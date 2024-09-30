Fans aren’t ready to bid farewell to Eddie and Venom, yet. As the release date nears for Venom: The Last Dance the anticipation for the final iteration of the Tom Hardy-led franchise is growing. The makers are continuously teasing fans with new looks as well as glimpses of the antagonist Knull. A new teaser gives us another look at the fan-favorite duo’s growing difficulties.

The clip emphasizes that this world won’t survive if Eddie and Venom stay together, as Venom’s creator Knull is coming for them. It’s also revealed that the duo has something that he needs, nonetheless, the two are together till the end. If the teaser is anything to go by, the final iteration will see a lot of action and probably leave fans teary-eyed.

What to expect from ‘Venom: The Last Dance’

The Last Dance will see Eddie and Venom on the run as the two are hunted by both of their worlds. With hunters closing in from all sides, the duo is forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance. The previously released trailer gives us a good idea about all the elements in the feature, from Venom's home planet, Klyntar, literally coming to Earth — and Knull, the self-proclaimed "God of the Symbiotes," coming with it.

With high stakes, the franchise is set to go out with a bang. Fans can expect a lot of action and some hilarious moments between Eddie and Venom. With talents across the board, the final flick will be full of action, thrill, symbiote action, and translation of one of the most notable and powerful Marvel supervillains on the big screen. How it unfolds remains to be seen.

Along with Hardy as Eddie Brock and voice of Venom, the movie will bring back Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen, Stephen Graham as Patrick Mulligan, along with fresh faces like Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Alanna Ubach, and Clark Backo. Who’d play the antagonist Knull hasn’t been revealed yet. The feature is helmed by screenwriter turned director Kelly Marcel, whose writing credits include Saving Mr. Banks, Fifty Shades of Grey, Venom and more. While Marcel wrote the screenplay, she shares story credit with Hardy.

Venom: The Last Dance bows in theaters on October 25. You can check out the first two films on Disney+ in the US and the new teaser above. You can learn more about the film with our guide here.