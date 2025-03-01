Spring might not officially be "sprung" until March 20, but who says we can't unofficially kick things off early? We could all use some sunshine, metaphorical or otherwise. If you're more interested in the "otherwise" part of that sentence, then television has got your back. The wait is almost over for Marvel fans: the two-episode premiere of Daredevil: Born Again is days away. Although a cause for major celebration, it isn't the only one; critically acclaimed fan favorites Dark Winds and The Wheel of Time return for their third seasons on AMC and Prime Video, respectively, while Starz's Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Fox's The Cleaning Lady return for their fourth installments. If you're more of a network television viewer, then Grey's Anatomy, Doctor Odyssey, and 9-1-1 resuming their respective seasons surely won't disappoint.

New series debuting on both networks and streaming include the Hulu comedy Deli Boys, as well as Apple TV's Dope Thief, The Studio, and Side Quest. Uzo Aduba leads an all-star cast in The Residence, a comedic mystery production on Netflix and Shondaland. Ellen Pompeo and Mark Duplass' Good American Family adapts the controversial true story of Natalia Grace. Similarly, Paramount+'s Happy Face is a fictional interpretation of the podcast of the same name by Melissa Moore (Annaleigh Ashford), the daughter of the Happy Face Killer (Dennis Quaid). Finally, Max's The Righteous Gemstones, ABC's The Connors, and Prime Video's Bosch: Legacy all take their final bows this year.

'Daredevil: Born Again'

Available: March 4, 2025, on Disney+ Genre: Comic Book, Action, Thriller Created By: Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman, Chris Ord Cast: Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal, Yusuf Khan, Jack Duquesne, Kamar de los Reyes

The devil's work is never done. A decade after Netflix's original series premiered, Daredevil: Born Again reunites the cast for the next blood-soaked chapter of mortal enemies Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) fight for the soul of Hell's Kitchen.

'Deli Boys'

Available: March 6, 2025, on Hulu Genre: Comedy Created By: Abdullah Saeed Cast: Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Poorna Jagannathan, Alfie Fuller, Brian George

The death of Mir (Asif Ali) and Raj's (Saagar Shaikh) father forces the brothers to take over their patriarch's role in the family business — which happens to be organized crime.

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan'

Available: March 7, 2025, on Starz Genre: Crime Drama Created By: Sascha Penn Cast: Mekai Curtis, Patina Miller, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Joey Bada$$, Hailey Kilgore

Power Book III: Raising Kanan's fourth season follows Kanan Stark's (Mekai Curtis) struggle with his identity and future, while his relationship with his mother, Raq (Patina Miller), grows even more complex.

'Dark Winds'

Available: March 9, 2025, on AMC and AMC+ Genre: Mystery, Psychological Thriller Created By: Graham Roland Cast: Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, Deanna Allison, Elva Guerra

Unsettling secrets and hidden monsters come to light in Season 3 of Dark Winds, which places the duo of Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Chee (Kiowa Gordon) on the trail of two missing boys.

'The Righteous Gemstones'

Available: March 9, 2025, on Max Genre: Dramedy Created By: Danny McBride Cast: Danny McBride, Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson, Tony Cavalero, Cassidy Freeman, Gregory Alan Williams, Tim Baltz, John Goodman

The fourth and final season sees the Gemstone family try to succeed at a variety of messy ventures, including their "prayer pod" invention and patriarch Eli (John Goodman) finding new love — or something close to it.

'The Wheel of Time'

Available: March 13, 2025, on Prime Video Genre: Fantasy Drama Created By: Rafe Judkins Cast: Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney,Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Dónal Finn, Kate Fleetwood, Priyanka Bose, Hammed Animashaun, Sophie Okonedo, Kae Alexander, Fares Fares

Armies clash and lives hang in the balance for the group of heroes from Emond's Field, as Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) embraces his destiny as the Dragon Reborn.

'Dope Thief'

Available: March 14, 2025, on Apple TV+ Genre: Crime Drama Created By: Peter Craig Cast: Brian Tyree Henry, Wagner Moura, Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Amir Arison, Ving Rhames, Dustin Nguyen, Nesta Cooper, Kaci Walfall, Idris Debrand, Bentley Cooper, Liz Caribel, Will Pullen, Kiều Chinh, Phong Le, Emma Lewis, Jaba Keh

Ray (Brian Tyree Henry) and Manny (Wagner Moura) prepare for the fight for their lives after the duo unknowingly robs from the narcotics cache of a high-ranking drug lord.

'Good American Family'

Available: March 19, 2025, on Hulu Genre: True Crime Fiction Created By: Katie Robbins Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Mark Duplass, Imogen Faith Reid, Dulé Hill, Sarayu Blue, Christina Hendricks, Kim Shaw

Kristine (Ellen Pompeo) and Michael Barnett (Mark Duplass) slowly discover that their 7-year-old adopted daughter, Natalia Grace (Imogen Faith Reid), may not be who she claims to be.

'The Residence'

Available: March 20, 2025, on Netflix Genre: Mystery Created By: Paul William Davies Cast: Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Edwina Findley, Randall Park, Molly Griggs, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, Spencer Garrett, Bronson Pinchot, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mary Wiseman

When the White House's Chief Usher (Giancarlo Esposito) is discovered dead during a dinner party, it's a case of (probable) murder that only detective Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba) can solve.

'Alert: Missing Persons Unit'

Image via FOX

Available: March 25, 2025, on Fox Genre: Police Procedural Created By: John Eisendrath, Jamie Foxx Cast: Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, Ryan Broussard, Adeola Role

As the titular MPU races against time on new missions, Deadline confirms that Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Megalyn Echikunwoke have joined the cast for Season 3.

'The Cleaning Lady'

Image via FOX

Available: March 25, 2025, on Fox Genre: Crime Drama Created By: Miranda Kwok Cast: Élodie Yung, Martha Millan, Khalen Roman Sanchez, Sean Lew, Faith Bryant

Thony De La Rosa (Élodie Yung) tries to return to her former life as a medical professional, but Las Vegas' criminal underground won't let her walk away easily.

'The Conners'

Image via ABC

Available: March 26, 2025, on ABC Genre: Sitcom Created By: Matt Williams Cast: John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, Jay R. Ferguson

The seventh and last season of The Connors marks the end of an era, as the titular family sitcom concludes its run with a conclusion executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan promised will be "dignified."

'Side Quest'

Image via Apple TV+

Available: March 26, 2025, on Apple TV+ Genre: Comedy Anthology Created By: Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney Cast: Rob McElhenney, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, Shalita Grant, Ramon Reed, Bria Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, William Stanford Davis, Gary Kraus, Van Crosby, Justin Jarzombek, Melanie Brook, Alice Wen, David Calvillo, Derek Waters, Anna Konkle

The anthology spin-off of Mystic Quest follows various characters who have been "impacted by the game," according to Apple TV+.

'The Studio'

Available: March 26, 2025, on Apple TV+ Genre: Comedy Created By: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez Cast: Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders

There is nothing Matt Remick (Seth Rogen) loves more than making movies, but in this comedic riff on the film studio business, the industry doesn't love him back.

'Bosch: Legacy'