Soon returning for its third season on Oxygen, New York Homicide is on its way back for another lineup of shocking and unbelievable true-crime stories that rocked The Big Apple to its core. Today, Collider has an exclusive first look at the Season 3 trailer that showcases some of the unthinkable crimes to come. This time around, audiences can plan to hear from Robert K. Boyce, a retired NYPD Chief of Detectives who spent 35 years on the force, chasing down some of the city’s most infamous crimes. With his in-depth knowledge and insight, audiences are led through several new cases — from Brooklyn’s notorious serial killer to a man whose slaying was almost covered up by Hurricane Sandy’s devastating power, these stories will keep you on the edge of your seat as you tag along with the investigators who worked on them.

Our exclusive first look at the trailer for the new season of New York Homicide takes viewers on a tour of New York, stopping in each of the five boroughs for a different story (or two) of murder and intrigue. Panic spreads as a faceless killer stalks the streets of Brooklyn, while elsewhere, by the water, body parts wash up on the shore, with yet another case appearing to have mafia connections. Those deeper into true crime will undoubtedly recognize one of the cases right off the bat with talk of a headline-making club kid killer. All signs point to Michael Alig, who murdered another member of the scene over a drug dispute gone horribly wrong. His story played out in the iconic 2003 film, Party Monster, starring Macaulay Culkin and Seth Green, but you can get the more strict details in a new episode of New York Homicide.

Oxygen’s Catalog of Gripping True Crime

Obviously, New York Homicide has been a hit for Oxygen as it’s now going into its third season. But, the network synonymous with the most chilling and interesting true crime cases also has a vast catalog of other productions eager audiences can watch while they wait for the February 1 arrival of New York Homicide Season 3. Over the last few months, Oxygen has taken audiences to Los Angeles to track down serial killers in Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles, dug into a cold case that went from unsolved to solved in The Girl on the Milk Carton, plugged in the missing piece of the puzzle in Dateline: The Smoking Gun, and so much more.

Get caught up on Oxygen's full slate of content before Season 3 of New York Homicide snaps into action on February 1.

New York Homicide Release Date January 2, 2022 Cast Robert K. Boyce , Diane Fanning Seasons 2 Character(s) Self - Host & Former NYPD Chief of Detectives , Self - True Crime Author, "Under the Knife" Producers Kathryn Vaughan Network Oxygen Expand

