No, you're not imagining that crisp edge to the wind. Autumn is on its way, and so is September's TV slate. Nicole Kidman joins Liev Schreiber and Dakota Fanning to solve a wedding-related murder in The Perfect Couple. In Grotesquerie, producer Ryan Murphy charges Niecy Nash with solving a devilish serial killer case (with some help from Courtney B. Vance, Micaela Diamond, and Travis Kelce). Zachary Quinto is an unconventional neurosurgeon striving to help his patients in Brilliant Minds, while Kathy Bates takes on a reboot of the classic courtroom drama Matlock.

Kathryn Hahn's Agatha All Along and Colin Farrell's The Penguin couldn't be more different, but both highly anticipated dramas chart the rise of a dynamite comic book villain — one MCU, and one DC. Zack Snyder tackles Norse mythology in the epic animated original Twilight of the Gods. Many stand-out series return for their second, third, and fourth seasons, including The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol, Emily in Paris, Slow Horses, Tulsa King, The Old Man, and Frasier. And a fall television season wouldn't be complete without network favorites like Grey's Anatomy, 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, the One Chicago universe, and Bob's Burgers.

'English Teacher'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: September 2, 2024 on FX, September 3 on Hulu Genre: Comedy, Drama Created By: Brian Jordan Alvarez Cast: Brian Jordan Alvarez, Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colantoni, Sean Patton, Carmen Christopher

Evan Marquez (Brian Jordan Alvarez) is an English teacher at a Texas high school. The job is as arduous, confusing, and exhausting as it sounds. Every day, Evan navigates various minefields as he tries to guide impressionable teenagers and endure his politically conservative co-workers.

'Slow Horses'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: September 4, 2024 on Apple TV+ Genre: Espionage Thriller, Dark Comedy Created By: Mick Herron Cast: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Jonathan Pryce, Samuel West, Naomi Wirthner

Based on Mike Herron's spy book series of the same name, Apple TV+'s Emmy-nominated Slow Horses returns for its fourth season. A shocking attack drags the dysfunctional Slough House team (a division of MI5 filled with "reject" agents) into their strangest and most dangerous investigation yet.

'Tell Me Lies'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: September 4, 2024 on Hulu Genre: Drama, Romance Created By: Meaghan Oppenheimer Cast: Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, Alicia Crowder, Tom Ellis, Edmund Donovan, Natalee Linez, Tyriq Withers, Gabriella Pession, Thomas Doherty, Jacob Rodriguez, Katherine Hughes

A new college year means that exes Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) will inevitably, awkwardly, and passionately cross paths again. The two can't deny their attraction, no matter how much they despise each other. Tell Me Lies Season 2 is based on Carola Lovering's novel of the same name about a tumultuous eight-year romance.

'Coming From America'

Available: September 5, 2024 on Max Genre: Documentary Created By: Eric Evangelisa, Shannon Evangelista, Forrest Galante, Naimah Holmes (executive producers) Cast: N/A

Coming From America, a six-part unscripted drama, follows the journey of four African American families who move from the United States to Africa "in search of love, work, and a better future," according to Warner Bros. Discovery's official press release. More details are pending.

'The Perfect Couple'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: September 5, 2024 on Netflix Genre: Mystery, Drama Created By: Jenna Lamia Cast: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Meghann Fahy, Ishaan Khattar, Jack Reynor, Sam Nivola, Mia Isaac, Donna Lynne Champlin, Isabelle Adjani, Michael Beach, Nick Searcy

An all-star cast gathers in Nantucket for The Perfect Couple, based on the book of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand. Amelia's (Eve Hewson) Fourth of July wedding to Benji (Billy Howle), a member of the high-class Winbury family, comes to a morbid halt when a dead body turns up on the beach. But never fear: Amelia's mother Greer (Nicole Kidman), a bestselling crime novel author, applies her experienced writing skills to this murder mystery.

'My Brilliant Friend'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: September 9, 2024 on HBO Genre: Drama, Coming-of-Age Created By: Saverio Costanzo Cast: Alba Rohrwacher, Irene Maiorino, Anna Rita Vitolo, Luca Gallone, Antonio Buonanno

Inspired by author Elena Ferrante's critically acclaimed series, My Brilliant Friend's fourth and final season adapts Ferrante's last book. Time and circumstance have separated childhood friends Elisa Del Genio (Alba Rohrwacher) and Raffaella "Lila" Cerullo (Irene Maiorino). Now adults, the pair reunite in 1980s Naples, the city that defined them both.

'The Old Man'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: September 11, 2024 on FX Genre: Thriller, Drama Created By: Jonathan E. Steinberg, Robert Levine Cast: Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, E. J. Bonilla, Bill Heck, Leem Lubany, Alia Shawkat, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Amy Brenneman

Several years after the events of The Old Man Season 1, former CIA agent Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges) and Harold Harper (John Lithgow), the FBI's head of counterintelligence, reluctantly join forces to rescue Emily (Alia Shawkat), a kidnapped FBI agent — and Dan's daughter.

'Three Women'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: September 13, 2024 on Starz Genre: Drama Created By: Lisa Taddeo Cast: Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise, Betty Gilpin, Gabrielle Creevy, Blair Underwood, John Patrick Amedori

Gia (Shailene Woodley), a struggling author, hopes that a road trip will inspire her next project. During her travels, she meets three complex and wounded women whose stories deserve to be told: Lina (Betty Gilpin), a mistreated wife; Sloane (DeWanda Wise), who shares an open marriage with her husband; and Maggie (Gabrielle Creevy), a high school student emotionally and physically abused by her teacher.

'Tulsa King'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: September 15, 2024 on Paramount+ Genre: Crime Drama Created By: Taylor Sheridan Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A. C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund, Dana Delany

Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) has a lot on his plate in Tulsa King Season 2. Building a Mafia kingdom from the ground up means new problems, new allies, new enemies, and an ongoing romance with Stacy Beale (Andrea Savage), an ATF agent who should be his enemy.

'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: September 17, 2024 on FX Genre: Sports Drama, Biographical, Anthology Created By: Stu Zicherman Cast: Josh Andrés Rivera, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Lindsay Mendez, Tony Yazbeck, Jake Cannavale, Catfish Jean, Jaylen Barron, Tammy Blanchard, Ean Castellanos, Thomas Sadoski, Norbert Leo Butz, Kwadarrius Smith, Casey Sullivan

A new anthology series in Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Story franchise, American Sports Story follows Aaron Hernandez (Josh Andrés Rivera), an NFL tight end for the New England Patriots who was convicted of murder.

'High Potential'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: September 17, 2024 on ABC Genre: Comedy, Crime Procedural Created By: Drew Goddard Cast: Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, Judy Reyes, Garret Dillahunt, Taran Killam

Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) didn’t plan to switch careers from cleaning service worker to unofficial consulting detective. She's a single mother with a baby on her hip, not someone who helps law enforcement solve crimes. But her 160 IQ, unapologetic insight, and witty personality help her spot vital clues everyone else overlooks.

'Agatha All Along'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: September 18, 2024 on Disney+ Genre: Comic Book, Comedy, Supernatural, Musical Created By: Jac Schaeffer Cast: Kathryn Hahn. Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza

The witch is back. The villainous Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) caused Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) a lot of trouble in 2021's WandaVision. As punishment, Wanda's spell trapped Agatha in her own mind. Now, she's broken free, and there's no telling what cheerfully entertaining hell Agatha and her newfound coven might wreak.

'Emily in Paris'

image via netflix

Available: September 12, 2024 on Netflix Created By: Darren Star Genre: Comedy, Romance Cast: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount

The last time we saw Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), the pair had finally admitted their feelings for each other. But there's always fresh drama around the corner, even in the City of Love. As Emily and Gabriel's romance moves forward, Camille (Camille Razat) discovers that her pregnancy test was a false positive — and keeps the truth a secret from Gabriel.

'Frasier'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: September 19, 2024 on Paramount+ Genre: Comedy Created By: Chris Harris, Joe Cristall Cast: Kelsey Grammer, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro, Anders Keith, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Peri Gilpin, Jimmy Dunn, Renee Pezzotta, Kevin Daniels

The doctor is still listening. Psychiatrist Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) has settled down in Boston and is on (mostly) good terms with his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), his nephew David (Anders Keith), and Freddy's close friend Eve (Jess Salgueiro). But Frasier can't but visit his old friends in Seattle — and sit in his old chair — one more time.

'The Penguin'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: September 19, 2024 on MAX Genre: Comic Book, Superhero, Crime Drama Created By: Lauren LeFranc Cast: Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O'Connell, Clancy Brown, James Madio, Scott Cohen, Michael Zegen, Theo Rossi, Carmen Ejogo

We might have to wait until October 2026 for Matt Reeves's The Batman – Part II, but one of the Caped Crusader's best enemies is making a name for himself. Gotham crime lord Carmine Falcone's (John Turturro) death in The Batman has left a power vacuum. Oswald Cobb (Colin Farrell), Falcone's right-hand man, is happy to fill the void.

'Matlock'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: September 22, 2024 on CBS Genre: Legal Drama, Mystery Created By: Jennie Snyder Urman Cast: Kathy Bates, Beau Bridges, Sky P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio, Leah Lewis, Yael Grobglas

Former lawyer Maddie Matlock (Kathy Bates) returns to the courtroom like a superstar. No one expects a septuagenarian woman to be brilliant, and turning that assumption against people is one of Maddie's many secret weapons. As the multifaceted Matlock, Bates steps into the shoes of Andy Griffith, who originated the role in the original series.

'FROM'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: September 22, 2024 on MGM+ Genre: Horror, Science Fiction Created By: John Griffin Cast: Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Shaun Majumder, Scott McCord, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Pegah Ghafoori, Corteon Moore, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Avery Konrad, Paul Zinno, Elizabeth Moy, Deborah Grover, Angela Moore, Kaelen Ohm, A.J. Simmons, Nathan D. Simmons

Once you enter the Township, you can't leave. All that's left to do is survive its various horrors: namely, an array of supernatural creatures. After Season 2's cliffhanger finale, things are worse than before for the people trapped inside. But Tabitha's (Catalina Sandino Moreno) unexplained escape might be the hope the Township needs.

'9-1-1: Lone Star'

Image via FOX

Available: September 23, 2024 on Fox Genre: Procedural Drama Created By: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear Cast: Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael L. Silva, Julian Works, Gina Torres, Brianna Baker, Kelsey Yates, Skyler Yates, Jackson Pace

The 126 team starts Season 5 with "a multi-episodic storyline," according to Fox's press release, and things don't let up from there. 9-1-1: Lone Star faces sweeping changes without Judd (Jim Parrack) or Grace (Sierra McClain). Meanwhile, Carlos (Rafael Silva) officially becomes a Texas Ranger, and Wyatt (Jackson Pace) joins the dispatcher team.

'Brilliant Minds'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: September 23, 2024 on NBC and Peacock Genre: Medical Drama Created By: Michael Grassi Cast: Zachary Quinto, Alex MacNicoll, Ashleigh LaThrop, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Tamberla Perry, Teddy Sears

Neurologist Oliver Wolf's (Zachary Quinto) treatment methods are unconventional. He's determined to truly help his patients, even if doing so lands him in hot water with the rigid hospital board. Brilliant Minds is inspired by the experiences of real-life neurologist and author Oliver Sacks.

'Chicago Med'

Image via George Burns Jr/NBC

Available: September 25, 2024 Genre: Medical Drama Created By: Dick Wolf, Matt Olmstead Cast: S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Marlyne Barrett[, Steven Weber, Sarah Ramos, Darren Barnet

The long-running medical drama returns for Season 10, and the "dysfunctional" staff of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center will see some changes. Marcel Crockett (Dominic Rains) has departed the series, and the hospital onboards two replacements: Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) and John Frost (Darren Barnet).

'Chicago Fire'

Image via Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Available: September 25, 2024 on NBC Genre: Procedural Drama Created By: Michael Brandt, Derek Haas Cast: Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Eamonn Walker, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Miranda Rae Mayo, Daniel Kyri, Hanako Greensmith, Jake Lockett, Jocelyn Hudon, Dermot Mulroney

Chicago Med isn't the only One Chicago series with a cast shake-up. Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) is stepping in for Wallace Boden (Eamnon Walker) as Firehouse 51's new chief. Meanwhile, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) has a personal surprise to contend with in the form of his half-brother and fellow firefighter, Jack Damon (Michael Bradway).

'Chicago P.D.'



Image via NBC

Available: September 25, 2024 on NBC Genre: Police Procedural Drama Created By: Dick Wolf, Matt Olmstead Cast: Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Toya Turner

Last but not least is Chicago P.D., now entering its 12th season. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) left the Intelligence Unit last season. New cast member Kiana Cool (Toya Turner) won't officially be part of Hank Voight's (Jason Beghe) team, but she steps in as "a patrol officer who loves the adrenaline of the job and its stakes and doesn’t blink in the face of chaos."

'Grotesquerie'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: September 25, 2024 on FX, September 26th on Hulu Genre: Horror, Mystery Created By: Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken Cast: Niecy Nash, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Raven Goodwin, Travis Kelce

Grotesquerie arrives just in time for the Halloween season. An active serial killer is leaving disturbing Satanic imagery with their victims. The unlikely duo of Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash) and journalist and nun Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond) join forces to stop whatever hellish things are at work in their town.

'Colin From Accounts'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: September 25, 2024 on Paramount+ Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama Created By: Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer Cast: Harriet Dyer, Patrick Brammall, Zak and Buster Feddersen, Emma Harvie, Helen Thomson, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, Tai Hara, Annie Maynard, Darren Gilshenan

An "accident" involving a dog brought Ashley (Harriet Dyer), Gordon (Patrick Brammall), and Colin (the aforementioned dog) together last season. Now what? Meeting Gordon's parents, for one, and everything that comes with moving in together in this hit Australian rom-com.

'9-1-1'

Image via ABC

Available: September 26, 2024 on ABC Genre: Procedural Drama Created By: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear Cast: Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Guzman, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Gavin McHugh

9-1-1's eighth season opens with the 118 team combating, well — a mass bee sting emergency. Even worse, Captain Gerrard (Brian Thompson) is back as Bobby Nash's (Peter Krause) replacement. Those dramatic twists are big enough to overshadow Eddie Díaz (Ryan Guzman) rocking a new mustache.

'Doctor Odyssey'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: September 26, 2024 on ABC Genre: Medical Drama, Comedy Created By: Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken Cast: Joshua Jackson, Don Johnson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, Shania Twain

Ryan Murphy is a busy man. Doctor Odyssey, a new medical series separate from Murphy's 9-1-1 universe, stars Joshua Jackson as Dr. Max Bankman, the head doctor on a cruise ship. Working alongside Max are Nurse Avery Morgan (Phillipa Soo) and Nurse Tristan Silva (Sean Teale), with Captain Robert Massey (Don Johnson) behind the wheel and Shania Twain in an undisclosed role.

'Grey’s Anatomy'

Image via ABC

Available: September 26, 2024 on ABC Genre: Medical Drama Created By: Shonda Rhimes Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Kim Raver, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Niko Terho, Jason George

Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) might have stepped away from Grey Sloan Memorial after 19 seasons, but the esteemed doctor returns for Season 21 in a multi-episode arc. Dr. Sydney Heron (Kali Rocha) and Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) also walk back through the hospital's doors. Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) and Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis), meanwhile, make their departures.

'Social Studies'

Image via FX

Available: September 27, 2024 on FX Genre: Coming-of-Age Documentary Created By: Lauren Greenfield Cast: N/A

Social media redefined the world. For younger generations, it shaped their lives. The documentary Social Studies explores the experiences of California teenagers who never knew a world without social media, both its progressive possibilities and its darkest side effects.

'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: September 29, 2024 on AMC/AMC+ Genre: Horror, Drama, Supernatural Created By: David Zabel Cast: Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laïka Blanc-Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi,

There's no Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) without Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, subtitled The Book of Carol, reunites the dear friends as Daryl discovers a new life in France, and Carol crosses the Atlantic Ocean to find him.

'Bob's Burgers'

Image via FOX

Available: September 29, 2024 on Fox and Hulu Genre: Animated, Comedy Created By: Loren Bouchard Cast: H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal, Larry Murphy

Details are scarce about what the beloved Belcher family is up to this time, but creator Loren Bouchard told San Diego Comic Con that Halloween and Christmas episodes are on the docket.

'Krapopolis'

Image via FOX

Available: September 29, 2024 Genre: Animated, Comedy Created By: Dan Harmon Cast: Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, Duncan Trussell, Hannah Waddingham

Likewise, there's little information surrounding Krapopolis's second season. However, the known news is good: the Ancient Greece family sitcom was already renewed through Season 4.

'Nobody Wants This'

Available: September 26, 2024 Creator: Erin Foster Genre: Comedy, Romance Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons

Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster based Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah's (Adam Brody) unconventional, tricky, and sweet love story on the lessons she learned from her own marriage. The headstrong woman and the shy man shouldn't make sense together, but happiness is worth fighting for.

'Twilight of the Gods'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: September 29, 2024 Created By: Zack Snyder, Jay Oliva, Eric Carrasco Genre: Animation, Mythology Cast: Sylvia Hoeks, Stuart Martin, Pilou Asbæk, John Noble, Paterson Joseph, Rahul Kohli, Jamie Clayton, Kristofer Hivju, Peter Stormare, Jamie Chung, Lauren Cohan, Corey Stoll

After Thor (Pilou Asbæk), the god of thunder, rains death and destruction upon the wedding of human warriors Leif (Stuart Martin) and Sigrid (Sylvia Hoeks), Sigrid leads a furious and bloody war against the gods.