As the days get longer and hotter, some of the year's biggest shows debut and return for new seasons this June. Carrie-Anne Moss, Amandla Stenberg, and Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae grab their lightsabers for Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland's The Acolyte, the latest Star Wars series on Disney+. For Bridgerton fans, the wait is over. Not only does Season 3, Part 2 arrive on Netflix, but Prime Video premieres the funny, foul-mouthed, and swashbuckling period romance My Lady Jane.

Over on Hulu, Laurence Fishburne tries to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to NBA glory in Clippers, a sports drama based on a true story. Pivoting from real life to bestselling novel, the British comedy Queenie, based on the book of the same name, follows the titular 25-year-old woman as she tries to figure her life out. Jake Gyllenhaal plays a fallen-from-grace attorney charged with murder in Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent, the newest legal drama by prolific showrunner David E. Kelley. Seven years after Orphan Black ended, former Marvel superhero Krysten Ritter jumps into the same clone-filled world with AMC's official spin-off, Orphan Black: Echoes. Plus, it's heating up in the kitchen and in Westeros. Old favorites The Bear, House of the Dragon, The Boys, Mayor of Kingstown, and Criminal Minds: Evolution are all back. Grab your popcorn, your remote, and your ice-cold lemonade! Let's take a look at the television series gracing our small screens in June.

The Acolyte

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Release Date: June 4 on Disney+

Star Wars enters a new era with The Acolyte. Hundreds of years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, there was the High Republic era. Considered the golden age of the Republic with the Jedi Order at the height of their power, the High Republic has previously been explored in novels and audio dramas. Now, it Force-grabs live-action through Leslye Headland, The Acolyte's creator and showrunner. The search for a Jedi killer unites Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) with his former Padawan, Mae (Amandla Stenberg), now a rogue warrior who could spell the Light Side's downfall. The ensemble cast includes Jodie Turner-Smith, Dafne Keen, Rebecca Henderson, Manny Jacinto, and The Matrix icon Carrie-Anne Moss.

Clipped

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Release Date: June 4 on Hulu

Doc Rivers (Laurence Fishburne), the new basketball coach in town, is determined to make the Los Angeles Clippers a winning team. The phenomenal players aren't the problem. The team's owner, Donald Sterling (Ed O'Neill), is the one making their dreams feel unreachable. In real-life, the NBA banned Sterling for life after leaked recordings revealed his racist statements. Before then, guiding the Clippers to victory was a horror show of scandal, secrets, and abuse. Gina Welch created Clipped, which co-stars Jacki Weaver and Cleopatra Coleman.

Queenie

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Release Date: June 7 on Hulu

"Is this the quarter-life crisis thing everyone's talking about on TikTok?" Creator Candice Carty-Williams's Queenie, based on her bestselling new adult book, follows Queenie Jenkins (Dionne Brown) through her ups and downs. And, in Queenie's opinion, there are too many downs. Her boyfriend dismisses her as too angry, her grandparents are eternally judgmental, and life overall...life is just hard. But with her friends (dubbed "the Corgis" to her "Queen") by her side, Queenie's determined to work her way through this debacle and live her "best life."

Presumed Innocent

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Release Date: June 12 on Apple TV+

Lawyer Rusty Sabich (Jake Gyllenhaal) falls passionately in love with fellow attorney Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve). When the authorities charge Rusty with Carolyn's murder, the trial lands him on the opposite side of the courtroom. Meanwhile, his betrayed wife Barbara (Ruth Negga) faces public scrutiny and questions her husband's presumed innocence. The Practice, Ally McBeal, and Big Little Lies showrunner David E. Kelley adapts the 1987 novel by Scott Turow, which was also a 1990 film starring Harrison Ford.

Hotel Cocaine

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Release Date: June 16 on MGM+

"Every pleasure has a price." Roman Compte (Danny Pino) is the metaphorical king of his castle. That castle is the Mutiny Club, a 1978 Miami party house filled with disco, drugs, and other indulgences. To avoid arrest and protect his daughter, Roman reluctantly allies with a DEA agent (Michael Chiklis) to spy on Nestor (Yul Vazquez), his older brother and a notorious drug trafficker. What crimes must Roman commit to protect his family? For the manager of Hotel Cocaine, nothing's off limits. Hotel Cocaine arrives courtesy of showrunner Chris Brancato and director-producer Guillermo Navarro.

Orphan Black: Echoes

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Release Date: June 23 on AMC

A spin-off of the series that won Tatiana Maslany an Emmy Award for Best Actress, Orphan Black: Echoes picks up almost 40 years after the events of co-creators John Fawcett and Graeme Manson's original series. Lucy (Jessica Jones' Krysten Ritter) knows her name and nothing else about her past. Lucy might not even be her given name. On the run from violent strangers and searching for answers, Lucy crosses paths with scientist Dr. Kira Manning (Keeley Hawes), the adult daughter of Maslany's heroine Sarah Manning. Anna Fishko serves as Echoes' creator.

My Lady Jane

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Release Date: June 27 on Prime Video

My Lady Jane vigorously changes history by letting Lady Jane Grey, the "Nine Days Queen" of England, live past 17 years old. Instead of being deposed from the throne and executed, Jane (Emily Bader) runs away from her impending marriage and into the arms of the dashing Lord Guildford Dudley (Edward Bluemel). But certain royals still want to crown Jane queen over her cousin, Mary (Kate O'Flynn), aka "Bloody Mary." Jane just wants control over her life. Whip-smart and good with a dagger, she's sure to win in creator Gemma Burgess' adaptation of the multi-authored Lady Jane Grey book series.

New Seasons

June 2

Mayor of Kingstown (Season 2, Paramount+)

June 6

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 2, Paramount+)

Sweet Tooth (Season 3, Netflix)

June 13

The Boys (Season 4, Prime Video)

Bridgerton (Season 3, Part 2, Netflix)

June 16

House of the Dragon (Season 2, HBO and Max)

June 21

Shoresy (Season 3, Hulu)

June 27

The Bear (Season 3, FX)

That ‘90s Show (Season 2 Part 1, Netflix)