The release date for Amazon’s highly anticipated MMO New World has been delayed yet again, from August 31 to September 28. The latest delay for the game was announced on Twitter by Amazon Studios with a message that touted the success of New World’s recent closed beta and emphasized that the additional time will be used to address player feedback. "We want New World's launch to be a smooth and fun experience for all players, and that means some improvements based on what you encountered during the Closed Beta,” the studio wrote.

The New World team emphasized that they plan to use the extra time gained from the delay to fix bugs, improve the game’s stability, and deliver a more polished experience. "We know this isn't the first time we've changed our launch date in pursuit of quality, and that it can be disappointing to wait a bit longer. But we want to be sure we deliver the highest quality game possible at launch," the studio concludes.

Image via Amazon Studios

RELATED: Amazon's 'New World' MMORPG Teases Massive Changes, Tweaks, and Updates Ahead of August Launch

Amazon previously delayed the game from a scheduled February release to August of this year. Although it will surely disappoint fans who are anticipating New World’s launch later this month, it makes sense for Amazon Studios to take the additional time to ensure a smooth launch for its new MMO given its history. Amazon’s first adventure in the MMO market was cut short when they first unreleased and then canceled Crucible in October of 2020.

The fact that early reception of New World has been largely positive is also a good reason for the studio to handle the game’s wide release with care. The closed beta for the game saw New World peak at 200,000 concurrent players on Steam, ranking as among the most popular games on the platform at the time just behind established franchises like Grand Theft Auto V and Apex Legends. New World is now officially set for a release on September 28. See the full announcement below:

KEEP READING: Amazon’s MMO ‘New World’ Hits 200,000 Concurrent Players in Closed Beta

Share Share Tweet Email

Netflix Announces the Return of 'Great British Baking Show,' 'Nailed It!' and a Fresh Batch of New Baking Shows My summer body is begging for some baked goods.

Read Next