Revenge drama? Cozy mystery? Political satire? Superheroes? Pokémon? The March television line-up has you covered. Guy Ritchie has bloody good fun bringing his 2019 crime comedy The Gentlemen to Netflix's small screen. The glamorous Kate Winslet rules a dystopian world from high atop her chaotic throne in HBO's The Regime, while Benedict Wong tries to prevent an alien apocalypse in 3-Body Problem.

Murder strikes a cozy English village in Agatha Christie's Murder Is Easy, and Emmy Award-winner Tobias Menzies hunts a historical assassin in Manhunt. Annette Bening's disappearance reveals a family's dark secrets in Apples Never Fall, an adaptation of Liane Moriarty's bestselling novel. Kristen Wiig tries to join Palm Royale's cool kids' table, which is based on the book Mr. & Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel. And, finally, X-Men '97 sees the X-Men return in all their '90s glory. Get comfy and grab your remote! Here's a rundown of everything hitting our TVs in March.

Agatha Christie's Murder Is Easy

Release Date: March 1 on BritBox

Agatha Christie, the legendary Queen of Crime, has plenty of stories left to adapt. Case in point: Agatha Christie's Murder Is Easy, based on her 1939 novel of the same name. A string of murders in a quiet country town convince attaché Luke Obiako Fitzwilliam (David Jonsson) to bring the killer to justice. Murder might be easy, but with Ms. Christie, it's also irresistible. Jonsson is joined by Downton Abbey's Penelope Wilton and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Morfydd Clark.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin

Release Date: March 1 on Apple TV+

A real-life highway robber, Dick Turpin's name lives in historical infamy. Now, thanks to the fiendish antics of Noel Fielding in the title role of a "brainless" thief with lofty goals, it will live in laughs. Turpin goes for broke (pun intended) trying to be the best criminal ever. Will he succeed? Well, at least he tried. Claire Downes, Ian Jarvis, and Stuart Lane serve as showrunners for this 6-episode miniseries.

The Regime

Release Date: March 3 on HBO

Three years after Mare of Easttown, Kate Winslet reigns HBO once again. A cutting satire about a fictional regime's leader, The Regime follows Chancellor Elena Vernham as her country and her sanity slip from her grasp. Enter Corporal Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts), whose charisma makes him Elena's close confidante. Martha Plimpton, Andrea Riseborough, and Hugh Grant co-star in Will Tracy's series.

SuperSex

Release Date: March 6 on Netflix

Inspired by the life of pornographic actor Rocco Siffredi (Alessandro Borghi), creator-writer Francesca Manieri's miniseries sees Rocco visit his hometown to rediscover himself following his immense industry success. SuperSex traces his early years, his relationship with his brother, and how his sexual discoveries led to his infamous career.

The Gentlemen

Release Date: March 7 on Netflix

Guy Ritchie graces us with a new action-adventure dramedy, this time in TV spin-off form. After his father's death, Eddie Halstead (Theo James) inherits his dad's mansion and his illegal cannibas business, both against his will. Eddie's plunged into the sordid jungle that is the criminal underworld, where it's kill or be killed. Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito, and Joely Richardson co-star.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series

Release Date: March 7 on Netflix

After 26 seasons, Pokémon Horizons: The Series continues the original series with new trainers, new Pokémon, and new adventures. The franchise might have retired Ash Ketchum, but Liko and Roy are more than up for the challenge of catching all those Pokémon. The anime's season spans 42 episodes.

The Signal

Release Date: March 7 on Netflix

This sci-fi thriller from Germany follows Paula (Peri Baumeister), an astronaut living aboard the ISS. She misses her husband Sven (Florian David Fitz) and their daughter Charlie (Yuna Bennett) back on Earth. Almost as soon as Paula touches down on familiar soil, her plane disappears. A devastated Sven and Charlie chase their last hope: a strange message Paula left that might have massive consequences for the world.

Apples Never Fall

Release Date: March 14 on Peacock

Fresh off her Academy Award nomination for Nyad, Annette Bening leads Apples Never Fall alongside Sam Neill, Alison Brie, and Jake Lacy. After Joy Delaney (Bening) vanishes without a race, those in her life try to find her. Or do they? The family secrets are endless in this spiritual successor to Big Little Lies.

The Girls on the Bus

Release Date: March 14 on Max

The world might be ending, but four rival reporters with vastly different goals and perspectives are still trying to navigate it. There's Grace (Carla Gugino), who's got experience in this life. Sadie (Melissa Benoist) is the optimist. Lola (Natasha Behnam) and (Christina Elmore) wield the power of social media. All four cover presidential campaign trails interspersed with romance, scandal, and burgeoning friendships.

Manhunt

Release Date: March 14 on Apple TV+

"I'm gonna be the most famous man in the whole world." For a time, that was true. On April 14, 1865, actor John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle) assassinated President Abraham Lincoln (Hamish Linklater). It changed the shape of a nation. Edward Stanton (Tobias Menzies), the secretary of war, turns Booth's capture into a personal vendetta. A fictionalized adaptation of historian James L. Swanson's book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer, Lovie Simone, Matt Walsh, Betty Gabriel, Patton Oswalt, and Lili Taylor co-star in showrunner Monica Beletsky's limited series.

Alice & Jack

Release Date: March 17 on PBS

A tender romantic drama, Victor Levin's tale Alice & Jack spans 15 years of love, loss, pain, and an undeniable connection. Alice (Andrea Riseborough), a finance worker, and Jack (Domhnall Gleeson), a scientist, meet by accident. They don't intend to fall in love. Their lives will never be the same. Our lives might not be, either, after seeing this pairing onscreen.

X-Men ‘97

Release Date: March 20 on Disney+

Cue that electric guitar riff: the X-Men are back. X-Men '97 continues the story X-Men: The Animated Series began. When Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand) dies, he leaves his beloved team at a loss. But he taught them well: the innocent need defending, and the X-Men are ready. Original voice actors Cal Dodd, George Buza, Lenore Zann, Alison Sealy-Smith, Adrian Hough, and Christopher Britton reprise their roles. Disney+ has already renewed X-Men '97 for a second season.

Davey & Jonesie's Locker

Release Date: March 22 on Hulu

Davey (Veronika Slowikowska) and Jonesie (Jaelynn Thora Brooks) are best friends. The teen girls don't have anyone else because, well, they're the "weird" outcasts. The pair don't think twice when their lockers suddenly lead to different universes, because who wouldn't? Showrunner Evany Rosen's supernatural coming-of-age comedy Davey & Jonesie's Locker also features actor Dan Beirne.

Palm Royale

Release Date: March 20 on Apple TV+

Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) wants it all: namely, the lifestyle of the rich and the famous. An interloper in the ranks of 1969 high society, blackmail, backstabbing, and more unfold around Maxine with darkly comedic flair. It always does for those who have everything and always crave more. Palm Royale's all-star cast includes Allison Janney, Carol Burnett, Laura Dern and her father, Bruce Dern, as well as Ricky Martin, and Josh Lucas.

3-Body Problem

Release Date: March 21 on Netflix

Scientists are dying, leaving behind ominous countdowns scrawled in blood. A team assembles to decode their messages, but they might already be out of time — something is coming, and humanity isn't prepared. Showrunner Alexander Woo joins Game of Thrones' David Benioff and D. B. Weiss for 3-Body Problem, based on the first novel in Chinese author Liu Cixin's Hugo Award-winning Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy. A former engineer, Cixin's sinister take on alien invasion spans thousands of years. Benedict Wong, Rosalind Chao, Eiza González, Liam Cunningham, and Jonathan Pryce ground this ambitious tale.

We Were the Lucky Ones

Release Date: March 28 on Hulu

Erica Lipez's We Were the Lucky Ones is based on Georgia Hunter's bestselling novel, which was in turn inspired by the true story of Hunter's ancestors. Halina (Joey King), Addy (Logan Lerman), and Genec Kurc (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) are Jewish siblings living in Poland during World War II. Nazi Germany's invasion splits the family apart. Hunter told Penguin Random House that "every significant movement, incarceration, brush with death, and escape described in the book actually happened."

A Gentleman in Moscow

Image via Paramount+

Release Date: March 29 on Paramount+

Inspired by Amor Towles' 2016 book A Gentleman in Moscow, the Ewan McGregor-starring series of the same name follows Count Alexander Ilyich Rostov. After an altercation, the ruling Bolsheviks put Rostov on trial and sentence him to lifelong house arrest. Inside a comfortable prison, Rostov reflects on the world and his life inside it. McGregor's wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead co-stars as Rostov's love interest, Anna Urbanova.

Renegade Nell

Release Date: March 29 on Disney+

Happy Valley fans, rejoice! Showrunner and writer Sally Wainwright is back, and she's penned a more cheerful series. Renegade Nell chronicles the rollicking adventures of protagonist Nell Jackson (Louisa Harland), who embarks on a life of crime after she's falsely accused of murder. Enter Billy Blind, a spirit from historical folklore, who whips Nell's life into shape.

Parish

Release Date: March 31 on AMC

Giancarlo Esposito on a vengeance quest? I am seated. Former criminal and expert driver Gracián Parish (Esposito) chose his family over violence. After his son's death, Parish protects his wife and daughter and avenges his son by making the opposite choice. Based on The Driver, a BBC crime thriller by Danny Brocklehurst, actors Bradley Whitford, Paula Malcomson, Arica Himmel, Bonnie Mbuli, and Skeet Ulrich join Esposito for the ride.

New Seasons

March 5

Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Season 2, Fox)

The Cleaning Lady (Season 3, Fox)

March 6

Extraordinary (Season 2, Hulu)

Animal Control (Season 2, Fox)

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy (Season 2, Apple TV+)

March 14

Invincible (Season 2. Part 2, Prime Video)

Girls5Eva (Season 3, Netflix)

9-1-1 (Season 7, ABC)

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 20, ABC)

Station 19 (Season 7, ABC)