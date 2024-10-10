New York Comic Con officially kicks off next week, but, obviously, not everyone can make it out to the East Coast to see all the biggest pop culture panels and attractions. For those at home, ReedPop, the producer of the annual event, is partnering with Paragon Creative Agency to livestream the most-anticipated panels on the main and Empire Stages with everyone. Known for playing host to everything from The Grammys to Tesla unveilings for a global audience, the live broadcast distributor will make the convention's headliners available to stream for free starting from opening night on October 17. Not only will viewers be able to watch along for free through Popverse and ReedPop's YouTube and social channels, but the partnership means fans can keep tabs on live streams for both stages across Collider and our sister sites, CBR and ScreenRant.

Paragon has been at the forefront of live broadcast, production, and post-production, with clients including CBS, Netflix, Microsoft, Disney, Activision/Blizzard, NBCUniversal, Warner Bros., and many more. Their involvement ensures that the best of NYCC will be available to viewers around the world as Valnet sites further amplify the stream. Among the biggest panels that will be available beyond the confines of the Jacob Javits Convention Center through the streams are a Ricky and Morty Season 8 sneak peek, a preview of the return of Outlander Season 7, a special discussion with composer Bear McCreary, and much more. Additionally, Popverse will make VODs of the streams available to members afterward for anyone who wants to go back and watch everything that unfolded.

Kristina Rogers, Vice President, ReedPop Comics Portfolio, expressed in a statement what it means to have an experienced streaming partner to spread the pop culture fun to fans everywhere. "We’re thrilled to be working with Paragon Creative Agency to bring NYCC’s highly-anticipated programming to fans globally. This partnership allows us to uplevel our streaming experience and continue honoring our commitment to amplify fandom globally and crafting events that provide an immersive experience.” Meanwhile, Valnet Inc.'s Editorial, Brand, and PR Director Rob Keyes similarly shared his excitement for giving our audience a chance to follow along live. "New York Comic Con is one of the most iconic pop culture events in the world and we’re excited to have Valnet’s digital entertainment publications CBR, Collider, and ScreenRant partner with ReedPop and Paragon Creative Agency to bring the thrill of the convention to an even larger audience."

What Else Is Coming to NYCC?

Everything mentioned above barely scratches the surface of what NYCC will feature this year. The major streamers will have a big presence at this year's event, as Prime Video looks to promote its new Alex Cross series Cross and the video game anthology Secret Level, while Max celebrates The Penguin and pushes James Gunn's Creature Commandos. The latter also has a starry panel and fan experience exploring the much-anticipated Dune: Prophecy and a loaded slate of House of the Dragon stars bound for New York, including Matt Smith and Tom Glynn-Carney. For the folks at home, another big highlight streaming to viewers will be Nickelodeon's 25th-anniversary celebration of SpongeBob SquarePants, one of three special panels that Paramount and the animation giant have planned for the event. Collider also had the privilege to announce that Hayley Atwell and Paul Bettany will be landing in the convention halls for the annual Marvel panel, also including Avengers: Endgame standout Josh Brolin.

In terms of stars, NYCC has already secured dozens for the festivities. The iconic Clerks duo of Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith will appear following the announcement over the summer of a third Jay and Silent Bob movie, as well as Marisa Tomei and cast members of hits like Shameless, Futurama, and Starship Troopers. While there are likely to be a few surprises throughout the weekend, other names confirmed to appear next week include Tegan Quin and Sara Quin, Amanda Conner, James Tynion IV, Tomi Adeyemi, Jeff Lemire, Grady Hendrix, Jimmy Palmiotti, R.A. Salvatore, Scott Snyder, Olivie Blake, Art Adams, and Chip Zdarsky. Be sure to catch panels moderated by Collider's own Steve Weintraub, Perri Nemiroff, and Maggie Lovitt throughout the event.

New York Comic Con will run from October 17 through October 20 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. Stay tuned here at Collider, our sister sites, and Popverse for live coverage throughout the entire weekend. Visit the NYCC website for more information on everything available at the event and check out a list of key events that will stream to viewers at home below.

Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty” Season Eight Sneak Peek | Thursday, October 17, 4:45 PM

“Outlander” Season Seven Part Two Preview |Thursday, October 17, 6:30 PM

Bear McCreary: Musical World-Building |Friday, October 18, 2:30 PM

Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants 25th Anniversary Celebration | Friday, October 18, 11:00 PM

The Simpsons | Saturday, October 19, 11:00 AM

Max Original Animation Presents: CREATURE COMMANDOS | Saturday, October 19, 4:45 PM

FOX ENTERTAINMENT PRESENTS GRIMSBURG | Sunday, October 20, 12:45 PM

Goosebumps: New Mysteries, New Cast, Same Thrills | Sunday, October 20, 2:30 PM

