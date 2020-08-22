New ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Trailer Finds Gal Gadot and Chris Pine Being Totally Rad

Warner Bros. revealed a brand new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer at the DC FanDome virtual convention earlier today, and this sequel continues to look pretty spectacular. Patty Jenkins returns to the director’s chair this time with a screenplay she co-wrote with David Callaham and Geoff Johns, but instead of picking up directly after the World War I events of the first Wonder Woman, the action here flashes forward to the year 1984.

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman continues to battle evil but faces a new threat in the form of Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), a media businessman and TV infomercial celebrity who was clearly inspired by Donald Trump. He’s not the only villain in the film, however, as Kristen Wiig fills the role of Barbara Ann Minerva, a.k.a The Cheetah, although details regarding her transformation are being kept close to the vest. The big twist here is that Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor is back somehow despite dying in the first Wonder Woman, so Diana has a sidekick who’s also a fish-out-of-water in the 1980s world of fanny packs and shopping malls.

Jenkins previously revealed that her cinematic approach to Wonder Woman 1984 was to very much make an 80s blockbuster, for which a movie theater will be the ideal viewing:

“I want it to feel like you’re seeing a movie in the ‘80s. So, we did almost all of our stunts, our fights practically. We flew to locations all over the world. We have some of the most extensive, incredible wire work that nobody’s ever done before because no one has ever tried. Wire work has come such a long way, but people aren’t doing fights that way anymore. We got Cirque de Soleil to come and work with us. What I loved was instead of shooting in a stage and doing this green screen thing and then you’re hoping for the best in the end, we literally flew all over the world and shot these incredible things which was a nightmare for [Gal].”

Okay, but what about this new trailer? What do we really think?

There is a lot to take in here, folks. One of the biggest highlights from this new trailer is the additional footage of Cheetah (Wiig), both in her human form and in her animal form. Wiig totally disappears into the role and convincingly goes from nerdy Barbara Minerva to the punk rock, bad bitch Cheetah fans know from the comics. We also get a better look at the renewed Diana-Steve relationship, which is going to go through some growing pains as Steve adjusts to a whole new era where radar can track him down and parachute pants risk cramping his style. Even though the tone of the trailer is a bit more understated than the first one we saw back in December 2019, it will still get you totally hyped to see Wonder Woman 1984 when it comes out in two months.

Check out the new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer below and for more on the film, check out 20 things we learned about the movie while visiting the set and our breakdown of Wonder Woman’s new costume. Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to open in theaters on October 2nd.

