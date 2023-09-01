Can you smell the pumpkin spice? Autumn is in the air, and the television landscape turns appropriately spooky for September. Things kick off on Apple TV+ with LaKeith Stanfield's fantasy-horror series The Changeling followed by The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on AMC. The theme continues with Castlevania: Nocturne, the sequel to Netflix's original Castlevania series. Hulu's satirical thriller The Other Black Girl swaps out supernatural threats for the equally gruesome world of corporate America. The violent universe of The Boys, meanwhile, expands to include super-powered college students in Gen V, and the John Wick universe does what it does best with the premiere of The Continental: From the World of John Wick.

After all of that bloodshed, things finally lighten up with the Apple TV+ rom-com Still Up. Netflix's biopic Class Act examines the life of an infamous French businessman, while Law & Order alum Jesse L. Martin returns to the investigative world with NBC's The Irrational. Plus, new seasons of The Wheel of Time, Disenchantment, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Virgin River, and Sex Education drop, and Paramount+ staple Yellowstone debuts on cable. Grab your remotes and your seasonal drink of choice! Let’s dive into everything hitting the small screen this month.

The Changeling

Release Date: September 8 on Apple TV+

The horror season begins in fine form with The Changeling, a modern fable set in New York City. Based on author Victor LaValle’s award-winning 2017 novel, The Changeling follows Apollo Kagwa (LaKeith Stanfield), a new husband and father who embarks on a quest full of gruesome creatures and grisly psychological truths after a family tragedy. LaValle's story takes many cues from classic fairy tales, which means The Changeling is part horror and part social criticism. Executive produced by Stanfield with showrunner Kelly Marcel at the helm, the eight-episodes also star Clark Backo and Adina Porter.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Release Date: September 10 on AMC/AMC+

Following hot on the heels of The Walking Dead: Dead City earlier this year, the next character-centric spin-off in AMC's The Walking Dead universe shifts the spotlight to franchise veteran Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). After waking up in France with no memory of how he arrived, Daryl does what he does best: punches walkers, evades explosions, and has at least one existential crisis. The beloved fan favorite also escorts an important teenager across dangerous lands. Fan-favorite Carol (Melissa McBride) is also set to appear.

Class Act

Release Date: September 13 on Netflix

Netflix’s latest international production is also set in France, just sans the zombies. Class Act is a Netflix historical drama fictionalizing the life of the notorious media mogul and politician Bernard Tapie (Laurent Lafitte). The former Adidas owner rose to fame by reinvigorating financially troubled companies and running premier sports teams, and fell into infamy for his legal woes, financial controversies, and criminal convictions. It’s a familiar tale of charisma, greed, and fallen glory, with Tapie supporters and dissenters existing in seeming equal measure.

The Other Black Girl

Release Date: September 13 on Hulu

From the mind of author Zakiya Dalila Harris and executive producer Rashida Jones comes The Other Black Girl, a Hulu adaptation of Harris's debut novel. Nella Rogers (Sinclair Daniel) is the only Black woman employed by a New York City publishing company. When Wagner Books hires Hazel-May McCall (Ashleigh Murray), it's a surprising and hopeful change — until Nella and Hazel's friendship spirals into something sinister. Published in 2021, Harris based The Other Black Girl on her experiences as an editorial assistant and drew inspiration from the tone of Jordan Peele's Get Out. All ten episodes of Season 1 debut on September 13 with an all-star supporting cast including Garcelle Beauvais, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, and Eric McCormack.

Still Up

Release Date: September 22 on Apple TV+

Far too many people struggle with insomnia. Far too few of us meet our soulmates because of it. Co-created by Steve Burge and Natalie Walter, Still Up chronicles the ups and downs of chronically sleep-deprived friends Lisa (Antonia Thomas) and Danny (Craig Roberts). With no one else to turn to, the pair navigates their waking hours through humor and mutual understanding. It's a charming concept straight out of a classic rom-com, which the world could use more of.

RELATED: The Most Anticipated TV Shows of 202

The Continental: From the World of John Wick

Release Date: September 22 on Peacock

If you’ve been missing the John Wick universe ever since John Wick 4 closed out Keanu Reeves’ time in the franchise (for now), The Continental has your back. The first TV series in the ever-expanding Wickverse, The Continental rolls back the clock to the 1970s to show the origins of Ian McShane’s Winston Scott (played here by Colin Woodell) before he assumed ownership of New York City’s Continental Hotel. Not only does the series look just as stylish and sleek as fans have come to expect, The Continental stars Ayomide Adegun as Charon, a role originated by the remarkable Lance Reddick. Katie McGrath and Ray McKinnon also star in this three-episode limited series.

The Irrational

Release Date: September 25 on NBC/Peacock

NBC wants to challenge assumptions with its new crime series The Irrational. Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) is the "behavioral science guy," a man who confronts implicit and explicit biases while investigating complex cases. The Irrational’s concept is loosely based on the 2008 non-fiction book Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions by Dan Ariely, a psychology professor and behavior analyst.

Castlevania: Nocturne

Release Date: September 28 on Netflix

Castlevania: Nocturne marks another return to a beloved franchise. Netflix's original Castlevania series concluded its four-season run in 2021 with a happy ending, but such things rarely last in Castlevania's world. Inspired by video game developer Konami's long-running series of the same name, Nocturne introduces Richter Belmont (Edward Bluemel), the descendant of original protagonists Trevor Belmont (Richard Armitage) and Sypha Belnades (Alejandra Reynoso) and therefore another angsty soul destined to battle sexy vampires. Nocturne's chill-inducing trailer suggests more of its predecessor's staggeringly beautiful animation, brutal gore, and lore-heavy atmosphere, which is a win for everyone.

Gen V

Release Date: September 29 on Prime Video

Bringing things to a splatter-gore close is the highly anticipated The Boys spinoff Gen V. Set in Godolkin University, where prospective teens are trained to become the next generation of “supes,” Gen V throws the nonstop mess that is college into The Boys' darkly comedic world. Jaz Sinclair leads the cast as Marie Moreau, a first-year student who stumbles upon all the horrible secrets happening behind the scenes — because this is The Boys, after all. In addition to cameos from The Boys' actors Jessie T. Usher and Colby Minifie, Gen V's cast includes Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Clancy Brown, and Shelley Conn.

New Seasons

September 1

The Wheel of Time (Season 2, Prime Video)

Power Book IV: Force (Season 2, Starz)

Disenchantment (Season 5, Netflix)

September 6

I Am Groot (Season 2, Disney+)

September 7

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 4, Paramount+)

Virgin River (Season 5 Part 1, Netflix)

September 12

Welcome to Wrexham (Season 2, FX)

September 13

The Morning Show (Season 3, Apple TV+)

September 17

Yellowstone (Season 1, CBS)

September 21

Sex Education (Season 4, Netflix)