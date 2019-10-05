First Trailer for AMC’s New ‘The Walking Dead’ Series Has Strong YA Vibes

0

The Walking Dead is introducing a new generation. AMC debuted the first trailer for the upcoming third series in The Walking Dead universe (after The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead) and it’s probably not what you were expecting! Featuring an uplifting guitar riff and well-dressed teens with obvious access to showers, the as-yet-untitled series looks to launch the TWD universe in a new direction that seems distinctly YA-centric.

And I’m into it! The zombie effects are still looking stellar and outside the walls of their compound, it’s very obviously the world of The Walking Dead, but the new series is also promising a different tone and experience than AMC’s previous two shows. The new installment follows the first generation to come of age in the zombie apocalypse (a bunch of Judiths basically) and their paths to becoming heroes, villains, or … well, zombies probably. The series is reportedly set a decade after the onset of the zombie apocalypse — which puts it right on track with the timeline of the flagship show.

It’s obvious that AMC has big plans for their enduring horror hit — not least of which are the upcoming films that will feature the much-missed Rick “Coral” Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who left the series in its ninth season. But AMC is also working on novels that take the apocalypse international, and of course, new spinoff series.

And if they want their world to keep growing, then they’re going to have to expand the playbook. Frankly, after Fear the Walking Dead essentially morphed into an inferior TWD clone, they especially need to strike new ground with whatever comes next. Which is why I like this unexpected, somewhat jarring trailer for the new series so much.

The series stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, and Nico Tortorella, who were on-hand at today’s New York Comic-Con panel where they debuted the trailer alongside Co-Creators Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Matt Negrete and Executive Producer Robert Kirkman. Watch below, followed by the official synopsis.

