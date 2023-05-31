Is it me, or does it smell like… summer? June is full of juicy new seasons of your favorite shows. Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon return for Season 2 of And Just Like That…, as well as Carrie Bradshaw’s former flame Aidan (John Corbett). Season 6 of Black Mirror is loaded with talent. Like, look at this lineup: Salma Hayek, Kate Mara, Paapa Essiedu, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, and Zazie Beetz? Tom Holland trades in his webs for some shaggy hair in The Crowded Room over on Apple TV+. Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd team up for Sam Levinson’s new industry drama The Idol, which certainly has inspired some very strong opinions.

Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina get their true crime on in Peacock’s comedy series Based on a True Story. Things get Marvel-ous over at Disney+ with the brand-new series Secret Invasion starring Samuel L. Jackson. Buckle up for some more guts and gore with The Walking Dead: Dead City starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, which has these two walker-slashers taking the city streets by storm.

Grab your popcorn and put fresh batteries in your remote! Let’s take a closer look at what movies will be hitting the small screens in June.

The Idol

Release Date: June 4 on HBO/Max

She just wants to be the sexiest pop star in America, is that too much to ask? Co-created by Euphoria’s Sam Levinson as well as Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, The Idol follows pop star Jocelyn (Depp) after she suffers a nervous breakdown following her recent tour. She doesn’t just want to be a sensation, she wants to be idolized and obsessed over by her fans. As a result of her panic, her tour is put on pause. She then falls in with the mysterious Tedros (Tesfaye), a nightclub owner who takes her under his toxic wing. Something smells like a cult. The Idol, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, also stars Rachel Sennott, Hank Azaria, Dan Levy, and Troye Sivan.

Based on a True Story

Release Date: June 8 on Peacock

So, um, America is kind of obsessed with murder? Yeah, true crime, murder, serial killers, documentaries, podcasts about the subject, you name it. We just can’t seem to get enough. Well, neither can Based on a True Story’s Ava (Cuoco), a former realtor who’s been hooked on the story of a serial killer that’s basically in her backyard. After a series of outlandish events take place around them and opportunities arise, she and her cautious husband Nathan (Messina) decide to monetize their love of true crime.

The Crowded Room

Release Date: June 9 on Apple TV+

He’s got some blank spots, but can we figure out what’s missing? Tom Holland, best known for playing the typically-chipper Spidey, goes dark in The Crowded Room. The true crime limited series set in 1979 in Manhattan follows Holland's Danny Sullivan, a young, allegedly-innocent man who’s been arrested for a horrific crime but doesn’t quite remember what happened. Does it have to do with the mysterious man that protected him from those bullies? What if it happens again? Investigator Rya (Amanda Seyfried) is determined to get all the answers.

The Full Monty

Release Date: June 14 on Hulu

Well, sure, they’re older. But are they wiser? Based on the characters and world from the 1997 British comedy The Full Monty, about steelworkers who turn to male stripping to make ends meet, the new Hulu series of the same name picks up 25 years later in present-day Sheffield. Gaz (Robert Carlyle), Dave (Mark Addy), and Gerald (Tom Wilkinson) haven’t necessarily changed, but the city certainly has. Sheffield is suffering from education, employment, and healthcare woes, but it’s nothing the original crew can’t fix (or try to fix) with a little smile and shenanigans.

I’m a Virgo

Release Date: June 23 on Prime Video

What’s your sign? From the creative, compelling, and sharp mind of Boots Riley, the artist behind the inventive film Sorry to Bother You comes the new Prime Video series I’m a Virgo. The absurdist-style comedy tells the quite peculiar story of Cootie (Jharrel Jerome) a 13-foot-tall Black man navigating his unconventional existence in Oakland, California. He forms unlikely friendships, including with his idol and real-life superhero The Hero (Walton Goggins). The world was ready for him, but is he ready to take on the world? The series, which premiered at SXSW Film Festival, is described as a “mythical odyssey.”

Hijack

Release Date: June 28 on Apple TV+

Ooh, it’s time for some sky-high thrills and chills. Emmy nominee Idris Elba leads the way in Hijack, a British series that is sure to make you uneasy as you board your next flight. Created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith, the thriller series follows each hour of a hijacked flight from Dubai to London, as passenger Sam (Elba) tries to use his business negotiating skills to land a deal with the hijackers.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

Release Date: June 18 on AMC/AMC+

Okay, it’s pretty safe to assume that no one expected these two to end up in a show together. In yet another spin-off of the flagship series The Walking Dead comes The Walking Dead: Dead City. Former (and kind of still?) enemies Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) team up and take on post-apocalyptic Manhattan. Maggie is determined to find Hershel (Logan Kim), her son with the late Glenn (Steven Yeun) who was kidnapped. It’s a bit ironic that Negan, who is responsible for bashing in Glenn’s skull with his barbwire bat Lucille is now helping Maggie, but if there’s anything The Walking Dead shows us, it’s that people change over time (and not just into walkers).

Secret Invasion

Release Date: June 21 on Disney+

This time, it’s personal. The latest Marvel series on Disney+ might be its most star-studded one yet. Samuel L. Jackson reprises his now-iconic role of Nick Fury on the small screen for Secret Invasion. Created by Kyle Bradstreet, the dark drama series follows Fury as he works with Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) to unravel a conspiracy involving Skrulls sneaking into positions of power and taking over Earth. The impressive cast continues with Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and Don Cheadle.

New Seasons

June 2

Manifest (Season 4 Part 2, Netflix)

With Love (Season 2, Prime Video)

June 4

The Eric Andre Show (Season 6, Adult Swim)

Joe Pickett (Season 4 on Paramount+)

June 5

Cruel Summer (Season 2, Freeform)

June 7

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 16, FXX)

June 8

Never Have I Ever (Season 4, Netflix)

June 9

Human Resources (Season 2, Netflix)

June 15

Black Mirror (Season 6, Netflix)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Season 2, Paramount+)

June 16

Outlander (Season 7, Starz)

June 18

The Righteous Gemstones (Season 3, HBO Max)

June 22

The Bear (Season 2, FX)

Swagger (Season 2, Apple TV+)

And Just Like That… (Season 2, HBO Max)

June 28

Grown-ish (Season 6 on Freeform)

June 29

The Witcher (Season 3 Vol. 1, Netflix)

June 30

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Season 4 on Prime Video)