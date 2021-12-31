The start of the new year brings the promise of change and renewal, especially in television. From resolution planning to end of year party meltdowns, there are a great variety of television episodes that surround this special date for all to enjoy. Here are 10 episodes that feature the start of a new year.

Futurama - “Space Pilot 3000” (Season 1, Episode 1)

The pilot episode of Futurama is one the strongest in the series and serves as a connecting thread throughout its seasons. Phillip J. Fry (Billy West) has a dead end job as a pizza delivery boy in New York in 1999. On New Year’s Eve he delivers a pizza to Applied Cryogenics, but when he arrives, he realizes it was a prank delivery. Fry decides to sit down on a chair and countdown the new year. As the countdown reaches one, he tips over and falls into an open cryogenic pod. He wakes up 1000 years later on New Year’s Eve 2999. Fry is surprised and excited to live in the future that feels like a new beginning. He meets Leela (Katey Sagal), Bender (Joe DiMaggio), and his only living relative, Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth (Billy West).

Bojack Horseman - “Old Acquaintance” (Season 3, Episode 8)

It’s a rainy New Year’s Eve in Hollywoo and Bojack (Will Arnett) is in the running to star in the newest David Pincher movie. At the same time, Kelsey (Maria Bamford) calls Bojack to ask him to be in her newest film to secure funding. Princess Caroyln (Amy Sedaris) and her team use this new info to hustle Bojack to the top of the list for consideration. Meanwhile, Mr. Peanutbutter (Paul F. Tompkins) and Diane (Alison Brie) go to the airport to pick up his brother, Captain Peanutbutter (Weird Al Yankovic) to celebrate the new year in the Labrador Peninsula. Todd (Aaron Paul) throws a Cabracadabra New Year’s Party at Bojack’s house, complete with sexy dancing orcas. As the party counts down to midnight, Bojack gets a call from Kelsey, who is disappointed at the turn of events in the movie negotiation.

Mad Men - “The Good News” (Season 4, Episode 3)

On his way to Acapulco on New Year’s Eve 1964, Don Draper (Jon Hamm) has a layover in Los Angeles. He decides to visit Anna Draper (Melinda Page Hamilton) , the widow of the man whose identity he stole. At the same time, Joan (Christina Hendricks) visits the OBGYN to see if she can get pregnant and deals with her boss, Lane’s (Jared Harris) cruel attitude. In Los Angeles, Anna’s niece Stephanie (Caity Lotz), reveals to Don that Anna has advanced, terminal cancer but that Anna doesn’t know it. He wants to extend his stay longer, but her sister Patty (Susan Leslie) tells him to leave and that he is no one to the family. Don accepts this and hugs Anna one last time before going back to New York and greeting 1965 from a plane.

Peep Show - “New Years Eve” (Season 7, Episode 6)

The season finale of Series 7 starts with Zahra (Camilla Beeput) visiting Jeremy (Jeremy Usborne) to tell him that she and Ben (Danny Babington) broke up. She asks him to move in with her and he readily agrees. Later, Mark (David Mitchell) and Jeremy arrive at a New Year’s Eve party at Johnson’s house. Jeff (Neil Fitzmaurice) and Johnson (Paterson Joseph) start to crudely tease Mark about dating Dobby (Isy Suttie). Mark reluctantly plays along, unaware that Dobby is behind him. After angrily confronting him, Dobby storms out of the party. Mark and Jeremy decide to attend another New Year’s Eve party at Big Suze’s (Sophie Winkleman) house. Mark overhears a couple of men talking about Dobby and finds out that she went to a role playing party hosted by Gerard (Jim Howick). He goes to Gerard’s party to tell Dobby that he is sorry and wants her to move in with him. Dobby agrees but the plan soon becomes complicated after Jeremy and Zahra are no longer going to live together. The party jumping in this episode is a fun way to introduce new situations to all of the characters and yet still maintain a great level of tension.

Big Mouth - “Re-New Years Eve” (Season 5, Episode 10)

Devin (June Diane Raphael) and Devon (Jak Knight) are having a black tie New Year’s Eve party to renew their wedding vows. The party seems like the perfect opportunity for the entire crew to apologize to all the people they have been mean to and start a clean slate for 2022. After a scuffle, Nick’s (Nick Kroll) hate worm, Walter (Brandon Kyle Goodman), takes him to the Monster World. In Monster World, the show goes meta and Nick meets the man in charge… Nick Kroll.

Friends - “The One With The Monkey” (Season 1, Episode 10)

It’s New Year’s Eve with the Friends crew. Ross has a new furry roommate – Marcel the monkey. Chandler (Matthew Perry) proposes a no-date New Year’s party, but is the first to break his own rule by inviting Janice (Maggie Wheeler). Soon, everyone has a date except for Ross (David Schwimmer). At the New Year’s party, everyone’s plus one turns into a disaster date. By the end of the night, each of the friends is alone, but Chandler compains he has no one to kiss to ring in the new year. To get him to stop complaining, Joey (Matt LeBlanc) kisses him.

The X-Files - “Millennium” (Season 7, Episode 4)

Zombies in the new millennium? Sounds like an X-Files treat! Agents Scully and Mulder are called to a case in Florida involving an empty grave. They find out that the missing dead man belonged to a group called the Millennium Group, a secret society that was made of FBI members. This episode is a crossover episode with the TV show Millenium, so Scully (Gillian Anderson) and Mulder (David Duchovny) team up with Frank Blank (Lance Henricksen) to solve the mystery. They discover that some Millennium Group fanatics believe that if they kill themselves before the new year, they would be resurrected as zombies and bring the end of the world by rising as the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. The only way to defeat the zombies is by shooting them in the head. As the episode winds down and the New Year’s Eve ball drops on TV, Mulder and Scully kiss and wish each other a happy new year.

Fuller House - “Happy New Year, Baby” (Season 2, Episode 13)

The Season 2 finale of the show takes place on New Year’s Eve 2016. As the family prepares for their party, Steve (Scott Weinger) reveals to D.J. (Candace Cameron-Bure) that he wants to propose to C.J. (Virginia Williams) during the celebration. With the entire family together for New Year’s, the older kids come up with a way to get Max (Elias Harger) out of their own New Year’s celebration.

The Simpsons - “Treehouse of Horror X” (Season 11, Episode 4)

The Simpsons go full Y2K horror in this millennium inspired episode. The episode contains three stories, and the last, “Life’s a Glitch, Then You Die,” imagines a world where the new millenium has wreaked havoc across Springfield and the world. On New Year’s Eve 1999, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve takes place in Springfield rather than NYC. Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta) is the nuclear plant’s Y2K compliance officer in charge of fixing all of the computers before midnight. But he forgets his own! As the New Year’s ball drops, the Y2K virus replicates across all computers and chaos soon ensues. Robot Dick Clark melts down, airplanes crash, devices explode, and looting begins. Krusty the Clown (Dan Castellaneta) collapses in front of the Simpsons family and they find a letter in his pocket that states that a rocket full of the Earth’s brightest will launch for Mars soon. Lisa Simpson (Yeardley Smith) is the only family member on the list and she is only allowed to take one parent. Lisa chooses Marge (Julie Kavner) so Homer and Bart (Nancy Cartwright) have to find a different way to escape. They find a second rocket filled with a mix of different celebrities including Spike Lee, Courtney Love, and Tonya Harding. The rocket is set on a direct path towards the sun, but Bart and Homer eject themselves into space, preferring death by space rather than spending more time with the celebrities.

The Office - “Ultimatum” (Season 7, Episode 13)

Pam (Jenna Fischer) creates a New Year’s resolution board so that everyone at the office can add their resolutions to it. The crew have a mix of goals both big and small. Michael (Steve Carrell) resolves to floss, while Ryan (B.J. Novak) wants to live his life in the new year like it's an art project. Dwight (Rainn Wilson) wants to meet a “loose woman,” so he hits the town and takes Darryl (Craig Robinson) and Andy (Ed Helms) as his wingmen. Meanwhile, Michael waits in anticipation to hear the outcome of Holly (Amy Ryan) and A.J’s (Rob Huebel) relationship. Holly had an ultimatum to end the relationship if A.J. did not propose by the end of the year. As the New Year's resolutions begin to get more out of hand, Pam decides to toss the entire board away, unable to deal with the team’s derailment.

