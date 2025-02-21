There are a lot of things so far in the year 2025 that have felt like a fever dream, and today we’re here to bring you something else. Variety has revealed that the Green Day-inspired comedy flick, New Years Rev has added four members to its cast — and it’s quite a mix of names. The latest quartet to add their talents to the Lee Kirk-helmed production are Mckenna Grace (Scream 7), Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Bobby Lee (Reservation Dogs) and Sean Gunn (Gilmore Girls). The four newbies add their names to a cast that will be led by Mason Thames (The Black Phone), Kylr Coffman (Major Crimes) and Ryan Foust (Marry Me). Other members of the growing ensemble include everyone’s favorite The Office podcasting duo, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, as well as Ignacio Diaz-Silverio (A Good Person) and Keen Ruffalo (Thor: Ragnarok).

New Years Rev is described as a coming-of-age tale that will follow three friends and bandmates who are on the road to Los Angeles with plans to open for Green Day on New Year’s Eve. The surprise will be on them when they come to discover that they are, in fact, not performing alongside the “American Idiot” musicians — but it’s all about the journey anyway. The storyline will take many of its cues from the real-life experiences that the Grammy Award-winning musicians lived during their early days of touring across the country in their van.

As of right now, we know that Thames, Coffman, and Foust will star as the group of aspiring musicians, but no other casting details have been revealed at this time — although we’re certainly hoping that Armisen is able to get in a drum solo at some point. While they might not be taking center stage in the film inspired by their lives, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool — known collectively as Green Day — will perform at some point during the film.

Who’s Behind ‘New Years Rev’?