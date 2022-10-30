Disney+ has unveiled a special look at their upcoming fantasy-adventure series Willow, inspired by Ron Howard's original film from 1988. Warwick Davis returns in his titular role, with several new, young faces surrounding him in the series. Willow premieres next month on Wednesday, November 30, and will serve as a sequel series to the film.

More than anything, the latest trailer gives hints at the tone this new series will follow. Willow looks to be an action-packed comedy with plenty of fantasy beats. Brief story points are shown, with Willow and his new crew seemingly setting out to find Elora Danan, the baby in the original film, who is now an adult and has vanished without a trace. There also appears to be a strong dose of sorcery and magic sprinkled throughout, following along from Howard's original flick.

Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Erin Kellyman (Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Ruby Cruz (Mare of Easttown), Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals), and Amar Chadha-Patel (Dashcam) make up the crux of Willow's new team and can all be seen in the heart of the trailer's action, facing new foes, terrifying creatures, and their own insecurities and mortality.

Joanne Whalley, Kevin Pollak, and Rick Overton will all return, reprising their original roles of Sorsha, Rool, and Franjean respectively. Christian Slater (Dr. Death) and Ralph Ineson (The Witch) have been cast in undisclosed roles. Jonathan Kasdan (Solo: A Star Wars Story) is overseeing the series, which was greenlit by Disney back in October of 2020.

While not a bomb, Willow was not the blockbuster hit that George Lucas, who developed the story, had hoped it would be. Willow earned $57.3 million domestically, facing stiff competition against films like Rambo III and Big. Globally, the film collected a respectable $137.6 million, bolstered by strong home video and television sales. Willow holds a solid contrast to other Lucasfilm content in Star Wars and Indiana Jones, so it will be interesting to see how a modern audience responds to the fantasy series on Disney+.

The original Willow follows "a young farmer (Davis), who is chosen to undertake a perilous journey in order to protect a special baby from an evil queen, Bavmorda (Jean Marsh)." Along the way, Willow is joined by a charismatic mercenary, Madmartigan (Val Kilmer). It is available to stream now on Disney+.

Check out the new look at the Willow series below ahead of the premiere on November 30: