'Avatar: The Last Airbender' and 9 Highly Anticipated Netflix Series to Look Out For in 2023

2022 was a golden year for television on Netflix. While 2022 was the beginning of many new and exciting series, such as The Sandman and Wednesday, other beloved shows, such as Better Call Saul and Ozark, came to their bittersweet endings. As Netflix is only becoming a bigger and better platform that provides endless amounts of television content, 2023 will hopefully be an even better year for great storytelling.

RELATED:10 Highly Anticipated Netflix Movies Coming Out in 2023

Many existing series, such as Bridgerton, The Witcher, and Vikings: Valhalla, will be returning for their next seasons on Netflix, but there will also be new series lined up for an exciting release this year. Some of the series include Freeridge, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton History, and The Three-Body Problem, among many others.

1 ‘Lockwood & Co’

Based on the Jonathan Stroud book series of the same name, Lockwood & Co. is a British detective thriller series that follows a trio group of teenage ghost-hunters: Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman), George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati), and the psychically gifted Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes).

We follow the unlikely trio in their journeys of unraveling a mystery and dangerous crossovers with deadly spirits. The first episode of Lockwood & Co. will soon premiere on Netflix on January 27th.

2 ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

As the third season of Bridgerton will hit Netflix this year, so will the upcoming limited series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a prequel spin-off to Bridgerton. The series will consist of eight episodes and focus on a young Queen Charlotte’s (played by India Amarteifio, older version played by Golda Rosheuvel) rise to power. Like Bridgerton, the limited series will also be written and produced by Shonda Rhimes.

In the official teaser clip, a young Queen Charlotte attempts to climb over a garden wall to escape her fate. However, her attempt is interrupted by a young King George (Corey Mylchreest), who refuses to help her escape. Later, the pair would turn out to be a great love story that inspired a shift in societal behavior and perception. The prequel series will not only center on the life of Queen Charlotte but also showcase the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

RELATED:'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story': Cast, Plot, Release Window, and Everything We Know So Far

3 ‘Beef’

Steven Yeun and stand-up comedian Ali Wong are set to star in the upcoming comedy-drama series, Beef, where they play two characters whose experience of a road rage incident slowly consumes their livelihoods. David Choe, Patti Yasutake, Young Mazino, Joseph Lee, Mario Bello, and Ashley Park are among some of the other supporting and recurring stars in the series.

In addition, Japanese director Hikari will direct this Asian-led series that will hit Netflix sometime this year, though the official date has not yet been announced.

4 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

While M. Night Shyamalan's live-action remake of The Last Airbender (2010) might have disappointed many fans of the series, the Netflix adaptation of the series, Avatar: The Last Airbender (2023), seems far more promising. Original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko will also serve as the executive producers and runners for the new series.

With the first announcement made in September 2018, the upcoming live-action series has been a few years in the making and will finally be released on Netflix this year.

5 ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’

After haunting the world with The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and most recently Midnight Mass, Mike Flanagan’s soon-to-be-released horror miniseries, The Fall of the House of Usher, is based on the short story and other works by Edgar Allan Poe. Although not much is known about the plot details and specifics, a Variety article has confirmed that Flanagan will be directing four out of eight episodes of the series.

Over the recent years, Mike Flanagan has quickly established his prominence as a writer and creator of horror television; The Fall of the House of Usher will hopefully live up to his previous works and maintain the name of Edgar Allan Poe.

6 ‘The Three-Body Problem’

Game of Thrones was a big hit…except for how it ended. Now, the creators of GoT have moved on to another project, only this time, a sci-fi epic based on the trilogy by Chinese writer Liu Cixin. Set during the Cultural Revolution in 1960s China, The Three-Body Problem follows the lead character, astrophysicist Ye Wenjie, who was warned not to make contact with aliens but invites them to Earth instead.

On-screen: viewers will see familiar faces, such as Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley, and Tsai Chin. Off-screen: the likes of Brad Pitt and Rosamund Pike will serve as the executive producers of the series. Though no official release date has been announced, Netflix’s Tudum blog confirmed that the series is set for release this year.

RELATED:John Bradley on ‘Moonfall,’ Roland Emmerich, and the Scope and Ambition of ‘The Three-Body Problem’ Series at Netflix

7 ‘Griselda’

Sofia Vergara might be known for playing comedic roles, such as her discernible portrayal as Gloria in Modern Family, for which she has received many notable nominations. However, 2023 will showcase a different side to Vergara as she takes on the role of notorious Colombian Drug "Queenpin" Griselda Blanco or the “Black Widow” in Netflix’s upcoming titular miniseries, Griselda.

A few members of the Narcos franchise team, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz (who will be directing all six episodes of the series), and Carlo Bernard will also serve as executive producers on the series. Netflix has not given any official release date for Griselda, but rest assured that the miniseries will be hitting Netflix this year.

8 ‘Kaos’

Brought to you by the writer of the masterful The End of the F*cking World, Charlie Covell presents what many hopes would be another dark-comedy gold — a "contemporary reimagining of Greek mythology" series titled Kaos. The series follows the powerful yet insecure God, Zeus (Jeff Goldblum), who fears that his reign will soon come to an end after noticing a wrinkle on his forehead. Other stars will include Janet McTeer as Hera, Cliff Curtis as Poseidon, David Thewlis as Hades, Debi Mazar as Medusa, and more.

Though the role of Zeus initially belonged to Hugh Grant, his role was later given to Goldblum after Grant had conflicting date availability. But with or without Hugh Grant, the series is one to look out for on Netflix. Netflix has not yet released the official release date, but it seems the series will be released in mid to late this year.

9 ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6

It’s official! Netflix has announced that Black Mirror will return for its sixth season and hit the platform sometime this year. According to exclusive news from Variety, the dystopian series will have a major comeback: it will have more episodes than its previous season, which only consisted of three episodes.

There have been strong suggestions that Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, Paapa Esseidu, Salma Hayek, Annie Murphy, and Rory Culkin will be starring in the new season of the anthology series. Prepare for more gut-wrenching, soul-searching, and beautifully heartbreaking stories to appear on Netflix this year.

RELATED:'Black Mirror' Season 6: Everything We Know So Far

10 ‘The Gentlemen’

Guy Ritchie’s 2019 film was initially pitched as a television series but was turned into a feature instead. Thankfully it seems like his original vision for the project has come full circle as the television series adaptation of his 2019 movie of the same name is in the works. Not much has been disclosed about the upcoming series, except for the fact that the movie’s original stars will not be reprising their roles in the 2023 series, some of whom included Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam, and more.

The series will take place in the world of The Gentlemen, but with a different set of characters: Theo James, Giancarlo Esposito, Kaya Scodelario, Joely Richardson, and Vinnie Jones, to name a few. As production may resume up to the middle of this year, don’t expect to see The Gentleman until late this year, or possibly even early 2024!

KEEP READING:10 Most Anticipated HBO Shows Coming in 2023