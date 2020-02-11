New ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Images Take Diana to a New Era
Entertainment Weekly has released seven new images from Patty Jenkins‘ upcoming superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984. The new movie sees Diana (Gal Gadot) reunited with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) under mysterious circumstances, and taking on the villainous Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).
While I’m sure Warner Bros. is a little nervous about Wonder Woman following the tepid box office returns on Birds of Prey, they probably shouldn’t worry. Wonder Woman 1984 has a prime summer release date, a PG-13 rating, and is a straightforward sequel to a film that grossed $821 million worldwide. While Wonder Woman 1984 may make slightly less than that (sequels tend to make less than the film that preceded them unless they can bill themselves as some massive event a la Avengers: Endgame), it should still be a sizable hit for the studio. I certainly wouldn’t bet against a new Wonder Woman movie given the success of the 2017 original.
Check out the new Wonder Woman 1984 images below. The film opens June 5th.
Here’s the official synopsis for Wonder Woman 1984:
Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah. Principal photography is underway on Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the Super Hero’s first outing, last summer’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. “Wonder Woman 1984” will also be helmed by acclaimed director Patty Jenkins, and star Gal Gadot in the title role.
As previously announced, the film also stars Kristen Wiig in the role of the Super-Villain The Cheetah, as well as Pedro Pascal. And Chris Pine returns as Steve Trevor.
Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Stephen Jones and Gal Gadot are producing the film. Rebecca Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Wesley Coller, Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada are the executive producers.
