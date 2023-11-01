2023 might be winding down with its falling leaves and chilly temperatures, but television certainly isn't. Put away your winter coats and stay inside for Black Cake, a story about mystery, murder, and family secrets produced by Oprah Winfrey. Netflix brings us their adaptation of the World War II Pulitzer Prize winning novel All the Light We Cannot See, as well as the original adult animation Blue Eye Samurai, and an animated version of the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. On Paramount+, David Oyelowo and Taylor Sheridan team up for a historical Western about the real-life U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves, Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder flip houses for HGTV in Showtime and A24's The Curse. Period romance and female friendship dominate The Buccaneers on Apple TV+, while Emma Corrin puts her detective hat on for A Murder at the End of the World. Meanwhile, a famous Charles Dickens character gets a new life, The Crown returns, and Godzilla interrupts father-son bonding time between Kurt and Wyatt Russell. Grab your remotes and your favorite holiday foods! Here's all the new television hitting the small screen this month.

Black Cake

Release Date: November 1 on Hulu

From executive producer Oprah Winfrey comes Black Cake, a miniseries based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Charmaine Wilkerson. When Eleanor Bennett (Chipo Chung) passes away, her estranged children Byron (Ashley Thomas) and Benny (Adrienne Warren) make peace long enough to receive a flash drive filled with revelations about Eleanor's secret past — starting with her name. Born in Jamaica as Covey, their 16-year-old mother fled her home country after an unwanted arranged marriage and a murder charge. Eleanor/Covey chronicles her life story posthumously to her children, a revealing mystery that informs Byron and Benny's futures and ruminates on familial legacy.

All the Light We Cannot See

Release Date: November 2 on Netflix

Spanning a decade and set against the backdrop of Nazi occupied Europe, All the Light We Cannot See chronicles the separate fictional stories of Marie-Laure LeBlanc (Aria Mia Loberti), a French girl who is blind, and Werner Pfennig (Louis Hofmann), a German boy recruited into the Nazi military for his technological skills. When Werner hears Marie-Laure's radio broadcasts during the Battle of Saint-Malo, a pivotal incursion that helped change the course of World War II, the two's lives become briefly but irrevocably entwined. Also starring Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, and Lars Eidinger, Netflix's highly anticipated adaptation brings author Anthony Doerr's New York Times and Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name to life with Shawn Levy as director and Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight as screenwriter.

Blue Eye Samurai

Release Date: November 3 on Netflix

Maya Erskine stars in Blue Eye Samurai as mixed-race samurai Mizu, an angry warrior seeking vengeance for a lifetime of pain and her mother's death at the hands of corrupt white men in 17th century Japan. Since women can't be samurais (let alone assassins), Mizu disguises her gender and conceals the blue eyes that reveal her ethnicity. Creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, the latter a co-writer on Logan and Blade Runner 2049, describe Blue Eye Samurai as "Kill Bill meets Yentl." Supervised by director Jane Wu, whose numerous industry credits include Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, this adult animated series mixes 2D and 3D styles into a fluid, brutal, bloody feast for the eyes. Heroes legend Masi Oka costars alongside Darren Barnet, Brenda Song, George Takei, Randall Park, Kenneth Branagh, Stephanie Hsu, Ming-Na Wen, and Harry Shum Jr.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Release Date: November 3 on Paramount+

A real-life legend comes to life in Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Oscar nominee David Oyelowo leads and executive producers this Taylor Sheridan-produced Western based on the true story of Bass Reeves, a formerly enslaved Black man who became one of America's first Black U.S. Marshals. Reeves spent his law enforcement career west of the Mississippi River detaining approximately 3,000 deadly criminals, allegedly without personal injury. Chad Feehan serves as showrunner for this eight-episode drama with Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid, Lauren E. Banks, and Garrett Hedlund rounding out the cast.

The Buccaneers

Release Date: November 8 on Apple TV+

A 1870s period piece based on author Edith Wharton's unfinished novel, The Buccaneers follows the exploits of a group of New York high society ladies during their first visit to London. Their open ways and independent, forward-thinking minds views irritate the refined, traditional English, but that doesn't rule out sexy escapades or love triangles with lords and dukes. Through it all, the Buccaneers' friendships remains the most important relationship of their lives. The ensemble cast includes Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse, and Christina Hendricks, with an all-women production team behind the camera.

Colin From Accounts

Release Date: November 9 on Paramount+

The world needs more adult romantic comedies, and the Australian series Colin From Accounts looks like it will deliver. Husband and wife creative team Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall created Colin From Accounts and star as Ashley and Gordon, two professionals in Sydney, Australia who meet cute when Harriet accidentally flashes Patrick as she crosses the street. In response, Patrick accidentally hits a dog with his car. Don't worry, the dog (the eponymous Colin) survives. Patrick's bank account might not after the massive medical bills. Colin From Accounts runs for eight episodes.

Beacon 23

Release Date: November 12 on MGM+

If you're in the mood for more science fiction in the vein of Apple TV+'s Silo, you're in luck. Beacon 23, MGM+'s new psychological mystery-thriller set in deep space, takes inspiration from the short story written by Hugh Howey, who also wrote the Silo book series. Lena Headey and Stephan James play Aster and Halan, respectively, two strangers trapped on a "lighthouse" in space. Neither know if they can trust the other, but if they want to survive, they might not have a choice.

The Curse

Release Date: November 12 on Showtime

Showtime and independent movie studio A24 join forces for this dark comedy. Married couple Whitney (Emma Stone) and Asher (Nathan Fielder) flip houses in their neighborhood as the stars and hosts of an HGTV series. They claim to be helping their community with Flipanthropy, but they're yet another white couple taking advantage of people of color. And they might have been cursed for it, but no one knows for sure. Benny Safdie executive produces and co-stars in The Curse as Flipanthropy's producer.

A Murder at the End of the World

Release Date: November 14 on Hulu

Invitations from strangers to stay in a remote place never end well. Creative partners Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, the creators of the unfairly canceled Netflix series The OA, return with A Murder at the End of the World, a psychological thriller-mystery led by amateur Gen Z detective Darby Hart (The Crown's Emma Corrin). A mysterious host (Clive Owen) invites Darby and eight other individuals to a "retreat" in an isolated, snowy location. To no one's shock if you've read an Agatha Christie novel, one of the guests dies, likely via murder, and more are at risk — unless Darby can uncover the truth.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Release Date: November 17 on Apple TV+

If you can't wait until April 2024 for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, you're in luck. Kurt Russell leads an all-star cast in the newest addition to the MonsterVerse franchise, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. After a Godzilla battle decimates San Francisco, two young survivors and siblings investigate the mysterious Monarch organization and its ties to ancient creatures like Godzilla. As the siblings uncover the truth, they learn about their families' own decades-long connection to Monarch's "monstrous" legacy. Wyatt Russell co-stars alongside his father as well as Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, and John Goodman.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Release Date: November 17 on Netflix

No, you're not experiencing déjà vu. Scott Pilgrim is back in Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, and so is the entire cast of Edgar Wright's 2010 live-action film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. That means Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Brie Larson, and more reprise their roles in this animated adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's beloved graphic novels. O'Malley co-creates and co-writes the series, which revisits the same premise that Wright's film adapted: in order to date the girl of his literal dreams (Winstead), 20-something amateur-musician Scott Pilgrim (Cera) must defeat her seven evil exes.

The Artful Dodger

Release Date: November 29 on Hulu

If you like Charles Dickens or charming antiheroes, this one's for you. Hulu's The Artful Dodger from James McNamara continues the story of "Artful Dodger" Jack Dawkins (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), a youthful pickpocket from Dickens' novel Oliver Twist. An older Dawkins has renounced his criminal life to become a surgeon. He tries to navigate high society life and keep his past indiscretions secret. The return of his former boss Fagin (David Thewlis), a semi-villainous figure, threatens to upend Dawkins' plans. Jack's also busy falling for Lady Belle Fox (Maia Mitchell), an ahead-of-her-time woman who intends to become Australia's first female surgeon.

Obliterated

Release Date: November 30 on Netflix

What happens when you're hung over but still have to save the world? Obliterated, a new comedy from Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, answers that hot mess of a question with people who are a hot mess. After an extensive night of partying to celebrate another successful mission, a group comprised of the world's best armed forces experts have to immediately save the day again. That's gotta be one heck of a headache. Obliterated stars Nick Zano, Shelley Hennig, Terrence Terrell, Alyson Gorske, C. Thomas Howell, Eugene Kim, and Paola Lázaro.

New Seasons

November 3

Invincible (Season 2 Part 1, Prime Video)

November 8

The Santa Clauses (Season 2, Disney+)

November 9

Rap Sh!t (Season 2, Max)

November 10

For All Mankind (Season 4, Apple TV+)

November 16

The Crown (Season 6 Part 1, Netflix)

Ghosts UK (Season 1, CBS)

Julia (Season 2, Max)

November 21

Fargo (Season 5, FX)

November 30

Virgin River (Season 5 Part 2, Netflix)