DC Universe fans have been on their toes about the future of the superhero franchises following the HBO Discovery merger.

With everything that’s going on with HBO Discovery over the last couple of months, fans of HBO Max content – especially DC titles – have been constantly bracing themselves for possible bad news regarding their favorite show or highly anticipated Max Original movie. This time, however, the streaming platform provided cause for celebration as it confirmed three titles for this year’s New York City Comic-Con: Titans, Pennyworth, and Doom Patrol.

The first of these three panels, which takes place on Thursday, October 6, will be for the third season of Pennyworth. The series recently got its title changed to Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman’s Butler as a clear effort to draw more DC and superhero fans that probably didn’t associate the title of the series with Bruce Wayne’s longtime butler Alfred Pennyworth. British star Jack Bannon, who plays the title character, had his participation on the panel confirmed, as well as Ben Aldrige, who plays Batman’s father Thomas Wayne. The panel will also feature series creator Bruno Heller and executive producer John Stephens.

On Sunday, October 9, it’s time to get some brand-new information on the new season of Titans. The series, which centers around a group of young superheroes led by Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) AKA Robin AKA Nightwing, is hosting not only a “kick-ass” panel, but also a S.T.A.R. Labs booth for fans to appreciate, and “a few more surprises” teased by the Twitter announcement. Recently, an important addition was announced for the series: Titus Welliver will play mega-villain Lex Luthor.

Last but not least, HBO Max also announced for Sunday, October 9, the panel for its subversive superhero series Doom Patrol – which is also returning for Season 4. The series follows an unconventional super group who bands together to fight bizarre threats while trying to figure out how to deal with their own different powers. The Doom Patrol announcement tweets suggest we should look forward to hearing panelists talk about butts, and underscored it with a peach emoji.

The announcement comes at a time when public opinion has hit an all-time low when it comes to how DC titles are being handled since HBO and Discovery merged and made unpopular decisions. The biggest of them was, of course, shelving the upcoming Batgirl movie, which was well into production and had already cost over $90 million to produce. Other DC titles that ended up getting the ax include the new series Batman: The Caped Crusader, the holiday special Merry Little Batman, and new seasons of Young Justice.

New York Comic-Con happens from Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9 at Javits Center. Stick with Collider for a full coverage of the upcoming event.

You can check out the announcement tweets below: