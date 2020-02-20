New ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Trailer Takes the Robot v. Human War to the Real World

HBO has released a new, full-length trailer for Westworld season 3 and woo boy, this thing is a futuristic doozy. The third chapter in Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy‘s tale of violence, sex, and determinism hits HBO on March 15, and this teaser gives us the clearest look yet at what to expect.

Full disclosure, when I say “clearest” I am still referring to Westworld, a show that hides puzzle boxes within its puzzle boxes then buries them at the bottom of a very confusing ocean. Here’s the gist: The robotic Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) have both escaped from the confines of the park and are living in the real world. Dolores, at least, is teaming up with Aaron Paul‘s mysterious new character to take down “the person who took your future.” Meanwhile, in a delightfully Terminator-y twist, Maeve (Thandie Newton) is recruited by Vincent Cassel‘s new character to track down and kill Dolores. Absolutely, 1000% here for Thandie Newton going full robo-assassin with a Samurai sword.

Oh, also, we still have no idea whose consciousness is even currently inside the body of Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson). Lotta’ ground to cover here.

As someone who was let down by the endless drain-circling of season 2, I have to admit this trailer has me fully back on my bullshit. It feels like a completely new show, more of a Minority Report-esque sci-fi thriller with a Matrix degree in philosophy. Plus, as he’s done before, composer Ramin Djawadi has provided an old-timey cover of a classic—this time around, “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses—and as usual, it fully slaps. Folks, fire up those Reddit threads and let’s get back on this high-tech hype train.

Check out the trailer below. Westworld season 3 debuts on March 15. For more on the series, here is the first trailer and an extremely ominous poster.