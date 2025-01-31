Welcome to the month of love! The world's longest January is finally in the rear-view mirror, and February, the month of roses, pink, and Valentine's Day chocolates, brings a welcome breath of fresh air with it. Even though you won't see much romance on the small screen this month, there's plenty of beloved series to go around. Invincible, Yellowjackets, and Reacher all return for their blood-splattered third seasons on Prime Video and Showtime, respectively, and it's also time to check in for Max's The White Lotus Season 3.

The modern-day Dutton saga might paused for now, but the drama of the past keeps unfolding through Paramount+'s 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story Season 2. Cobra Kai, meanwhile, takes its final bow on Netflix. A Thousand Blows, a new Disney+ crime drama by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, channels 19th-century history, while Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar's true story involves contemporary social media. Finally, and also courtesy of Netflix, acting heavyweights Robert De Niro and Angela Bassett team up for the timely political thriller Zero Day.

'Apple Cider Vinegar'

Available: February 6, 2025 on Netflix Genre: Drama, Crime Created By: Samantha Strauss Cast: Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Aisha Dee, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Mark Coles Smith, Ashley Zukerman, Susie Porter, Matt Nable, Dante Surace, Catherine McClements, Essie Davis, Chai Hansen, Richard Davies, Kieran Darcy-Smith, Doris Younane, Sibylla Budd, Jeremy Stanford

Netflix's new drama Apple Cider Vinegar is based on the true story of Belle Gibson (Kaitlyn Dever), an Australian wellness influencer who lied her way into millions of dollars — and social media followers — by promoting alternative "cures" for cancer.

'Cassandra'

Available: February 6, 2025 on Netflix Genre: Science Fiction, Thriller, Horror Created By: Benjamin Gutsche (director and writer) Cast: Lavinia Wilson, Mina Tander, Michael Klammer, Franz Hartwig, Mary Tölle, Joshua Kantara, Elias Grünthal, Filip Schnack

When a German family tries to discover the mysterious origins of their new AI housekeeper, Cassandra (Lavinia Wilson), their efforts backfire in dangerous, violent ways.

'Invincible'

Available: February 6, 2025 on Prime Video Genre: Superhero, Action, Adult Animation Created By: Robert Kirkman Cast: Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J. K. Simmons, Eric Bauza, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Walton Goggins, Chris Diamantopoulos, Calista Flockhart, Zachary Quinto, Ross Marquand, Jason Mantzoukas, Malese Jow, Grey Griffin, Khary Payton, Jay Pharoah, Ben Schwartz, Kevin Michael Richardson, Fred Tatasciore, Mark Hamill, Clancy Brown, Sterling K. Brown, Seth Rogen, Peter Cullen, Tatiana Maslany, Gary Anthony Williams

Mark, also known as Invincible (Steven Yeun), faces a crisis of conscious when his goals as a superhero clash with the motivations of his controversial new boss, D.A. Sinclair (Eric Bauza).

'Pokémon Horizons'

Available: February 7, 2025 Genre: Children's Animation, Adventure, Fantasy Created By: Saori Den (director) Cast: N/A

The pocket monster-catching adventure continues for a new generation of heroes in Pokémon Horizons Season 2, subtitled The Search for Laqua.

'Wrong Side of the Tracks'

Image via Netflix

Available: February 7, 2025 on Netflix Genre: Drama, Crime, Action Created By: David Bermejo Cast: José Coronado, Luis Zahera, Nona Sobo, Felipe Londoño, Laura Ramos, Manolo Caro, Manuel Tallafé, Itziar Atienza, María de Nati

The story of Tirso Abantos (José Coronado), a grandfather and former military officer battling Madrid's criminal underground, comes to a close with Wrong Side of the Tracks' fourth and final season.

'Cobra Kai'

Available: February 13, 2025 on Netflix Genre: Action, Martial Arts Created By: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg Cast: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List

Brace yourself for your last time entering the dojo, as Cobra Kai wraps up its final season with Season 6, Part 3.

'Yellowjackets'

Available: February 14, 2025 on Showtime and Paramount+ Genre: Drama, Thriller, Mystery Created By: Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson Cast: Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Liv Hewson, Courtney Eaton, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell. Ella Purnell, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins

When more dark, dire secrets from the past are unearthed in the present, situations become deadlier for the surviving Yellowjackets and their families.

'The White Lotus'

Available: February 16, 2025 on Max Genre: Dramedy, Anthology Created By: Mike White Cast: Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood

The White Lotus might seem like a paradise, but that glossy sheen can unravel in an instant. Some of the celebrities checking into Thailand's infamous resort hotel this season include Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Leslie Bibb, and Michelle Monaghan.

'Reacher'

Available: February 20, 2025 on Prime Video Genre: Thriller, Action Created By: Nick Santora Cast: Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, Brian Tee, Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Johnny Berchtold, Olivier Richters

The big man and his muscles are back for Season 3, as Reacher (Alan Ritchson) takes on a new job outside his comfort zone — an undercover agent.

'Zero Day'

Available: February 20, 2025 on Netflix Genre: Political Thriller, Action Created By: Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Michael Schmidt Cast: Robert De Niro, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton, Bill Camp, Dan Stevens, Angela Bassett, Matthew Modine, McKinley Belcher III

Former U.S. President George Mullen (Robert De Niro) leads an investigation into a harrowing and deadly cyberattack, but his illegal approach and controversial past might destroy America's crumbling democracy altogether.

'A Thousand Blows'

Available: February 21, 2025 on Disney+ Genre: Period Drama Created By: Steven Knight Cast: Malachi Kirby, Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty, Francis Lovehall, Ziggy Heath, Jason Tobin, James Nelson-Joyce, Nadia Albina, Jemma Carlton, Caoilfhionn Dunne, Morgan Hilaire, Tom Davis, Ella Lily Hyland, Darci Shaw

The real-life story of the Forty Elephants, a group of women thieves based in London, comes to live through the eyes of Hezekiah Moscow (Malachi Kirby) and Alec Munroe (Francis Lovehall), two Jamaica-born boxers.

'Surface'

Image via Apple Studios

Available: February 21, 2025 on Apple TV+ Genre: Psychological Thriller Created By: Veronica West Cast: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Millie Brady, Phil Dunster, Gavin Drea, Rupert Graves, Tara Fitzgerald, Nina Sosanya, Joely Richardson, Freida Pinto.

Still struck with complete amnesia, Sophie's (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) search for answers brings her to London in Surface Season 2.

'1923'

Available: February 23, 2025 on Paramout+ Genre: Western Period Drama Created By: Taylor Sheridan Cast: Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Isabel May, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Timothy Dalton, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Ehle, Marley Shelton, Leenah Robinson, Caleb Martin, Brian Konowal, Michael Greyeyes

Jacob (Harrison Ford), Cara (Helen Mirren), and the rest of the Dutton family prepare for war against their enemies.

'Suits LA'

Available: February 23, 2025 on NBC Genre: Legal Drama Created By: Aaron Korsh Cast: Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Bryan Greenberg, Victoria Justice, Troy Winbush, Alice Lee, Rachelle Goulding, Azita Ghanizada, Gabriel Macht

Suits' second spin-off follows cutthroat attorney Ted Black (Stephen Amell) and his fellow lawyers as they take charge of a rapidly growing firm in Los Angeles.

'House of David'

Available: February 27, 2025 on Prime Video Genre: Historical Drama Created By: Jon Erwin Cast: Michael Iskander, Ali Suliman, Ayelet Zurer, Stephen Lang, Louis Ferreira, Ethan Kai, Indy Lewis, Martyn Ford, Raresh DiMofte, Siir Tilif

House of David brings the Biblical tale of King David (Michael Iskander) to life, tracing his origins as a young shepherd through to his evolution into a king.

'Aitana: Metamorphosis'

Available: February 28, 2025 on Netflix Genre: Documentary Created By: Chloé Wallace (director) Cast: Aitana

Pop singer Aitana welcomes fans into her life through this vulnerable six-part documentary chronicling the highs and lows of her meteoric rise to fame.