6 New ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Images Send Diana on a 80s Adventure
Warner Bros. has released six new images from Wonder Woman 1984. The new movie sees Diana (Gal Gadot) reunited with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) under mysterious circumstances, and taking on the villainous Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).
These images previously debuted in Entertainment Weekly, but now we have them in higher resolution and without a watermark. The film still looks terrific, but the question hovering around every summer blockbuster right now is whether or not they’ll be released this summer. I’ve already speculated that everything is getting kicked back including Wonder Woman 1984, which is a bummer, but obviously the highest priority here is keeping people safe. There’s a public health crisis happening right now, so superhero movies can wait. Wonder Woman 1984 will still get a theatrical release; we just can’t say when for certain. But I’m still eager to see Diana’s latest adventure, especially with director Patty Jenkins back at the helm.
Check out the new images below. Wonder Woman 1984 is still currently scheduled for June 5th.
Here’s the official synopsis for Wonder Woman 1984:
Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah. Principal photography is underway on Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the Super Hero’s first outing, last summer’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. “Wonder Woman 1984” will also be helmed by acclaimed director Patty Jenkins, and star Gal Gadot in the title role.
As previously announced, the film also stars Kristen Wiig in the role of the Super-Villain The Cheetah, as well as Pedro Pascal. And Chris Pine returns as Steve Trevor.
Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Stephen Jones and Gal Gadot are producing the film. Rebecca Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Wesley Coller, Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada are the executive producers.
