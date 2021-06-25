With Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood’s grand reopening this weekend, we were invited to check out the new additions that the studio added as part of a media preview. While the new tour includes several additions, in this article, we are focusing on the “Action and Magic Made Here,” which is the new grand finale experience featuring the DC Universe and the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises.

As you can see in the video above, as you tour the numerous rooms, you’ll see props, costumes, have memorable photo opportunities, and more. When you first enter it’s like entering the Batcave because they’ve got numerous costumes and vehicles on display including:

The Batmobile from Tim Burton’s original Batman

The Tumbler from The Dark Knight

The Batwing from Batman v. Superman

Costumes from Wonder Woman 1984

Christopher Reeves costume from Superman

Michael Keaton’s costume from Batman

Jared Leto’s Joker and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn costumes from Suicide Squad

Poison Ivy in front of the actual Arkham Asylum gates featured in Joel Schumacher’s Batman & Robin

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Mr. Freeze costume from Batman & Robin

The Man of Steel codex

Christina Bale’s Batman costume

Batman v. Superman costumes

Lynda Carters Wonder Woman costume from the 70s

And more

The journey continues as you then enter the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts area where you can take a photograph in the closet under the stairs at 4 Privet Drive, or sit under the sorting hat as it sorts you into your Hogwarts house, dabble in the art of potion-making, test out your wand choreography skills, and learn more about the magical creatures from Fantastic Beasts in Newt Scamander’s Shed of Magical Creatures. While I think the Harry Potter experiences are geared towards kids, it’s still something the entire family can have fun doing together.

The updated Warner Bros.Studio Tour will be open on weekends, from June 26 through July 11, with the Tour also being open on July 5. From July 15, the Studio Tour will operate 5 days a week and remain closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Tours will depart from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM with departures every 30 minutes. Tickets are available online for $69 for adults (ages 11 and up) and $59 for children ages 5 to 10 at wbstudiotour.com (advanced reservations will be required). Additionally, Southern California residents are eligible for a special rate of $57 on weekdays only, through September 30, 2021.

Check back soon for more from the updated tour.

