Welcome to 2025! Another year has flown by, and the end of the winter holidays means a host of series coming back from hiatus as well as fresh premieres. Sitcoms wrapping up their current seasons include Abbot Elementary, Ghosts, Happy's Place, Lopez vs Lopez, and Animal Control; big-name dramas in the same boat consist of NCIS, Fire Country, The Irrational, Elsbeth, the One Chicago trilogy, and CBS' FBI trio. Mayfair Witches, Severance, The Night Agent, Will Trent, and The Rookie all kick off the year with their second, third, or seventh seasons, respectively. Reality TV fans will have plenty of choices between Kitchen Nightmares: Road to the Super Bowl LIX, Deal or No Deal Island, The Traitors, and The Bachelor.

If you're looking for something brand new, then never fret — streaming and network TV have you covered. Sterling K. Brown reunites with This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman for Paradise, a political mystery drama, while Colin Firth lends his talents to a miniseries adaptation of Jim Swire and Peter Biddulph's non-fiction book The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father's Search for Justice. Last but not least, a new animated Spider-Man is swinging onto Disney+.

'Animal Control'

Image via Fox

Available: January 2, 2025 on Fox Genre: Sitcom Created By: Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, Dan Sterling Cast: Joel McHale, Vella Lovell, Michael Rowland, Ravi V. Patel, Grace Palmer

Season 3 of Community star Joel McHale's unconventional workplace comedy roars (technically, barks) back right after New Year's Day. During an exclusive interview with Collider, cast member Vella Lovell called the third season "our best season yet."

'Hell's Kitchen'

Image via FOX

Available: January 2, 2025 on Fox Genre: Reality Cooking Competition Created By: Gordon Ramsay Cast: N/A

Eight contestants are still vying for the prize in Hell's Kitchen Season 23, and fans are in luck — Fox has already renewed Gordon Ramsay's long-running series for a 24th season.

'Going Dutch'

Available: January 2, 2025 on Fox Genre: Comedy Created By: Joel Church-Cooper Cast: Denis Leary, Taylor Misiak, Danny Pudi, Laci Mosely, Hal Cumpston, Joe Morton, Catherine Tate, Dempsey Bryk

Rescue Me lead Denis Leary taps back into his funny bone with Going Dutch, a new comedy where Leary's once-prestigious and still-arrogant U.S. Army Colonel gets shipped off to a tiny army base in the Netherlands.

'Lockerbie: A Search for Truth'

Available: January 2, 2025 on Peacock Genre: Drama Created By: Otto Bathurst, Jim Loach (directors), Jim Swire, Peter Biddulph (authors of The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father's Search for Justice) Cast: Colin Firth, Catherine McCormack, Sam Troughton, Mark Bonnar, Ardalan Esmaili, Mudar Abbara, Guy Henry, Nabil Al Raee, Jemma Carlton, Harry Redding, Rosanna Adams

Real-life parents Jim (Colin Firth) and Jane Swire (Catherine McCormack) search for answers about their daughter Flora's (Rosanna Adams) death in a 1988 plane bombing.

'Happy's Place'

Image via NBC

Available: January 3, 2025 on NBC Genre: Sitcom Created By: Julie Abbott, Kevin Abbott Cast: Reba McEntire, Melissa Peterman, Belissa Escobedo, Rex Linn, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk

The Reba McEntire-starring Happy's Place returns for its midseason premiere after receiving a full-season order of 18 episodes, and series co-creator Kevin Abbott has teased plenty more Reba cast reunions to come.

'Lopez vs Lopez'

Image via NBC

Available: January 3, 2025 on NBC Genre: Sitcom Created By: George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Debby Wolfe Cast: George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Matt Shively, Brice Gonzalez, Al Madrigal, Selenis Leyva

Season 3 of Lopez vs Lopez has already been a season chock-full of weddings, in-laws, and George Lopez making amends with Santa Claus. The series returns for new episodes after its winter break.

'Mayfair Witches'

Available: January 5, 2025 on AMC/AMC+ Genre: Drama, Supernatural, Horror Created By: Michelle Ashford, Esta Spalding Cast: Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, Jack Huston, Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, Annabeth Gish, Geraldine Singer, Hannah Alline, Ravi Naidu, Jen Richards, Keyara Milliner, Charlayne Woodard, Suleka Mathew, Alyssa Jirrels, Ted Levine, Thora Birch, Ben Feldman

Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario) might have gained answers about her biological heritage in Mayfair Witches' first season, but it came at a cost. In Season 2 of AMC's witchy Anne Rice drama, the demon Lasher (Jack Huston) has designs on her newborn baby, intending to use the child as a vessel to gain his freedom.

'Vienna Blood'

Image via BBC

Available: January 5, 2025 on PBS Genre: Historical Crime Drama Created By: Frank Tallis (author of The Liebermann series) Cast: Matthew Beard, Juergen Maurer, Luise von Finckh, Amelia Bullmore, Conleth Hill

Psychiatrist Max Liebermann (Matthew Beard) and Detective Oskar Rheinhardt (Jürgen Maurer) encounter a dangerous new threat in 1900s Austria. Known to them only under the code name "Mephisto," this Vienna Blood enemy is severe enough to shake up the series' case-of-the-week format.

'When Calls the Heart'

Image via Hallmark Channel

Available: January 5, 2025 on Hallmark Genre: Western Period Drama Created By: Michael Landon Jr. Cast: Erin Krakow, Martin Cummins, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Viv Leacock

Season 12 of Hallmark's 1920s drama When Calls the Heart teases “some real frisky fun, some comedy, and some serious drama" ahead for protagonist Elizabeth (Erin Krakow), as well as the arrival of special guest star Melissa Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls Wilder on Little House on the Prairie.

'Brilliant Minds'

Image via NBC

Available: January 6, 2025 on NBC Genre: Medical Drama Created By: Michael Grassi Cast: Zachary Quinto, Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears

Brilliant Minds' midseason return follows up on several cliffhangers: not just the love triangle brewing between Ericka (Ashleigh LaThrop), Van (Alex MacNicoll), and Jacob (Spence Moore II), but Erika's fate after her building collapsed.

'Deal or No Deal Island'

Image via Endemol Shine North America

Available: January 7, 2025 on NBC Genre: Reality Competition Created By: Howie Mandel (executive producer) Cast: Joe Manganiello (host)

Deal or No Deal Island, NBC's hit spin-off of Deal or No Deal, returns for Season 2 with a cast of former reality stars and plenty of new faces. Joe Manganiello also returns to his hosting duties.

'Finding Your Roots'

Available: January 7, 2025 on PBS Genre: Documentary Created By: Henry Louis Gates Jr. (host) Cast: Henry Louis Gates Jr.

Not only does Finding Your Roots' guest roster this season include Kristen Bell, Laurence Fishburne, Melanie Lynskey, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Chrissy Teigen, PBS promises that host Henry Louis Gates Jr. will finally find "the solution to a mystery that has haunted [his] family for generations."

'The Irrational'

Image via NBC

Available: January 7, 2025 on NBC Genre: Crime Drama, Procedural Created By: Arika Mittman Cast: Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Arash DeMaxi, Molly Kunz, Travina Springer

Before its winter premiere, showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman teased what the rest of The Irrational Season 2 has in store, including a team-up between Rose (Karen David) and Marisa (Maahra Hill).

'Kitchen Nightmares'

Available: January 7, 2025 on Fox Genre: Reality Cooking Competition Created By: Daniel Kay Cast: N/A

Making its return after nine years off the air, Season 9 of Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares kicks off with its Road to the Super Bowl LIX episodes featuring New Orleans restaurants and special NFL-themed guests.

'The Rookie'

Available: January 7, 2025 on ABC Genre: Police Procedural Drama Created By: Alexi Hawley Cast: Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O'Neil, Eric Winter, Mekia Cox, Lisseth Chavez

Before The Rookie returns to our screens for its Season 7 premiere, series creator Alexi Hawley dropped hints about the future of ABC's hit procedural, including whether Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) and Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) will reunite.

'Will Trent'

Image via ABC

Available: January 7, 2025 on ABC Genre: Police Procedural Drama Created By: Liz Heldens, Daniel T. Thomsen Cast: Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, Sonja Sohn, Gina Rodriguez

Season 3 picks up after the second season's emotional finale, which saw Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) forced to arrest Angie (Erika Christensen). The third season is already promising many new developments, including guest stars Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) and Scott Foley (Scandal).

'Abbott Elementary'

Image via ABC

Available: January 8, 2025 on ABC Genre: Mockumentary Sitcom Created By: Quinta Brunson Cast: Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis, Sheryl Lee Ralph

Abbott Elementary Season 4 is back and doing better than ever following its premiere hitting a new ratings high. Not much has been revealed about the rest of the series ahead of its midseason return.

'Chicago Fire'

Image via NBC

Available: January 8, 2025 on NBC Genre: Drama Created By: Derek Haas, Michael Brandt Cast: Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Monica Raymund, Lauren German, Charlie Barnett, David Eigenberg, Teri Reeves, Eamonn Walker, Yuri Sardarov, Christian Stolte, Joe Miñoso, Kara Killmer, Dora Madison Burge, Steven R. McQueen, Miranda Rae Mayo, Annie Ilonzeh, Alberto Rosende, Daniel Kyri, Adriyan Rae, Hanako Greensmith, Jake Lockett, Jocelyn Hudon, Dermot Mulroney

The job never ends for Station 51's firefighting crew. Fans have plenty to look forward to for the rest of Season 13, especially since the One Chicago universe is finally having its first crossover event in five years.

'Chicago Med'

Image via ABC

Available: January 8, 2025 on NBC Genre: Medical Drama Created By: Dick Wolf Cast: Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya DaCosta, Torrey DeVitto, Rachel DiPillo, Colin Donnell, Brian Tee, S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Marlyne Barrett, Norma Kuhling, Dominic Rains, Steven Weber, Guy Lockard, Kristen Hager, Jessy Schram, Luke Mitchell, Sarah Ramos, Darren Barnet

Season 10 of Chicago Med returns as dramatically as Chicago Fire. While you wait for its return, you can check out behind-the-scenes photos of the upcoming crossover.

'Chicago P.D.'

Image via Peacock

Available: January 8, 2025 on NBC Genre: Police Procedural Drama Created By: Dick Wolf Cast: Jason Beghe, Jon Seda, Sophia Bush, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Archie Kao, Elias Koteas, Amy Morton, Brian Geraghty, Tracy Spiridakos

As for Chicago P.D., Season 12, Episode 9 kicks off with the team investigating two kidnapped young girls.

'The Traitors'

Available: January 9, 2025 on Peacock Genre: Reality Competition Created By: N/A Cast: Alan Cumming (host)

Peacock has already renewed the Emmy-winning American remake of Britain's The Traitors for two more seasons ahead of its Season 3 premiere. Once again, host Alan Cumming will guide the contestants into the Scottish Highlands.

'Goosebumps: The Vanishing'

Available: January 10, 2025 on Disney+ Genre: Children's, Supernatural, Horror Created By: Rob Letterman, Nicholas Stoller Cast: David Schwimmer, Ana Ortiz, Jayden Bartels, Sam McCarthy, Elijah M. Cooper, Galilea La Salvia, Francesca Noel, Stony Blyden

Season 2 of the horror anthology series inspired by R. L. Stine's Goosebumps books follows Anthony Brewer (David Schwimmer), a divorced father trying to solve his brother's murder 30 years earlier, as well as his children (Jayden Bartels, Sam McCarthy), who suspect a nefarious fate has befallen their dad.

'XO, Kitty'

Image via Netflix