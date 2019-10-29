New ‘Waves’ Trailer Teases A24’s Epic Family Drama

0

A24 has released a new trailer for the upcoming family drama Waves, which premiered on the fall festival circuit last month to pretty strong notices. Written and directed by Trey Edward Shults, the filmmaker behind the A24 thriller It Comes At Night, this new film takes place in South Florida and traces the emotional journey of a suburban African-American family as they navigate “love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of a loss.”

Some people who saw the film at the Telluride or Toronto film festivals loved it, as glimpsed in this here trailer. Some did not. But almost everyone noted Shults’ narrative ambition, as the story is apparently not as straightforward as one would initially believe.

As a fan of the actors involved—especially newcomer Kelvin Harrison Jr., who also gave a terrific performance in this year’s Luce—I’m certainly intrigued by this one, and I’m eager to see the full film next month.

Check out the new Waves trailer below and click here to read Perri’s positive review. The film also stars Lucas Hedges, Taylor Russell, Alexa Demie, Neal Huff, Clifton Collins, Jr., and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Waves opens in limited release on November 15th and will expand into more theaters in the following weeks.

Here’s the official synopsis for Waves: