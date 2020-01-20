The 40 Most-Anticipated New TV Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch in 2020

2020 is underway, and you know what that means — more televised content than any human being could reasonably consume. Hey, they don’t our era “Peak TV” for nothing! Between the networks, cable channels and streamers (including new and emerging streamers like Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and NBC’s Peacock,) there are countless upcoming TV shows to put on your radar for the year, across all genres and featuring some of the most exciting talents in the game, in front of and behind the camera.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a handy guide of the upcoming titles we’re most excited about across the board. Some of them are high-profile continuations of ongoing franchises, some of them are prestige adaptations of celebrated novels, and some of them are a complete darn mystery beyond the creative talent on board. But all of them have something that’s got the team excited, and with Winter TCA officially behind us, we’ve got a wide-ranging look at the most exciting titles on the upcoming schedule. And if you’re wondering just how much TV these is these days — we had to whittle the list down to a robust 40. So break out your calendar and get ready to mark down some key dates with 40 upcoming new TV shows we can’t wait to watch.