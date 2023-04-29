May is right around the corner, but April still has some content left to give. Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux are a very dysfunctional duo in White House Plumbers, HBO’s take on the Watergate scandal. Pete Davidson plays a version of himself alongside Joe Pesci and Edie Falco in the Peacock series Bupkis. The Muppets, the felt fanatics we know and love, are ready to rock and roll in The Muppets Mayhem, a series on the crew’s band. Patricia Arquette is out of sorts in the best of ways in High Desert on Apple TV+. Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are besties in the charming new comedy series Platonic. Plus, brand-new seasons of The Other Two, The Great, Fear the Walking Dead, and I Think You Should Leave.

Let’s take a closer look at what new shows will be hitting coming your way this month!

RELATED: What's New on HBO Max in May 2023

A Small Light

Release Date: May 1 on Nat Geo

Let there be light! Based on real events, the heartbreaking and beautiful limited series A Small Light tells the story of Miep Gies (Bel Powley), a Dutch woman living during World War II who bravely helps Anne Frank (Billie Boullet), her father Otto (Liev Schreiber), and their family live safely away from the Nazis for two years. The series will also be able to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

White House Plumbers

Release Date: May 1 on HBO

Well, they tried to clean up their mess. Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux star in HBO’s limited series White House Plumbers as E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate “masterminds” and Richard Nixon’s right-hand men who accidentally toppled the presidency they were trying to protect. The limited series has an all-star lineup of Lena Headey, Kiernan Shipka, Judy Greer, Ike Barinholtz, and David Krumholtz.

Bupkis

Release Date: May 4 on Peacock

Who’s Pete Davidson? That’s a question not many need to ask, because, whether he likes it or not, he is in tabloids constantly. The stand-up comedian who sprung to fame on Saturday Night Live plays a fictionalized version of himself in Bupkis. The comedy follows Pete as he navigates life under what is often a very stern glare of the public eye while dealing with his mother (Edie Falco), his unfiltered grandfather (Joe Pesci), and a number of familiar famous faces.

Young Jedi Adventures

Release Date: May 4 on Disney+

Age is just a number, even when you use the Force. Young Jedi Adventures takes place centuries before many of the events in the core Star Wars films and follows a group of Jedi younglings as they develop the Force and learn how to navigate life with their peers in the High Republic. And yes, Yoda is in this series to guide them.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Release Date: May 4 on Netflix

“Charlotte, there are worse fates than marrying the king of England.” Fans of Bridgerton can rejoice! Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a prequel spin-off series to the popular flagship series, is the love origin story for Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) as she reluctantly falls for King George (Corey Mylchreest). Will this Shondaland show dominate Netflix and tug on our heartstrings? Obviously, yes.

Silo

Release Date: May 5 on Apple TV+

Should this mystery be left unsolved? Rebecca Ferguson, Rashida Jones, Tim Robbins, David Oyelowo, and Common live deep underground in the drama Silo. Based on Hugh Howey’s post-apocalyptic book series, this enigmatic sci-fi show follows the lives of those in the underground silo as they try to get to the bottom of (no pun intended) the sudden death of residents.

Class of ‘09

Release Date: May 10 on Hulu

They’re watching. Everyone is watching. Kate Mara and Brian Tyree Henry lead Tom Rob Smith’s Class of ‘09, a chilling limited series about a group of FBI agents who were part of the 2009 Quantico graduating class. Taking place over the course of three different time periods, a group of classmates comes back together to mourn the loss of a mutual friend. Over several decades, the group experiences how artificial intelligence impacts the criminal justice system and a number of ways it’s impacted humanity as a whole.

The Muppets Mayhem

Release Date: May 10 on Disney+

“We’re more than just a band! We’re a family!” The Muppets are a wild, lovable bunch, but The Electric Mayhem? Nothing tops them. The famous felt band has always been around rocking out, but they never actually made an album. The Muppets Mayhem is a fun series documenting the band's efforts to actually work rather than party. The show also features a number of famous music folks, ranging from Lil Nas X to Tommy Lee.

City on Fire

Release Date: May 12 on Apple TV+

No one can (or should) be trusted. Based on the novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg and created for television by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, City on Fire is a gripping mystery series set in 2003 that follows Charlie (Wyatt Oleff) as he and other residents of Central Park, New York City try to uncover the secret connection between the murder of Samantha (Chase Sui Wonders) and fires across the city.

High Desert

Release Date: May 17 on Apple TV+

When we see Patricia Arquette, we know we are in good hands. Arquette hops from Severance to lead the new Apple TV+ series High Desert, a comedy about an addict Peggy who needs a radical shift in her life after her mother, whom she lived with in the itty bitty town of Yucca Valley, passes away. Her idea? Become a private investigator, because, well, why the hell not? The series also stars Matt Dillon, Brad Garrett, and Rupert Friend.

XO, Kitty

Release Date: May 18 on Netflix

She’s ready for her own close-up. Created by Jenny Han, the creator of To All the Boys I Loved Before and The Summer I Turned Pretty comes XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart leads her own spin-off series as the eternally upbeat and enthusiastic Kitty, who is determined to find true love and live her best life. There just might be some miscommunication along the way. Okay, a lot.

Primo

Release Date: May 19 on Amazon Freevee

Five is better than one? From executive producer Mike Schur, the man behind The Good Place and Parks & Recreation comes Primo. The series stars Ignacio Diaz-Silverio as Rafa, a young man who might not have a father in the picture, but he has five intense, wildly different uncles who are more than willing to extend their wisdom (if you can call it that) whether he wants it or not.

Ghosts of Beirut

Release Date: May 21 on Showtime

He leaves behind many mysteries. The four-part spy drama Ghosts of Beirut unearths the story about Imad Mughniyeh (Hisham Suliman), an impossible-to-catch Lebanese terrorist who managed to avoid capture by the CIA for roughly 20 years. This disturbing premise is actually based on real events and the exhausting, never-ending mission to finally snatch the killer.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

Release Date: May 23 on Max

Okay, well, buckle up for cuteness. Ming-Na Wen, Matthew Rhys, BD Wong, and Randall Park lend their voices to Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. The animated delight serves as a prequel to the fan-favorite 1984 film Gremlins as it follows 10-year-old Sam Wing (Izaac Wang) growing up in China with the mischievous furry creature known as Gizmo the Mogwai (A.J. LoCascio).

Platonic

Release Date: May 24 on Apple TV+

Sometimes, your most intimate relationship is Platonic. The new comedy series reunites Neighbors costars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, but this time, instead of a married couple, they are playing childhood best friends who haven’t been in touch in years. When Sylvia (Byrne) hears of Will’s (Rogen) divorce, she reluctantly reaches out, leading to the two remembering why they were best friends in the first place.

American Born Chinese

Release Date: May 24 on Disney+

“Everything is more connected than you think.” Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu are dominating Disney+ with American Born Chinese. The action comedy follows the very average Jin Wang (Ben Wang) as does his best to fit in with his high school peers. He meets and bonds with a new foreign exchange student Wei-Chen (Jim Liu) only to learn that he is actually involved in something quite complicated with Chinese mythical gods.

FUBAR

Release Date: May 25 on Netflix

He’s retired! But he must get to the chopper! In FUBAR, action icon Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Luke Brunner, an intimidating CIA operative who just wants to retire and reconnect with his family. But, it’s actually his family that prevents this from happening. When Luke discovers that his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) is also in the CIA, the two must team up and kick some butt together.

New Seasons

May 4

The Other Two (Season 3, HBO Max)

Star Wars: Visions (Season 2, Disney+)

May 11

Ultraman (Season 3, Netflix)

May 12

The Great (Season 3, Hulu)

May 13

Fear the Walking Dead (Season 8, AMC)

May 22

Happy Valley (Season 3, Acorn TV, AMC+, BBC)

May 23

How I Met Your Father (Season 2, Hulu)

May 24

Mayans, M.C. (Season 5, FX)

May 30

I Think You Should Leave (Season 3, Netflix)

May 31

Nancy Drew (Season 4, The CW)