestigious place within the industry's hierarchy. But Dior's story is about resistance and resilience as much as artistic expression. An all-star cast joins Mendelsohn in The New Look, including Juliette Binoche, Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, and Glenn Close.

The Vince Staples Show

Release Date: February 15 on Netflix

Rapper, singer, and Abbott Elementary guest star Vince Staples stars in The Vince Staples Show, a semi-autobiographical dramedy. In this world, the eponymous Staples can't catch a break. But for Vince, fights, gunfire, and getting attacked by a person in a mascot uniform is just another day in Long Beach, California.

Constellation

Release Date: February 21 on Apple TV+

When a devastating space accident sends astronaut Jo (Noomi Rapace) crashing down to Earth, nothing is as it seems. Not her home, not her memories, and not even her beloved daughter. To unravel this psychological sci-fi thriller's mysteries, Jo must come face-to-face with the things human beings aren't meant to see. Jonathan Banks joins Rapace in Constellation, created by Peter Harness and directed by Michelle MacLaren.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Release Date: February 22 on Netflix

It's time for Aang to save the world again. Based on the widely beloved animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender, showrunner Albert Kim's live-action version adapts Season 1 of the Nickelodeon masterpiece. Set in a magical world where people can bend the Four Elements to their will, a group of lovable kids try to restore balance by defeating the tyrannical Fire Nation. Netflix's Avatar boasts incredible production value and an impressive cast, with established actors like Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Daniel Dae Kim, George Takei, and Prey's breakout star Amber Midthunder, alongside young talents Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, and Elizabeth Yu.

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent

Release Date: February 22 on Citytv

Cue the famous "dun-dun" sound! This spin-off of Law & Order: Criminal Intent stars an entirely Canadian cast as they investigate "ripped-from-the-headlines crimes" Canada's capital city. Airing on the Citytv network, the cast includes Aden Young, Kathleen Munroe, Karen Robinson, K. C. Collins, and Nicola Correia-Damude.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Release Date: February 25 on AMC

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live picks up with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) some time after The Walking Dead series finale. Everyone's favorite apocalyptic married couple has spent years searching for each other, desperate to reunite their family. Both struggle to cling to hope but refuse to give up. Co-created by Scott M. Gimple and Gurira, Pollyanna McIntosh returns as Jadis Stokes/Anne, with Terry O'Quinn and Lesley-Ann Brandt joining AMC's Walking Dead universe. It's time to finally learn what Rick's been up to since he flew off in that helicopter in Season 9.

Shōgun

Release Date: February 27 on AMC

Based on James Clavell's bestselling 1975 novel of the same name, Shōgun is a historical epic inspired by real figures from Japan's Edo period. As civil war brews between rival powers, the lives of Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), samurai Lady Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), and British officer John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) collide in a bloody web of political intrigue that will determine the course of Japan's future. Previously adapted as a 1980 miniseries starring Richard Chamberlain, the great Toshiro Mifune, and Yoko Shimada, FX's Shōgun promises a necessary reset on the original's Eurocentric perspective. According to FX Networks and FX Productions CEO John Landgraf, "[This version] is told from multiple points of view, not just the singular Western white male point of view."

Elsbeth

Release Date: February 29 on CBS

This time, Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) gets to be the star. A spin-off of CBS's prestige legal drama The Good Wife, Elsbeth follows the titular attorney's move from Chicago to New York City. As Elsbeth adjusts to her new surroundings with all her usual charm, she uses her equally brilliant skills to solve crimes. A woman with autism who's celebrated for her accomplishments and avoids regressive stereotypes, Elsbeth was one of The Good Wife's and The Good Fight's best supporting characters.

New Seasons

February 4

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 12, Max)

February 7

Not Dead Yet (Season 2, ABC)

Abbott Elementary (Season 3, ABC)

February 8

Halo (Season 2, Paramount+)

Tokyo Vice (Season 2, Max)

February 12

NCIS (Season 21, CBS)

NCIS: Hawai’i (Season 3, CBS)

February 13

FBI (Season 6, CBS)

FBI: International (Season 3, CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted (Season 5, CBS)

February 15

Ghosts (Season 3, CBS)

Young Sheldon (Season 7, CBS)

So Help Me Todd (Season 2, CBS)

Vigil (Season 2, Peacock)

February 16

Blue Bloods (Season 14, CBS)

Fire Country (Season 2, CBS)

S.W.A.T. (Season 7, CBS)

February 18

CSI: Vegas (Season 3, CBS)

The Equalizer (Season 4, CBS)

February 20

Will Trent (Season 2, ABC)

The Good Doctor (Season 7, ABC)

The Rookie (Season 6, ABC)

February 29

The Tourist (Season 2, Netflix)