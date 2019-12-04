NYFCC Names ‘The Irishman’ Best Picture of the Year; ‘Uncut Gems’ Wins Best Director

0

Folks, awards season is officially upon us, and if early days are any indication we’re in for a raucous freaking ride. The latest stop is the New York Film Critics Circle, which named Martin Scorsese‘s decades-spanning gangster epic The Irishman as the best film of the year. The film’s co-star Joe Pesci also nabbed Best Supporting Actor for the role of mob boss Russell Buffalino. We’re still many months away from the Oscars, but with two Best Picture wins under its belt—The Irishman also won top prize from the National Board of Review—Scorsese’s massive Netflix film is clearly the early frontrunner.

Below the top category is a few delightfully on-point wins, including a Best Actress nod to Lupita Nyong’o‘s chilling two-sided transformation in Us and Best Director to Benny and Josh Safdie for the on-screen panic attack that is Uncut Gems.

Check out the full list of winners below. For a more in-depth insight into the upcoming awards season, here is Adam Chitwood’s latest Best Picture predictions.

Best Picture: The Irishman

Best Director: Benny and Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

Best Actor: Antonio Bandera, Pain and Glory

Best Actress: Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Best Screenplay: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actor: Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story and Little Women

Best Animated Film: I Lost My Body

Best Cinematography: Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best First Film: Atlantics

Best Foreign Language Film: Parasite

Best Nonfiction Film: Honeyland

Special Award 1: Indie Collect

Special Award 2: Randy Newman