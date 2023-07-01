Ahh, July. Summer is in full swing: the heat, the pool parties, the iced coffee, and all the hot television shows swarming like mosquitos (minus the biting). There are plenty of things to watch while you chill out and cool down: a younger, less angsty Superman (Jack Quaid) is flying his way around Metropolis in My Adventures with Superman. Don't ask what's in the empanadas on The Horror of Delores Roach, a modern-day re-imagining of Sweeney Todd starring One Day at a Time's Justina Machado. Steven Soderbergh's assembled quite the cast for his limited series Full Circle. It doesn't get better than having Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz, and Timothy Olyphant in one place.

Over on Netflix, comedian Michelle Buteau's come to slay in Survival of the Thickest. On FX, Marshal Raylan Givens makes his long-awaited return in Justified: City Primeval, which is sure to get some boot spurs jingling. Epic movie stars Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman all team up for Taylor Sheridan's Special Ops: Lioness, while Anthony Mackie takes time off from his Captain America duties to fight a serial killer clown in Twisted Metal. (Just go with it.)

Plus, some highly anticipated fan favorites return this month, including Good Omens, The Lincoln Lawyer, What We Do in the Shadows, Futurama, Minx, Heels, and Dark Winds. Grab some fresh lemonade and put new batteries in your remote! Let’s take a closer look at what promising new series are hitting the small screen this month.

My Adventures with Superman

Release Date: July 6 on Adult Swim | July 7 on Max

What’s that in the sky? Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Nope, it’s a brand-new Superman cartoon from Warner Bros. Animation. The studio responsible for Batman: The Animated Series, Superman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, and Justice League promises a new take on the classic characters we all know and love. My Adventures with Superman is a coming-of-age story for best friends Clark Kent (Jack Quaid), Lois Lane (Alice Lee), and Jimmy Olsen (Ishmel Sahid). Clark doesn’t have a good handle on his powers yet, an inconvenience he’s trying to balance with his work at the Daily Planet and his relationships with his coworkers. It’s a different angle from other Superman stories, but heavily inspired by the heart and dynamics of Richard Donner’s original Superman film. The series also promises cameos from Braniac (Michael Emerson), Lana Lang (Jeannie Tirado), Kara Zor-El (Kiana Madeira), Perry White, and Amanda Waller — the gang’s all here!

The Horror of Delores Roach

Release Date: July 7 on Prime Video

Sweeney Todd, meet empanadas. What started as a one-woman off-Broadway play titled Empanada Loca became a successful podcast from Gimlet Media, which evolved into Prime Video’s dark comedy The Horror of Delores Ranch. The series follows the titular Delores after she’s released from prison. She returns to her Washington Heights hometown, struggles to find a job, and struggles with how the neighborhood’s changed. Naturally, she solves her problems with murder and cannibalism. Delores is assisted in her death-dispensing by her restaurant-owner friend Luis (Alejandro Hernandez). There may not be singing, but if cannibalism is a metaphor for gentrification, we’ll try a fictional empanada. 1980s pop queen Cyndi Lauper and comedian Marc Maron will guest star.

Full Circle

Release Date: July 13 on Max

Everybody’s got questions. Directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Ed Solomon, Full Circle is the new Max thriller series starring Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Zazie Beetz, and Gerald Jones about a kidnapping gone very wrong. Cultures, classes, and personalities collide as an international crime spree and revenge plot wreak havoc in New York City.

Survival of the Thickest

Release Date: July 13 on Netflix

She’s the icon, she’s the moment, she’s slaying. She’s also just trying to navigate life as a thirty-something in New York City. Starring comedian, podcast host, and Netflix’s The Circle host Michelle Buteau and based on her bestselling memoir of the same name, Buteau plays Mavis Beaumont, a body-positive fashion stylist diving back into the world — professional, social, and the world of self-discovery — after a breakup. Survival of the Thickest was co-created by Danielle Sanchez-Witzel and co-stars Tone Bell, Tasha Smith, Peppermint, and Garcelle Beauvais.

Justified: City Primeval

Release Date: July 18 on FX

Remember when we said Timothy Olyphant was booked and busy? Praise heaven and all the angels, U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens is back at long last. This limited series continuation of FX’s Justified follows Raylan as he keeps dispensing his, ahem, particular brand of law and order. Now living with his teenage daughter Willa (Vivian Olyphant) in Miami, which is very different terrain from his usual Kentucky, Raylan detours over to Detroit (so much state-hopping!) in pursuit of the ruthless, unpredictable criminal Clement Manse (Boyd Holbrook), aka the Oklahoma Wildman. Aunjanue Ellis also steps up to the plate as Manse’s defense attorney Carolyn Wilder. Justified: City Primeval is based on Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.

Special Ops: Lioness

Release Date: July 23 on Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan is one of the biggest names in television right now thanks to the success of Yellowstone and its numerous spin-offs. His showrunner cred was enough to personally recruit Zoe Saldaña to star in his limited series Special Ops: Lioness. Oh, and Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman, too, so no big deal. Based on an actual espionage mission, Saldaña plays Joe, a highly prominent CIA agent affiliated with the Lioness program. The Lioness places women agents undercover in order to befriend the wives and daughters of their targets, but hell breaks loose when a mission goes disastrously wrong. Laysla De Oliveira co-leads with Saldaña as a marine named Cruz, while Kidman plays the head of the Lioness program and Freeman the U.S. Secretary of State.

Twisted Metal

Release Date: July 27 on Peacock

Did you know you wanted Mad Max: Fury Road vibes with a side of “serial killer murder clown who drives an ice cream truck”? Now you do. The utterly Marvel-ous Anthony Mackie takes the wheel in Twisted Metal as John Doe, a fast-talking courier on a long road trip. But don’t worry, he has plenty of cool tunes to groove to and plenty of firepower to blow things up with. Twisted Metal is based on the enormously popular video game series from PlayStation (premise: drive cars, defeat other drivers, win the game = profit).

Showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith from Cobra Kai oversees this adaptation comprised of ten half-hour episodes with Deadpool trilogy co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick on board for the screenplays. Meanwhile, Stephanie Beatriz and Tahj A. Vaughans guest star alongside Thomas Haden Church, Neve Campbell, and Will Arnett as the voice of clown serial killer Sweet Tooth.

New Seasons

July 6

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 Part 1, Netflix)

July 9

Domina (Season 2, MGM+)

Grantchester (Season 8, PBS)

July 10

Miracle Workers: End Times (Season 4, TBS)

July 12

The Afterparty (Season 2, Apple TV+)

July 13

What We Do in the Shadows (Season 5, FX)

July 14

Foundation (Season 2, Apple TV+)

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Season 2, Prime Video)

July 20

Sweet Magnolias (Season 3, Netflix)

July 23

Minx (Season 2, Starz)

July 24

Futurama (Season 11, Hulu)

July 28

The Dragon Prince (Season 5, Netflix)

Good Omens (Season 2, Prime Video)

Heels (Season 2, Starz)

How to With John Wilson (Season 3, Netflix)

July 30

Dark Winds (Season 2, AMC)

July TBD

The Hardy Boys (Season 3, Hulu)