Welcome to 2024! A new year means plenty of new television. Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh commands respect and fear as an organized crime family's matriarch in Netflix's The Brothers Sun. On Disney+, criminal-turned-superhero Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) gets her moment to shine in Marvel's Echo, which also heralds the return of Daredevil alumni Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox. Jon Hamm becomes a grizzled and grumpy detective in Fox's animated Grimsburg, while Peter Capaldi's British detective defends his troubled past in Criminal Record.

Speaking of detectives! Jodie Foster and Kali Reis lead True Detective: Night Country. Ruth Wilson investigates both a murder and her daughter's disappearance in The Woman in the Wall. Clive Owen puts his stamp on the world-famous detective Sam Spade in Monsieur Spade. Plus, the debuts of Hazbin Hotel, Sofia Vergara's Griselda, and the Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, and Demi Moore-led FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans, while the Band of Brothers and The Pacific producer trio Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman present Masters of the Air. Grab your remotes! Let's dive into all the new and returning series gracing the small screen this month.

The Brothers Sun

Release Date: January 4 on Netflix

Bruce Sun's (Sam Song Li) family is made up of Taipei's biggest criminals. His older brother Charles (Justin Chien) is a master assassin, while their mother Eileen (Michelle Yeoh) is the greatest badass of them all. This comes as quite a surprise to Bruce, whose family kept him in the dark for his protection. When rival organizations challenge the Suns' power, Bruce has no choice but to join the family "business." He won't do so without a lot of complaints, however. Co-creator Bryon Wu (alongside Brad Falchuk) said of the series, "I am thankful to Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision and Netflix who have championed this Asian-American centric, Asian-American written, Asian-American directed show. I am excited to be a part of this wave of new content that speaks to our experiences with honesty and dignity.”

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale

Release Date: January 4 on AMC+

The town of Sanctuary lives up to its name. Witches have spent centuries living in the open, with magic as normal a thing as taxes. But when a local boy dies and Harper Fenn (Hazel Doupe), the non-magical daughter of local witch Sarah (Elaine Cassidy) gets blamed, Sanctuary turns from a safe haven into a modern-day witch hunt. Poldark showrunner Debbie Horsfield oversees this series based on author V.V. James' novel.

Solo Leveling

Release Date: January 6 on Crunchyroll

Meet Sung Jinwoo (Aleks Le): "the weakest hunter of all mankind." And when supernaturally gifted humans are the world's last defense against monsters, being a good hunter is pretty important. Things change when an unknown force gives Sung Jinwoo the chance to become more powerful than any other hunter. Now, he must stand up against evil, not run away. This anime action series is based on Solo Leveling, the Korean web comic by Chu-Gong.

Grimsburg

Image via Fox

Release Date: January 7 on Fox

Martin Flupe (Jon Hamm) is an A+ detective. Human relationships? That's another thing. But in the small town of Grimsburg, surrounded by mysteries and his family, Martin won't have much of a choice except to figure it all out. Already renewed for Season 2, Fox's new animated series also stars Amy Sedaris, Patton Oswalt, Rachel Dratch, and Alan Tudyk.

Echo

Release Date: January 9 on Disney+ and Hulu

Echo, the flagship show of Marvel's new Marvel Spotlight banner, sees the return of Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) after her debut in 2021's Hawkeye series. On the run from Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), her former mentor and surrogate father, Maya must confront her history and secure her future. Creator Marion Dayre brings this comic book hero to life in Marvel's first TV-MA series, which co-stars Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. All five episodes drop on the same day.

Ted

Release Date: January 11 on Peacock

A prequel to Seth MacFarlane's Ted movie and its sequel Ted 2 which starred Mark Wahlberg, the aptly named Ted follows the titular sentient teddy bear (MacFarlane) and his beloved owner John Bennett (Max Burkholder) as they navigate all the ups and downs of high school life. Can these besties stay besties? Sure, but not without a lot of naughty laughs.

Criminal Record

Release Date: January 12 on Apple TV+

Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty (Peter Capaldi) values his reputation. When new information suggests he might have convicted an innocent man, it sets Hegarty against Detective Sergeant June Lenker (Cush Jumbo), a woman determined to discover the truth. She discovers that Hegarty's methods might not be ethical, as a detective or as a powerful, threatened man. Elaine Collins executive producers the eight-episode miniseries that "touches on issues of race, institutional failure and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain."

Monsieur Spade

Release Date: January 14 on AMC

Sam Spade (Clive Owen) is back. Novelist Dashiell Hammett's famous detective, previously depicted by Humphrey Bogart in The Maltese Falcon, is retired and enjoying life in 1963 France. The murder of six nuns draws Spade back into the game, because what investigator can ever resist a mystery? Scott Frank and Tom Fontana created and produced Monsieur Spade.

True Detective: Night Country

Release Date: January 14 on Max

Nic Pizzolatto's True Detective anthology series returns with Season 4, led by Jodie Foster in her own return to fictional law enforcement 32 years after The Silence of the Lambs. Detective Liz Danvers' (Foster) last case ended badly. Maybe her new one will end better, but that's unlikely. Based in Ennis, Alaska, Danvers reunites with Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) to solve the disappearance of eight men from an arctic research station. Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw co-star, with Issa López as showrunner, writer, and director.

Wild Cards

Release Date: January 17 on The CW

Max Mitchell (Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan), a conwoman, decides to become a detectivein order to stay out of jail. Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) wants to repair his tarnished reputation. He isn't a fan of Max's methods, but as the unlikely duo solves crimes, maybe they'll both get what they want. Jason Priestley rounds out the cast with Michael Konyves as showrunner.

Hazbin Hotel

Release Date: January 19 on Prime Video

Welcome to Hell. Specifically, welcome to the Hazbin Hotel. Charlie Magne (Erika Henningsen), Satan's daughter, wants to help fix Hell's "overpopulation" problem. With all the cheer and optimism of a Disney princess, Charlie decides to open a hotel aimed at rehabilitating Hell's poor souls. Hazbin Hotel came to life in 2019 as a pilot by internet creator Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano and a team of freelance animators. Now funded by A24 for two full seasons, the adult animated musical comedy includes the voices of Stephanie Beatriz, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Keith David, Darren Criss, and Jeremy Jordan, alongside Broadway stars Daphne Rubin-Vega, Patina Miller, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Krystina Alabado, and Lilli Cooper.

The Woman in the Wall

Release Date: January 19 on Paramount+

Finding a dead body in your house is never a good sign. If you're a sleepwalker, that's really not great. In The Woman in the Wall, Lorna Brady (Ruth Wilson) wants answers about the strange dead woman in her home. She's also searching for her daughter, which involves confronting her past as a survivor of the Ireland Magdalene Laundries, a group of real-life religious organizations that abused vulnerable young women. Daryl McCormack co-stars as Detective Colman Akande in this six-part limited series by Joe Murtagh, who aims to "shed some light on the awful things that occurred within [the Magdalene Laundries] and introduce this history to the wider public, so that nothing like it may ever happen again."

Griselda

Release Date: January 25 on Netflix

Griselda fictionalizes the life of Griselda Blanco (Modern Family's Sofia Vergara), an immensely powerful drug trafficker known as the "godmother of cocaine." Set in the 1970s and 1980s, showrunners Eric Newman and Andrés Baiz (with Baiz as director) strive to humanize the terrifyingly deadly figure. "There has never been a woman who came close to achieving the power, wealth, and respect that Griselda did," Newman said. "No trafficker, woman or man, ever elicited the same level of fear."

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

Release Date: January 25 on Netflix

Kevin Smith and Powerhouse Animation Studios are back with Masters of the Universe: Revolution, the sequel to 2021's Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which was itself a sequel to He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Prince Adam/He-Man's (Chris Wood) adventures continue alongside other familiar Heroic Warriors faces: Duncan (Liam Cunningham), Andra (Tiffany Smith), Teela (Melissa Benoist, replacing Sarah Michelle Geller), and Roboto (Justin Long). Together, they'll fight their archenemies Skeletor (Mark Hamill), Lyn Majestra (Lena Headey), and Scare-Glow (Tony Todd). Keith David joins the cast as Hordak, while William Shatner jumps on board in a surprise role.

Masters of the Air

Release Date: January 26 on Apple TV+

Masters of the Air adapts Donald L. Miller's historical book about the pivotal American pilots who helped turn the tide during World War II. Starring Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, and new Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa, Masters of the Air is produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman, continuing the prestige miniseries tradition they established with Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans

Release Date: January 31 on FX

Following 2017's Feud: Betty and Joan, creator Ryan Murphy's anthology series continues with a true story based on Laurence Leamer's book Capote's Women. Bestselling author Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) based An­swered Prayers, a book he never published but teased in Esquire magazine, on the scandalous lives of his closest and most glamorous friends. Betraying their secrets cost Capote those friendships and his social standing. The trio of Gus Van Sant, Max Winkler, and Jennifer Lynch direct an all-star ensemble cast including Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, and Molly Ringwald.

Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation

Image Credit: Crunchyroll

Release Date: January TBD

Although there's currently no release date for Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation, the movie's reputation precedes it. Based on the manga Monsters, a One Piece spin-off by creator Eiichiro Od, Monsters follows the journeys of the legendary samurai Ryuma. Award-nominated director Sunghoo Park of Jujutsu Kaisen oversees the animated adaptation.

New Seasons

January 1

Night Court (Season 2, NBC)

January 9

La Brea (Season 3, NBC)

January 17

Chicago Med (Season 9, NBC)

Chicago Fire (Season 12, NBC)

Chicago P.D. (Season 11, NBC)

January 18

Law & Order (Season 23, NBC)

Law & Order: SVU (Season 25, NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 4, NBC)