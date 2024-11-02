Whether it's the second and final season of Arcane, the conclusion of Yellowstone, or the premiere of Dune: Prophecy, some of the year's most anticipated shows debut or come back to our small screens this month — and not a moment too soon. Other returning favorites include Part 2 of Outer Banks' fourth season, the second half of Cobra Kai's three-part final season, and Outlander Season 7, Part 2. Netflix's The Empress and Apple TV+'s Silo both debut introduce their sophomore seasons, while Prime Video's Citasidel universe continues to expand through the prequel spin-off Citadel: Honey Bunny. Meanwhile, new series deserving of your time and attention include Landman, Interior Chinatown, and Cruel Intentions.

'Invincible Fight Girl'

Available: November 2, 2024 on Toonami and Max Genre: Superhero, Action, Comedy, Animated Created By: Juston Gordon-Montgomery Cast: Sydney Mikayla, Rolonda Watts

Andy's (Sydney Mikayla) parents dream about her having a safe, secure career as an accountant, but their young daughter wants to become the greatest professional wrestler in the world.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

Available: November 7, 2024 on Prime Video Genre: Spy Thriller Created By: Sita R. Menon Cast: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon, Emma Canning, Sikandar Kher, Saqib Saleem, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar

Set before the events of the original Citadel series, former actress-turned-agent Honey (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) reunites with her mentor and old lover, Agent Bunny (Varun Dhawan), on a dangerous new mission to protect their young daughter, Nina.

'Outer Banks'

Image via Netflix

Available: November 7, 2024 on Netflix Genre: Teen Drama, Mystery, Action Created By: Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, Shannon Burke Cast: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Carlacia Grant, Austin North, Drew Starkey

It wouldn't be Outer Banks if the Pogues' adventure-seeking ways didn't get them into trouble, but as Season 4, Part 2 proves, at least they'll always have each other.

'Bank Under Siege'

Available: November 8, 2024 on Netflix Genre: Crime Thriller, Action Created By: Brutal Media Cast: Miguel Herrán, María Pedraza, Hovik Keuchkerian, Isak Férriz, Chemi Hitos, Pablo Béjar, Pablo Vazquez, Gerrard Torres, Laura Barceló, Juan José Ballesta, Claudio Villarrubia, Rafael Ayuso, Patricia Vico, José Emilio Vera

Inspired by a true story, the questions raised by a 1981 bank robbery and hostage situation in Barcelona spark growing social unrest.

'Arcane'

Available: November 9, November 16, and November 23, 2024 on Netflix Genre: Fantasy, Science Fiction, Adult Animated, Steampunk Created By: Christian Linke and Alex Yee Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Kevin Alejandro, Katie Leung, Toks Olagundoye. Harry Lloyd, Reed Shannon, Mick Wingert, Amirah Vann, Ellen Thomas, Brett Tucker

War has finally dawned between the utopian city of Piltover and the citizens of its oppressed underbelly, Zaun, with the violence widening the tragic gulf between two estranged sisters: Vi (Hailee Steinfeld), Piltover's unlikely champion, and Jinx (Ella Purnell), the heir to Zaun's criminal empire.

'Yellowstone'

Available: November 10, 2024 on Paramount+ Genre: Western Drama Created By: Taylor Sheridan, John Linson Cast: Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, Ian Bohen, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ryan Bingham, Finn Little, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, Kathryn Kelly, Moses Brings Plenty

It's been a long time since Yellowstone fans last saw the Dutton family, but part two of the series' fifth and final season sees the infamous ranchers secure their family legacy at any cost.

'St. Denis Medical'

Available: November 12, 2024 on NBC Genre: Medical Sitcom, Mockumentary Created By: Justin Spitzer, Eric Ledgin Cast: Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Mekki Leeper, Kaliko Kauahi, Kahyun Kim

Parks and Receation meets Grey's Anatomy in this medical mockumentary about a small hospital with big dreams, its very overworked employees, and the absurd healthcare situations they find themselves in.

'Bad Sisters'

Available: November 13, 2024 on Apple TV+ Genre: Dark Comedy Created By: Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer Cast: Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, Eve Hewson, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab, Claes Bang, Yasmine Akram, Peter Coonan, Lloyd Hutchinson, Seána Kerslake, Nina Norén, Jonjo O'Neill, Saise Quinn, Michael Smiley, Barry Ward

Bad Sisters Season 1 won a 2022 Peabody Award; Season 2 of the Irish dark comedy further complicates the lies of the Garvey sisters and the dangerous secrets they're striving to keep hidden.

'Sprint'

Available: November 13, 2024 on Netflix Genre: Sports Documentary Created By: James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin (executive producers) Cast: Gabby Thomas, Noah Lyles, Fred Kerley, Kishane Thompson, Julien Alfred, Letsile Tebogo, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry, Marcell Jacobs, Kenny Bednarek, Shericka Jackson, Oblique Seville

Sprint Season 2 goes behind the scenes of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and the contestants who competed for gold against one another, and against their own personal fears and limits.

'Cross'

Available: November 14, 2024 on Prime Video Genre: Crime Procedural, Thriller Created By: Ben Watkins Cast: Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Sharon Taylor, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore, Caleb Elijah, Samantha Walkes, Ryan Eggold, Alona Tal, Eloise Mumford, Johnny Ray Gill

Based on the bestselling book series by author James Patterson, Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge), a detective and newly grieving widower, tries to balance his job as a criminal psychologist with his love for his children.

'Say Nothing'

Available: November 14, 2024 on Hulu and Disney+ Genre: Historical Period Drama Created By: Josh Zetumer Cast: Lola Petticrew, Maxine Peake, Hazel Doupe, Anthony Boyle, Josh Finan

Inspired by Patrick Radden Keefe's New York Times bestselling non-fiction book Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland, this miniseries adaptation follows the lives of several real-life IRA members and the aftermath of their violent actions.

'Cobra Kai'

Close

Available: November 15, 2024 on Netflix Genre: Martial Arts Drama, Comedy Created By: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg Cast: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List

The massively popular series returns for Part 2 of its sixth and final season (Part 3 premieres in 2025). Star Jacob Bertrand promises "the most action-packed chunk of Cobra Kai ever" as the Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do teams prepare for their "showdown at the Sekai Taikai" tournament in Barcelona.

'Silo'

Available: November 15, 2024 on Apple TV+ Genre: Science Fiction, Drama Created By: Graham Yost Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Avi Nash, Rick Gomez, Chinaza Uche

The second season of Silo, one of Apple TV+'s breakout sci-fi dramas, picks up after Season 1's cliffhanger ending. After discovering the truth about what lies beyond the Silo, Juliette's (Rebecca Ferguson) defiant actions have triggered a revolution.

'Dune: Prophecy'

Available: November 17, 2024 on Max Genre: Science Fiction Created By: Diane Ademu-John, Alison Schapker Cast: Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Mark Strong, Jade Anouka, Chris Mason, Jodhi May, Josh Heuston, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Edward Davis, Jihae

How did the Bene Gesserit Sisterhood become powerful enough to secretly run the universe? Dune: Prophecy, a prequel series set 10,000 years before Denis Villeneuve's films, seeks to answer those questions through Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson), her sister Tula (Olivia Williams), and other powerful women of the Imperium.

'Landman'

Available: November 17, 2024 on Paramount+ Genre: Drama Created By: Taylor Sheridan, Christian Wallace Cast: Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter as Angela Norris, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Paulina Chavez, Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, Mustafa Speaks, Andy García, Michael Peña, Octavio Rodriguez, J.R. Villarreal, J.J Thompson

Landman, a fictionalized dive into the rise of the modern Texas oil industry, adapts Christian Wallace's popular Boomtown podcast through an all-star cast.

'Interior Chinatown'

Available: November 19, 2024 on Hulu Genre: Drama Created By: Charles Yu Cast: Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng, Chloe Bennet, Sullivan Jones, Lisa Gilroy, Diana Lin, Archie Kao, Tzi Ma, Lauren Tom, Chris Pang, Maury Sterling, Spencer Neville, Michael Harney

Willis Wu (Jimmy O. Yang), a character actor always relegated to background parts, dreams of one day landing his big break as a leading man. When Detective Lana Lee (Chloe Bennet) recruits him as part of her murder investigation, he might just find it — in Hollywood and his personal life.

'Cruel Intentions'

Available: November 21, 2024 on Prime Video Genre: Drama, Thriller, Romance Created By: Phoebe Fisher, Sara Goodman Cast: Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, Savannah Lee Smith, Sara Silva, John Harlan Kim, Khobe Clarke, Sean Patrick Thomas, Brooke Lena Johnson, Laura Benanti, Jon Tenney, Claire Forlani, Nikki Crawford, Isabella Tagliati, Zeke Goodman

Ambition, illicit desires, and cutthroat conditions collide in this new interpretation of the 1999 movie of the same name, set within an elite college campus.

'The Sex Lives of College Girls'

Available: November 21, 2024 on Max Genre: Teen Comedy, Drama Created By: Mindy Kaling, Justin Noble Cast: Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Renika Williams, Lauren "Lolo" Spencer, Gracie Lawrence, Mia Rodgers, Rob Huebel, Gillian Vigman, Nicole Sullivan, Stephen Guarino, Sierra Katow, Maya Rose, Sherri Shepherd, Betti, Cheyenne Perez, Scott Lipman, Isabella Roland, Amanda Ripley, Vico Ortiz, Gedde Watanabe, Donielle Nash, Nabeel Muscatwalla, Rebecca Wisocky, Michael Hsu Rosen, Devin Craig, Ruby Cruz, Michael Provost, Roby Attal

Speaking of college shenanigans — the hilarious and rambunctious The Sex Lives of College Girls returns for Season 3, and said titular college girls are still approaching life's highs and lows at full speed.

'The Empress'

Available: November 22, 2024 on Netflix Genre: Historical Drama Created By: Katharina Eyssen Cast: Devrim Lingnau, Philip Froissant, Melika Foroutan, Johannes Nussbaum, Elisa Schlott, Jördis Triebel, Almila Bagriacik, Hanna Hilsdorf, Runa Greiner, Svenja Jung, Andreas Döhler, Wiebke Puls, Michael Fuith, Felix Nölle, Martin Butzke, Alexander Finkenwirth, Leopold Hornung, Patrick Rapold, August Schmölzer, Raymond Tarabay, Irene Della Casa, Rauand Taleb, Erol Nowak, Merlin Rose, Noemi Emily Krausz, Anna Bottcher, Markus Fennert, Andreas Bongard, Vladimir Korneev, Elzemarieke De Vos

One of Netflix's most popular imports, Season 2 of The Empress sees Empress Elisabeth of Austria (Devrim Lingnau) try to secure her reign while fending off her conniving political enemies.

'Outlander'

Available: November 22, 2024 on Starz Genre: Romance, Historial, Drama Created By: Ronald D. Moore Cast: Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Steven Cree, Nell Hudson, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, David Berry, John Bell, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Caitlin O'Ryan, Chris Larkin, Mark Lewis Jones, Glen Gould, Simon R. Baker, Charles Vandervaart

Before Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) can return to Scotland as hoped, the Revolutionary War reaches their doorstep — bringing dangerous threats and consequences with it.