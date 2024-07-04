Whether you're looking to beat the heat at home or watch something during vacation, there's a television series for everyone this July — especially since some of Hollywood's biggest stars are coming to our small screens. Natalie Portman plays a journalist in the 1960s true crime thriller Lady in the Lake on Apple TV+. Anthony Hopkins oversees the Roman Empire in Those About to Die, while Forest Whitaker leaves his children with a complicated legacy in MGM+'s dramatic thriller The Emperor of Ocean Park.

Comedian Seth Rogen's anthropomorphic foodstuffs return in Sausage Party: Foodtopia, a sequel to the original Sausage Party movie. Time Bandits arrives courtesy of creative trio Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris, and Taika Waititi. Over on Apple TV+, Rashida Jones's Sunny solves a murder mystery with a domestic robot friend, while Women in Blue tells a story inspired by Mexico's first female officers. Plus, Cobra Kai, Vikings: Valhalla, Futurama, Star Trek: Prodigy, and Snowpiercer return with new seasons, and Season 1 of Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King airs on CBS.

Star Trek: Prodigy

Available: July 1, 2024 Genre: Science Fiction Created By: Kevin Hageman, David Hageman Cast: Kate Mulgrew, Robert Picardo, Dee Bradley Baker, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Jason Mantzoukas

Originally a Paramount+ original cancelled by the streamer, Netflix rescued the Emmy Award-winning Star Trek: Prodigy for a second season. A spiritual sequel to Star Trek: Voyager, the animated series stars a group of young Starfleet cadets (sort of — they're troublemakers, and therefore honorary officers) as they investigate what happened to the crew of a vanished spaceship. Original Voyager cast members Kate Mulgrew and Robert Picardo return to voice their characters Admiral Kathryn Janeway and the Doctor, respectively, with Fallout and Arcane star Ella Purnell along for the ride.

Sunny

Available: July 10, 2024 Genre: Mystery, Dark Comedy Created By: Katie Robbins Cast: Rashida Jones, Joanna Sotomura, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Judy Ongg, you, Jun Kunimura, annie the clumsy

Produced by Apple TV+ and A24, Sunny follows Suzie Sakamoto (Rashida Jones) after her family's death. Suzie's husband, roboticist Masa Sakamoto (Hidetoshi Nishijima), left her with a sentient robot named Sunny (Joanna Sotomura). Designed to be Suzie's domestic companion, Sunny instead helps Suzie discover the truth about her husband's passing. Inspired by author Colin O'Sullivan's novel The Dark Manual, this mystery dramedy runs for 10 episodes.

All American: Homecoming

Image via The CW

Available: July 8, 2024 Genre: Sports Drama Created By: Nkechi Okoro Carroll Cast: Geffri Maya, Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict

The CW's All American: Homecoming returns for its final season, and Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya) is going out with a bang — technically, a swing. Simone's junior year at Atlanta's Bringston University sees her more determined than ever to dominate the tennis court and enter the pro athlete arena after her graduation. How Simone will resolve her love triangle with Lando Johnson (Martin Bobb-Semple) and Damon Sims (Peyton Alex Smith), however, remains undecided.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia

Available: July 11, 2024 Genre: Comedy Created By: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Conrad Vernon Cast: Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Will Forte, Michael Cera, Edward Norton

Frank the Sausage (Seth Rogen) and his friends have successfully overthrown humanity. Now thriving in their city of Foodtopia, life feels like a paradise. Unfortunately, a flood flattens Foodtopia and leaves its survivors stranded. Faced with extinction, Frank must join forces with food's greatest enemy: a human named Jack (Will Forte). Sausage Party: Foodtopia's all-star cast includes Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, Edward Norton, and Sam Richardson, and streams on Prime Video.

Vikings: Valhalla

Available: July 11, 2024 Genre: Historical Drama Created By: Jeb Stuart Cast: Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Laura Berlin, David Oakes

Netflix's epic drama Vikings: Valhalla sets sail for one last voyage. In the third and final season of this spin-off of the original Vikings, Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter), Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), and Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson) must fight for their lives against encroaching English threats and decide where their home really lies — on Norway's shores, or somewhere unknown across the sea.

The Emperor of Ocean Park

Available: July 14, 2024 Genre: Drama Created By: Sherman Payne Cast: Forest Whitaker, Grantham Coleman, Paulina Lule, Henry Simmons

As Talcott (Grantham Coleman), Kimmer Madison (Paulina Lule), and Addison (Henry Simmons) mourn their death of family patriarch Oliver Garland (Forest Whitaker), his dark secrets come to light. Judge Garland knew dangerous people, and the sins of the father might fall on his children. MGM+ and creator Sherman Payne adapt the novel of the same name by Stephen L. Carter, with Tiffany Mack and Bryan Greenberg co-starring.

Tulsa King

Image via Paramount+

Available: June 14, 2024 Genre: Crime Drama, Comedy Created By: Taylor Sheridan Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Garrett Hedlund

Before Season 2 hits Paramount+ in September 2024, you can make The General's acquaintance on CBS. After 25 years in prison for murder, Mafia capo Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) leaves New York City behind to set up a criminal empire in Tulsa at the behest of his syndicate, the Invernizzi family. Even though Oklahoma is new territory for Dwight and provides new challenges, he's an old hand at this. All nine episodes of Tulsa King Season 1, originally a Paramount+ exclusive, will air weekly on CBS.

Hit-Monkey

Image via Hulu

Available: July 15, 2024 Genre: Superhero Drama, Comedy Created By: Will Speck, Josh Gordon Cast: Fred Tatasciore, Ally Maki, Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Munn, Leslie Jones, Cristin Milioti

Hold onto your sunglasses: things are about to get wild again. Unlikely superhero duo Monkey (Fred Tatasciore), a talking monkey assassin, and his partner in crime Bryce (Jason Sudeikis), also an assassin but who happens to be a ghost, continue taking New York City by storm. Killing might be what they do best, but both seek redemption for their checkered pasts. Joining the fun for Season 2 are Bryce's estranged daughter Iris (Cristin Milioti) and Bryce's old agent (Leslie Jones).

The Ark

Available: July 17, 2024 Genre: Science Fiction Created By: Dean Devlin, Jonathan Glassner Cast: Christie Burke, Reece Ritchie, Richard Fleeshman, Stacey Read, Ryan Adams, Pavle Jerinić, Shalini Peiris, Christina Wolfe, Tiana Upcheva

Things just got even more complicated for humanity's last hope. After Season 1's devastating cliffhanger left The Ark's mission — finding a habitable planet for our dying Earth to colonize — in shambles, the ragtag crew must hunt for a new place to call home. Led by Lt. Sharon Garnet (Christie Burke), Lt. Spencer Lane (Reece Ritchie), and Lt. James Brice (Richard Fleeshman), The Ark's surviving residents traverse the galaxy and become a family.

UnPrisoned

Available: July 17, 2024 Genre: Comedy Created By: Tracy McMillan Cast: Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo, Marque Richardson, Faly Rakotohavana

It's time to break the cycle. In Season 2 of Hulu's UnPrisoned, Paige Alexander (Kerry Washington), a therapist, social media star, and single mom, takes on new challenges. She's getting back in the dating game (maybe), rebuilding her relationship with her estranged father, Edwin (Delroy Lindo), a formerly incarcerated man, and literally wrestling her feelings out with her son, Finn (Faly Rakotohavana).

Cobra Kai

Image via Netflix

Available: July 18, 2024 Genre: Martial Arts Drama, Comedy Created By: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg Cast: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Martin Kove, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio, Thomas Ian Griffith, Kenny Payne

All good things must come to an end. Cobra Kai closes its dojo's doors in its sixth and final season, but not before the group recovers from their Season 5 loss and sets their sights on new, even harder tournaments. Dojo founder John Kreese (Martin Kove) returns after successfully faking his death, but Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Maccio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) never back down without a fight.

Those About to Die

Available: July 18, 2024 Genre: Historical Drama Created By: Roland Emmerich, Marco Kreuzpaintner, Robert Rodat Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Iwan Rheon, Dimitri Leonidas, Moe Hashim, Sara Martins

Let the games begin. Emperor Vespasian (Anthony Hopkins) rules over Ancient Rome with an iron fist. While he and his sons keep consolidating power and outwitting political rivals, Tenax (Iwan Rheon) runs the gladiator games from the shadows. Inside the arena, the enslaved Scorpus (Dimitri Leonidas) becomes a famed charioteer and Kwame (Moe Hashim) fights for survival and the chance to see his mother Cala (Sara Martins) again. Peacock's Those About to Die is inspired by the non-fiction book of the same name by Daniel P. Mannix.

Lady in the Lake

Release Date: July 19 on Apple TV+

Available: July 19, 2024 Genre: Mystery, Historical Drama Created By: Alma Har'el Cast: Natalie Portman, Moses Ingram, Y'lan Noel, Mikey Madison, Noah Jupe

Discovering a woman's dead body in a Baltimore lake forces privileged 1960s housewife Maddie Schwartz (Natalie Portman) out of her emotional paralysis. Embolded and frustrated, she divorces her husband to pursue investigative journalism. As she does, two seemingly separate murders collide: an 11-year-old girl and Cleo Sherwood (Moses Ingram), an activist within Baltimore's Black community. Based on the bestselling novel by Laura Lippman, which was in turn inspired by real-life crimes, Y'lan Noel, Mikey Madison, and Noah Jupe round out creator Apple TV+ and Alma Har'el's Lady in the Lake.

Snowpiercer

Available: July 21, 2024 Genre: Science Fiction Drama, Action, Dystopia Created By: Josh Friedman, Graeme Manson, Bong Joon-ho Cast: Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Mickey Sumner, Alison Wright, Lena Hall, Iddo Goldberg, Sheila Vand

Snowpiercer has found a new home with AMC for its last season. Starring Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, and Sean Bean, Season 3 saw the massive train's passengers torn between those willing to stay onboard and those willing to risk building a home in the arctic dystopia outside. There's also the mystery of who launched a missile, and why. Snowpiercer is inspired by Parasite director Bong Joon-ho's 2013 film of the same name.

61st Street

Image via AMC

Available: July 22, 2024 Genre: Legal Drama Created By: Peter Moffat Cast: Courtney B. Vance, Bentley Green, Holt McCallany, Aunjanue Ellis, Andrene Ward-Hammond, Mark O'Brien

"We've got to try to turn everyone away from darkness toward the light." Courtney B. Vance's 61st Street moves from AMC to The CW for Season 2. Franklin Roberts (Vance), one of Chicago's only "honest lawyers," emerges from retirement to defend young Black athlete Moses Johnson (Tosin Cole) from criminal accusations. In so doing, both men find themselves fighting against the larger forces of police corruption and racialized violence.

Time Bandits

Image via Apple TV+

Available: July 24, 2024 Genre: Comedy, Science Fiction Created By: Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris, Taika Waititi Cast: Lisa Kudrow, Kal-El Tuck, Charlyne Yi, Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Taika Watiti

Director Terry Gilliam's 1981 movie gets a new life in this serialized remake on Apple TV+. Kevin (Kal-El Tuck) loves history, so imagine his delight when he crosses paths with a crew of time-traveling thieves. Penelope (Lisa Kudrow), the group's leader, lets Kevin tag along throughout time and space as they steal from historical giants — and avoid their old boss, the Supreme Being (Waititi). The cast includes Charlyne Yi, Tadhg Murphy, and Roger Jean Nsengiyumva.

The Decameron

Available: July 25, 2024 Genre: Historical Drama, Dark Comedy Created By: Kathleen Jordan Cast: Zosia Mamet, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Tanya Reynolds, Amar Chadha-Patel, Leila Farzad, Tony Hale

Welcome to the party. A collection of 14th-century short stories by Giovanni Boccaccio becomes series creator Kathleen Jordan's Netflix tale The Decameron, a tale of delight, debauchery, and death. A group of noble Italian families try to hide from the Black Plague by passing the time indoors, but they can't ignore reality when it comes knocking. Zosia Mamet, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Tanya Reynolds, Amar Chadha-Patel, Leila Farzad, and Tony Hale star.

Futurama

Image via Fox

Available: June 29, 2024 Genre: Science Fiction Comedy Created By: Matt Groening Cast: Billy West, Katey Sagal, John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, David Herman

After a variety of wacky adventures last year, the eternally lazy Fry (Billy West), the stubborn Leela (Katey Sagal), and the trigger-happy robot Bender (John DiMaggio) are back for more in the second half of Futurama's 12th season. Who knows what wild nonsense they'll encounter this time? Having been resurrected after several cancellations, creator Matt Groening's Futurama is the sci-fi sitcom that never dies.

Women in Blue

Release Date: July 31 on Apple TV+

Available: July 31, 2024 Genre: Crime Thriller, Historical Drama Created By: Fernando Rovzar Cast: Bárbara Mori, Amorita Rasgado, Ximena Sariñana, Natalia Téllez

It's 1971 in Mexico, and the Tlalpan Undresser serial killer has murdered three innocent women. When the police make an open call for any interested woman to help the investigation, four ignore the sexist backlash and join the department. María (Bárbara Mori), Gabina (Amorita Rasgado), Ángeles (Ximena Sariñana), and Valentina (Natalia Téllez) all have different skills and experiences, but they'll stop at nothing to capture the perpetrator before he strikes again. Fernando Rovzar is Women in Blue's creator, showrunner, and director.