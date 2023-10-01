It's the most wonderful time of the year: crunching leaves, pumpkin everything, scarves, boots, and cozy evenings in front of the TV. October has plenty of spooky new series for the autumnal season, but the month's unique line-up offers something for everyone. Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon tackles Greek gods in the new animated comedy Krapopolis. On AppleTV+, Brie Larson is cooking up recipes and social revolution on Lessons in Chemistry. Mike Flanagan returns with The Fall of the House of Usher, and so does author R.L. Stine with a new version of the iconic Goosebumps.

Shanola Hampton hides a secret in her basement in the new thriller Found. Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey bring to life a decades-long historical romance in Fellow Travelers. Neon chronicles a group of aspiring musicians, and Kelsey Grammer returns to his most famous role with the Frasier revival. Meanwhile, favorites like Loki, The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, Our Flag Means Death, the final stretch of Fear the Walking Dead, and American Horror Stories make their comebacks.

Put on your Halloween costume and grab your remote! Let's take a closer look at what new television awaits us this fall.

Krapopolis

Release Date: October 1 on Fox

Funny man Dan Harmon turns his snarky sights to Ancient Greece in this animated comedy about the island of Krapopolis, which is pronounced exactly like you think it is. The "crap" island is home to the messy, overdramatic Greek gods as well as a group of humans trying to create the world's first functional civilization — preferably without dying. Richard Ayoade leads an all-star cast as Tyrannis, Krapopolis's young king, with Hannah Waddingham as his mother Deliria, "the goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices." Tyrannis's father, the manticore Shlub (Matt Berry), rounds out this very dysfunctional family. Krapopolis also features the voices of Alanna Ubach, Dove Cameron, Susan Sarandon, Jane Lynch, Yvette Nicole Brown, Daveed Diggs, and Ben Stiller. FOX already renewed the series for at least two more seasons.

Found

Release Date: October 3 on NBC

This pulse-pounding thriller stars Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely, the survivor of a teenage abduction who devotes her adult life to finding other kidnapped or missing individuals. Nothing will stop her team from helping those in need, even if their methods aren't exactly legal. Pushing the limits isn't the only thing that could land Gabi in trouble — she secretly keeps her former kidnapper (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) chained up in her basement. She uses his observations to track down criminals while he tries to play The Silence of the Lambs mind games with her. Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, and Karan Oberoi also star.

The Fall of the House of Usher

Release Date: October 12 on Netflix

It wouldn't be a true Halloween season without Mike Flanagan. The maestro of modern horror returns to Netflix, and this time he's interpreting the works of Edgar Allan Poe through a modern-day lens. The series might be titled The Fall of the House of Usher after Poe's story of the same name, but Flanagan's series draws inspiration from multiple Poe stories to great success. Collider's Therese Lacson praises The Fall of the House of Usher's coherent, properly Gothic execution and the Succession-esque criminal family propelling its brooding heart. The cast includes Flanagan collaborators Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Carl Lumbly, Samantha Sloyan, and Henry Thomas, among others, as well as Mary McDonnell and Mark Hamill.

Frasier

Release Date: October 12 on Paramount+

Everyone's favorite Seattle psychiatrist Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) returns to his Boston roots in this revival of NBC's quirky, award-winning sitcom juggernaut. Almost twenty years after the original Frasier's conclusion, Dr. Crane finds himself entering the "next chapter" of his life while trying to reconnect with his adult son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott). Perhaps unsurprisingly, Freddy doesn't want much to do with his fussy, highfalutin dad, but what's life without some character growth? The revival also stars Nicholas Lyndhurst and Jess Salgueiro, with Frasier mainstays Peri Gilpin and Bebe Neuwirth in supporting roles. Admit it: you started humming the theme song.

RELATED: The Best Shows to Binge-Watch on Netflix Right Now

Goosebumps

Release Date: October 13 on Hulu/Disney+

Calling all '90s kids! It's time to rise like a zombie for the new Goosebumps. Author R.L. Stine's best-selling books defined a generation. The original anthology series also terrified more than a few children. Disney+ and Hulu's new series follows a group of high schoolers as they investigate the dark secrets at the heart of their small town. There are a lot of them: curses, ghosts, haunted houses, family secrets, and the possession of Nathan Bratt (Justin Long), the new guy who just moved in. Rachael Harris, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, and Miles McKenna round out the cast.

Lessons in Chemistry

Release Date: October 13 on AppleTV+

Oscar-winner and Captain Marvel star Brie Larson conquers the small screen in Lessons in Chemistry. Based on the runaway bestselling book of the same name by Bonnie Garmus, Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott, a fictional character inspired by the very real misogyny of 1950s America. After being fired from her job as a research chemist, scientist-at-heart Elizabeth finds her ambitions stifled and her voice silenced by domestic life. In order to provide for her young daughter as a single mother, she accepts an unconventional job offer: hosting a cooking show where she applies her chemistry skills to recipes. Elizabeth uses her platform to speak to sociopolitical issues and uplift other women... makeing sure to bruise male egos along the way. Lessons in Chemistry's cast also includes Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, and Stephanie Koenig, while Larson executive produces.

Neon

Release Date: October 19 on Netflix

Santi (Tyler Dean Flores), Ness (Emma Ferreira), and Felix (Jordan Mendoza) want to achieve their music industry dreams. They also want to pay their bills and stop living out of their 2009 Toyota. Neon follows this trio as they move to Miami in pursuit of making it big in reggaeton. Dreams can come true, and the road there is far from easy — but is it worth it in the end? Neon comes from executive producers Shea Serrano, Max Searle, and reggaeton star Daddy Yankee and features original songs from Tainy & One Six, with supporting actors Genesis Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Jhayco, and Santiago Cabrera.

Fellow Travelers

Release Date: October 29 on Showtime

Based on the novel by Thomas Mallon and adapted by Ron Nyswaner, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter behind the Tom Hanks-starring Philadelphia, Showtime's Fellow Travelers chronicles the romance between Hawkins Fuller (Matt Bomer) and Tim Laughlin (Jonathan Bailey). The two seemingly opposite men fall in love during the 1950s — against the backdrop of Joseph McCarthy's hateful vendetta against the LGBTQIA+ community — and remain one another's constants through the Vietnam War and the AIDS crisis. A seven-episode miniseries, Fellow Travelers features Allison Williams, Jelani Alladin, Noah J. Ricketts, and Linus Roache.

New Seasons

October 1

The Simpsons (Season 35, Fox)

Bob's Burgers (Season 14, Fox)

Family Guy (Season 22, Fox)

October 3

Chucky (Season 3, SYFY/USA)

October 4

Quantum Leap (Season 2, NBC)

Surreal Estate (Season 2, SYFY/USA)

October 5

Loki (Season 2, Disney+)

Lupin (Part 3, Netflix)

Our Flag Means Death (Season 2, Max)

October 13

Creepshow (Season 4, AMC)

October 14

Shining Vale (Season 3, Starz)

October 15

Annika (Season 2, PBS Masterpiece)

Billy the Kid (Season 2, MGM+)

Rick and Morty (Season 7, Adult Swim)

October 19

Wolf Like Me (Season 2, Peacock)

October 20

Upload (Season 3, Prime Video)

Bosch: Legacy (Season 2, Freevee)

October 22

Fear the Walking Dead (Season 8 Part 2, AMC)

October 26

American Horror Stories (Season 3, Hulu)

October 27

Shoresy (Season 2, Hulu)

October 29

The Gilded Age (Season 2, HBO)