A few too many last-minute cancelations to your New Years' soirée? In need of something to liven up a dead cocktail hour? Well, don't fret, because Paramount has just the thing for you. Just in time for the clock to chime us into 2023, the network has released a new, 2-hour-long video of ambient party noise and scenery, featuring some of their most beloved series both past and present.

The new video, released today and available to view on YouTube, shows a loop of party scenes from television series including Frasier, The Good Wife, The Good Fight, and Cheers, among others. The video plays on a short loop and features ambient party noises along with short clips of party scenes from each series. You may also recognize some beloved and departed faces among the part scenes included in the video.

One of the late legends featured in the video is John Mahoney of Frasier, who passed away in 2018. Mahoney played the cheerful, blue-collar father to the stuffy Frasier and Niles Crane in the long-running comedy series. Also seen in the video is Kirstie Alley, who is featured in the role of Rebecca on the iconic 1980s sitcom Cheers. Alley passed away earlier this year after a battle with cancer. Another late actor featured in the video is the late Luke Perry who passed away in 2019. He is shown in the video in his role as Dylan McKay in the iconic 1990s teen soap Beverly Hills 90210.

Newer series are also featured in the video. Series such as the comedy hit Ghosts were also featured. Ghosts originally premiered in October 2021. The series follows a young couple who move into a house that is fully populated by a quirky cast of, well, ghosts. The series is one of CBS's most successful projects and has received near-universal praise from both critics and viewers alike.

More serious series, such as The Good Wife and The Good Fight were also highlighted in the video, showing sleek and swanky parties replete with tense silences and champagne cocktails. Both series have been staples in the CBS lineup for over a decade — The Good Wife premiered in 2009 and ended in 2016, and The Good Fight premiered in 2017 and is still airing.

The new video runs for just over two hours. But don't worry, you could seamlessly replay it just in case your New Years' festivities run a bit longer than expected. And it features a wealth of familiar characters who you can turn to if the conversation goes stale.