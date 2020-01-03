Exclusive ‘Underwater’ Trailer Offers Helpful Tips to Surviving Deep-Sea Monster Attacks

0

Because Hollywood doesn’t make nearly enough movies in the “Kristen Stewart battles a deep-sea monster” genre, we’re extremely excited for 20th Century Fox’s Underwater. We’re also happy to bring you an exclusive trailer for the flick, which welcomes you aboard Tian Industries miles below the surface, and offers up a few helpful tips should you encounter anything monstrous on the ocean floor.

Directed by William Eubank (The Signal) from a script by Brian Duffield (Insurgent) and Adam Cozad (The Legend of Tarzan), the film stars Stewart as a member of an underwater research crew that finds itself battling the supernatural when a deep-sea earthquake unleashes something inhuman. There’s definitely a claustrophobic, The Descent-meets-Godzilla vibe to all the footage we’ve seen so far and I’m into it, especially during a time where ya’ gotta root for original horror. I’m hoping this one hits like last year’s Crawl, another creature feature that came out of nowhere to land as one of my favorite movies of 2019.

Check out the video below. Underwater hits theaters on January 10. Underwater also stars Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Vincent Cassel (Black Swan), and John Gallagher Jr. (10 Cloverfield Lane). For more on the film, check out the first full-length trailer right here.

Here is the official synopsis for Underwater: