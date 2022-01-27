Sony Pictures has dropped the final trailer for its upcoming action-adventure film, Uncharted. Starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, the long-in-the-making adaptation of the popular video game franchise appears to be fully committed to its February 18 release date, despite other films around it delaying in favor of a summer release.

The one-and-a-half minute trailer sets up the premise—Holland’s treasure hunter Nathan Drake teams up with Wahlberg’s Sully “to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan five hundred years ago.” The treasure is estimated to be worth “$5 billion, easy,” according to Sully. But money and prestige isn’t all that Nathan is after; he also has personal reasons to go on the quest. The mysterious Sully, it is revealed, claims to have information about Nathan’s long-lost brother.

The trailer features a lot of humorous banter between Holland and Wahlberg, not unlike the rapport that the Spider-Man star shared with Robert Downey Jr. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And now that the last visual effects shots have been delivered, the trailer also does a solid job of attracting the franchise’s core fanbase with some familiar action beats— especially the plane sequence that they’ve been selling so hard in all their promotional material.

Uncharted has had a famously long road to release. The film, at one point, seemed to be positively cursed, with a revolving door of directors signing on and then dropping out for various reasons. David O. Russell, Seth Gordon, Neil Burger, Shawn Levy, Dan Trachtenberg and Travis Knight were all involved with the project before Sony landed on in-house talent Ruben Fleischer, who has previously helmed two Zombieland films, 30 Minutes or Less, and the very successful Venom for the studio. Fleischer has proven himself to be a solid hand around franchise material, and despite certain reports about Venom needing a lot of work, he seems to be someone who knows how to operate within the studio system.

Uncharted, which also features Antonio Banderas as Moncada, Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle as Braddock, is slated for a February 11 release in the U.K., followed by a February 18 release in the U.S. Check out the final trailer below:

Here's the synposis for Uncharted:

Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together.

