October means it's autumn in earnest, and with the changing seasons also comes a fresh television slate. Network favorites return in full force – including NCIS, Fire Country, Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Abbott Elementary, Tracker, Elsbeth, and Ghosts — while new ones debut in the form of NCIS: Origins, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, and Reba McEntire's sitcom Happy's Place. And although we don't want to say goodbye to either Superman & Lois or What We Do in the Shadows, both series take their final bows this month.

For streamers, October welcomes back Heartstopper Season 3, Outer Banks Season 4, The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3, and Season 5 of Star Trek: Lower Decks, while Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft premieres. Lifetime friends and Y Tu Mamá También co-stars Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna reunite to perform and executive producer La Máquina, "Hulu's first Spanish-language original series." If last month's Grotesquerie marks Travis Kelce's biggest acting move to date, then Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? welcomes the NFL player into the role of game show host. And no October is complete without enough fright-inducing TV to whet your appetite for Halloween.

'Found'

Image via NBC

Available: October 3, 2024, on NBC Genre: Procedural Drama Created By: Nkechi Okoro Carroll Cast: Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, Karan Oberoi, Dionne Gipson, Michael Cassidy, Danielle Savre

The second season of NBC's Found picks up immediately after Season 1's cliffhanger finale. Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) and her team of recovery specialists race to rescue one of their own from Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), the same man who abducted Gabi two decades earlier.

'Heartstopper'

Available: October 3, 2024, on Netflix Genre: Romance, Coming-of-Age, Comedy, Drama Created By: Alice Oseman Cast: Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Rhea Norwood

Smitten boyfriends Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) face the world hand-in-hand, including all the joy, confusion, fear, and hurt a new school year brings — plus learning how to say "I love you" for the first time.

'Law & Order'

Image via NBC

Available: October 3, 2024, on NBC Genre: Procedural Drama, Legal Drama Created By: Dick Wolf Cast: Reid Scott, Mehcad Brooks, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Tony Goldwyn

Justice never sleeps, and neither does one of TV's longest-running franchises. Law & Order returns for its 24th season and features guest spots from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit leads Mariska Hargitay and Elizabeth Marvel, while Maura Tierney joins as a series regular.

'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'

Image via NBC

Available: October 3, 2024, on NBC Genre: Procedural Drama, Legal Drama Created By: Dick Wolf Cast: Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, Octavio Pisano, Kevin Kane, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Ryan Buggle, Aime Donna Kelly, Juliana Aidén Martinez

When it's not crossing over with their parent series, Law & Order: SVU comes back swinging for Season 26. Juliana Aidén Martinez plays a new main team member, but never fear: Olivia Benson is still leading the way with as much ferocity as ever.

'The Legend of Vox Machina'

Available: October 3, 2024, on Prime Video Genre: Fantasy, Action, Adult Animated Created By: Brandon Auman, Critical Role Productions Cast: Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O'Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham, Matthew Mercer, Stephanie Beatriz, Indira Varma, Sunil Malhotra, Kelly Hu

Season 3 of Prime Video's Dungeons & Dragons-inspired adult fantasy sees the intrepid Vox Machina continue their desperate fight against enemies determined to burn their continent to ash. Beyond literally venturing into hell and back, an exclusive Collider interview with cast members Travis Willingham, Marisha Ray, and Liam O'Brien teases that "pain is coming" for the reluctant heroes.

'The Franchise'

Image via HBO

Available: October 6, 2024, on Max Genre: Comedy Created By: Jon Brown Cast: Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein, Isaac Cole Powell, Richard E. Grant, Daniel Brühl, Ruaridh Mollica

If you've ever sat through the credits of a Marvel movie, you know it takes a lot of people to make the superhero magic happen. Max's new series The Franchise shines a fictionalized and comedic light on the hard workers behind the scenes.

'Superman & Lois'

Available: October 7, 2024, on The CW Genre: Superhero, Romance Created By: Todd Helbing, Greg Berlanti Cast: Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Michael Cudlitz, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin

Based on the “Death of Superman” comic book storyline, Superman & Lois's final season follows the aftermath of Season 3's climatic battle. The world believes Superman/Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) died fighting Doomsday, including his wife Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and the couple's two sons.

'The Irrational'

Image via NBC

Available: October 8, 2024, on NBC Genre: Procedural Drama Created By: Arika Mittman Cast: Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Arash DeMaxi, Molly Kunz, Travina Springer

Inspired by psychology professor Dan Ariely's non-fiction book Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions, Season 2 of The Irrational hands "behavioral science guy" Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) no shortage of perplexing cases to solve.

'Abbott Elementary'

Image via ABC

Available: October 9, 2024, on ABC Genre: Comedy Created By: Quinta Brunson Cast: Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis, Sheryl Lee Ralph

Classes are back in session at Willard R. Abbott Elementary School, and it's all hands on deck for the new school year. Beyond Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) finally becoming a couple, the 22-episode season allows Season 4 room for Halloween- and Christmas-themed episodes.

'La Máquina'

Image via Hulu

Available: October 9, 2024, on Hulu Genre: Drama Created By: Marco Ramirez Cast: Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, Eiza González, Jorge Perugorría, Andrés Delgado, Karina Gidi, Dariam Coco, Lucía Méndez

Esteban Osuna (Gael García Berna) is a career boxer readying himself for one last desperate and unlikely fight. His trusted manager Andy Lujan (Diego Luna) is at his side, while his ex-wife, Irasema (Eiza González), follows her journalistic instincts.

'Citadel: Diana'

Image via Prime Video

Available: October 10, 2024, on Prime Video Genre: Action Created By: Alessandro Fabbri Cast: Matilda De Angelis, Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Bernhard Schütz, Filippo Nigro

The events of the 2023 thriller Citadel have left spy agent Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis), Citadel: Diana's lead, stranded undercover in enemy territory. Her best chance of survival lies with another agent, albeit an adversarial one.

'Outer Banks'

Image via Rock Fish Red Canoe Productions

Available: October 10, 2024, on Netflix Genre: Teen Drama, Mystery, Action Created By: Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, Shannon Burke Cast: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Carlacia Grant, Austin North, Drew Starkey

Fresh off discovering El Dorado's riches last season, the young Pogues strike out to uncover the pirate Edward Teach/Blackbeard's long-lost gold in Outer Banks Season 4.

'Teacup'

Available: October 10, 2024, on Peacock Genre: Horror, Science Fiction Created By: Ian McCulloch Cast: Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, Chaske Spencer, Kathy Baker, Boris McGiver, Caleb Dolden, Émilie Bierre, Luciano Leroux

Based on the bestselling novel Stinger by author Robert R. McCammon, Teacup's eight episodes follow the Chenoweth and Stanley families as they fight for their lives against a dangerous extraterrestrial that's threatening their rural farmland.

'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft'

Available: October 10, 2024, on Netflix Genre: Action, Adventure, Animated Created By: Tasha Huo Cast: Hayley Atwell, Allen Maldonado, Earl Baylon

The animation studio that brought us Castlevania digs for new treasure with Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. Set after the events of the prequel game trilogy, the legendary archaeologist's (Hayley Atwell) latest adventure brings her back home to England before catapulting her around the world after a thief who will test her limits.

'Disclaimer'

Image via Vanity Fair

Available: October 11, 2024, on Apple TV+ Genre: Drama, Psychological Thriller Created By: Alfonso Cuarón Cast: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Louis Partridge, Lesley Manville, HoYeon Jung, Liv Hill, Gemma Jones, Anya Marco Harris, Archie George, Youssef Kerkour

Director Alfonso Cuarón takes his skills to television with an all-star cast led by Cate Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, a journalist harboring many secrets from a past that's quickly catching up to her. Disclaimer is based on Renée Knight's novel of the same name.

'The Confidante'

Image via Max

Available: October 11, 2024, on Max Genre: Psychological Thriller Created By: Fanny Burdino, Jean-Baptiste Delafon, Samuel Doux, Alexandre Kauffmann (writers) Cast: Laure Calamy, James Flynn, Arieh Worthalter, Alexis Manenti, Annabelle Lengronne, Ava Baya

Christelle's (Laure Calamy) life changes forever in the aftermath of the November 15, 2015, terrorist attacks in France. Although she seems to find community and leadership within a localized group of survivors, Christelle isn't what she seems.

'Tracker'

Photo via CBS Entertainment

Available: October 13, 2024, on CBS Genre: Procedural Drama, Action Created By: Ben H. Winters Cast: Justin Hartley, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene

Teddi Bruin (Robin Weigert) won't be returning for Tracker Season 2, but the mega-hit drama keeps its case of the week energy and reveals more information about not just Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley), but his family's checkered past.

'NCIS'

Image via CBS

Available: October 14, 2024, on CBS Genre: Procedural Drama Created By: Donald P. Bellisario, Don McGill Cast: Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll, Gary Cole

The original king of the spin-offs, NCIS Season 22 picks up the pieces after Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) left the team — and her now ex-boyfriend, Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) — for a new job. The remaining crew feels her absence while sniffing out a mole within NCIS.

'NCIS: Origins'

Image via CBS

Available: October 14, 2024, on CBS Genre: Procedural Drama Created By: Gina Lucita Monreal, David J. North Cast: Austin Stowell, Mariel Molino, Kyle Schmid, Tyla Abercrumbie, Diany Rodriguez, Daniel Bellomy, Caleb Martin Foote, Robert Taylor, Patrick Fischler, Julian Black Antelope, Mark Harmon

Instead of going to another part of the world, NCIS: Origins takes us back in time to the early days of Leroy Jethro Gibbs' (Austin Stowell) career. Original actor Mark Harmon will narrate the adventures of his character's younger self.

'I Am Not a Monster: The Lois Riess Murders'

Available: October 15, 2024, on Max Genre: True Crime, Documentary Created By: Erin Lee Carr (director, producer) Cast: N/A

The true crime case of murderer Lois Riess stunned her small Minnesota town. Max's two-part documentary lets "Lois herself attempt to explain her reprehensible actions" and the circumstances surrounding them.

'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?'

Image via NBC

Available: October 16, 2024, on Prime Video Genre: Game Show Created By: Barry Poznick, John Steven Cast: Travis Kelce (host)

Superbowl Champion Travis Kelcie hosts 20 episodes of this Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?spin-off, where adult contestants answer 11 questions about the celebrity world with help from "a classroom full of celebrities from stage, screen, and sports."

'Elsbeth'

Image via CBS

Available: October 17, 2024, on CBS Genre: Procedural, Comedy Created By: Robert King, Michelle King Cast: Carrie Preston, Carra Patterson, Wendell Pierce, Danny McCarthy, Fredric Lehne, Gloria Reuben, Danny Mastrogiorgio, Molly Price, Micaela Diamond, Ajay Naidu

After her move from Chicago to New York City, Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) has made a name for herself. Season 2 opens with Elsbeth itching for some juicy high-profile cases — and Nathan Lane, playing a murderous music fan, is ready to provide.

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'

Available: October 17, 2024, on CBS Genre: Comedy Created By: Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Steve Holland Cast: Montana Jordan, Emily Osment, Will Sasso, Rachel Bay Jones, Dougie Baldwin, Jessie Prez

A spin-off of Young Sheldon and the third series in The Big Bang Theory universe, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows titular newlyweds Georgie Coopier (Montana Jordan) and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment) as they navigate married life and parenthood.

'Ghosts'

Available: October 17, 2024, on CBS Genre: Comedy Created By: Joe Port, Joe Wiseman Cast: Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Devan Chandler Long, Román Zaragoza, Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Danielle Pinnock, Sheila Carrasco, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman

The humorous hauntings never let up at the Woodstone Mansion. For Season 4, Sam (Rose McIver), Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), and the resident ghosts are joined by Patience (Mary Holland), a Puritan-era spirit and Isaac's (Brandon Scott Jones) kidnapper.

'Jurassic World: Chaos Theory'

Image via Netflix

Available: October 17, 2024, on Netflix Genre: Action, Animated Created By: Scott Kreamer, Zack Stentz Cast: Paul-Mikél Williams, Darren Barnet, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Raini Rodriguez

Stranded on an island of dinosaurs should be the worst of their problems. Instead, the Nublar Five are running for their lives from the dinosaurs they've sworn to protect and dealing with the revelation that their friend, Brooklynn (Kiersten Kelly), is alive and working against them.

'Fire Country'

Image via CBS

Available: October 18, 2024, on CBS Genre: Drama Created By: Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, Joan Rater Cast: Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Stephanie Arcila, Jules Latimer, Diane Farr, Billy Burke

Things are once again heating up for firefighter Bode (Max Thieriot). In the wake of Bode walking out on Gabriela's (Stephanie Arcilla) wedding last season, Fire Country Season 3 teases a tense but steamy reunion between the two exes. Meanwhile, Jared Padalecki guest stars for three episodes.

'Happy's Place'

Image via NBC

Available: October 18, 2024, on NBC Genre: Comedy Created By: Kevin Abbott Cast: Reba McEntire, Melissa Peterman, Belissa Escobedo, Rex Linn

Musician, actress, and overall icon Reba McEntire stars as Bobbie, a woman who co-inherits her restaurant business after his passing. Her business partner? The younger "half-sister she never knew she had." That's definitely not awkward.

'The Devil's Hour'

Image via Amazon

Available: October 18, 2024, on Prime Video Genre: Drama, Thriller, Supernatural Created By: Tom Moran Cast: Jessica Raine, Peter Capaldi, Nikesh Patel, Alex Ferns, Meera Syal, Barbara Marten, Phil Dunster, Benjamin Chivers, Brandon Bendell

Already renewed for its third and final season, Season 2 of The Devil's Hour forces Lucy (Jessica Raine) and Gideon (Peter Capaldi) into an unwilling partnership — and his motives remain as dangerously unknown as Lucy's fate.

'The Equalizer'

Image via CBS

Available: October 20, 2024, on CBS Genre: Crime Drama, Procedural Created By: Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim, Andrew W. Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller Cast: Queen Latifah, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Lorraine Toussaint

The Season 4 finale left the future of her team in doubt, but ex-CIA agent and current protector of the innocent, Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah), has no intention of going anywhere in The Equalizer.

'What We Do in the Shadows'

Image via FX

Available: October 21, 2024, on FX Genre: Comedy, Supernatural Created By: Jemaine Clement Cast: Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch, Kristen Schaal

The funniest group of vampires ever welcomes a new addition (Mike O'Brien's Jerry) for their final season, among their other routine misadventures. Actor Mark Proksch recently teased the series as having “one of the most unique endings that has been shown on TV ever."

'Breath of Fire'

Image via HBO

Available: October 23, 2024, on HBO Genre: Documentary, Drama Created By: Hayley Pappas, Smiley Stevens (directors/producers) Cast: N/A

Breath of Fire documents the rise and fall of YouTube astrologist and yoga practioner Katie Griggs/Guru Jugat, and explores the history, practices, and popularity of Kundalini yoga.

'The Librarians: The Next Chapter'

Image via TNT

Available: October 24, 2024, on TNT Genre: Fantasy Created By: John Rogers Cast: Callum McGowan, Christian Kane, Jessica Green, Olivia Morris, Bluey Robinson, Caroline Loncq

The Next Chapter in the magical world of The Librarians follows the rule-breaking, time-traveling librarian Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan) and a new cast of characters protecting the world from supernatural threats.

'Star Trek: Lower Decks'

Image via Paramount

Available: October 24, 2024, on Paramount+ Genre: Science Fiction, Adult Animated, Comedy Created By: Mike McMahan Cast: Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore, Gillian Vigman

The poor crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos has way too much on their plates for Lower Decks' fifth season, including (but not limited to) "an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all — their own career aspirations."

'Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black'

Available: October 24, 2024, on Netflix Genre: Drama Created By: Tyler Perry Cast: Taylor Polidore Williams, Amber Reign Smith, Crystle Stewart, Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Steven G. Norfleet, Julian Horton, Terrell Carter

Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) and Mallory's (Crystle Stewart) experiences, situations, and goals couldn't be more different, but their lives intersect during this 16-episode drama by Tyler Perry.

'The Last Night at Tremore Beach'

Image via Netflix

Available: October 25, 2024, on Netflix Genre: Drama Created By: Oriol Paulo Cast: Javier Rey, Ana Polvorosa, Willy Toledo, Pilar Castro, Maarten Dannenberg, Alba Ribó

Inspired by Mikel Santiago's fictionbook of the same name, Netflix's The Last NIght at Tremore Beach follows a secluded musician searching for inspiration, only to question the safety of his nearest neighbors.