Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is swinging into the New York Public Library this month to celebrate his 60th anniversary, and to mark a whole year since the NYPL eliminated library fines! The library and Marvel Entertainment are joining forces with a brand-new library card design inspired by Spider-Man's legacy in order to encourage new and existing patrons to explore all that the Library has to offer them. The cards feature classic comic book images from Spider-Man's first appearance in 1962's Amazing Fantasy #15, and the supplies are limited, but available to everyone.

Following the New York Comic-Con, in honor of his 60th anniversary, Spider-Man will be dropping by the New York Public Library on October 11 with a batch of limited edition Marvel Comics-inspired library cards. Featuring images of the web-slinging hero himself, as well as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, the cards also mark a very special one-year anniversary of the NYPL making the historical decision to eliminate library fines. The move was intended as a way to remove barriers to the public's access to the Library, and was memorialized as a special plot point in Marvel Comics' Amazing Spider-Man #900. Written by Daniel Kibblesmith and illustrated and colored by David Lopez and Nathan Fairbairn, respectively, the comic shows Peter Parker returning a big stack of overdue books to the NYPL after learning about the late-fee elimination.

While the card supply is limited, all the Library's patrons are welcome to apply for one, whether new or current. The collaboration with Marvel Entertainment is meant to emphasize the importance of learning and knowledge to all of Peter Parker's (aka Spider-Man) comic book adventures. Marvel VP of Licensed Publishing Sven Larsen said, "With so many of our most iconic moments and characters established in New York City, we’re thrilled to work with The New York Public Library to invite even more people to dive into Marvel and find their own favorites across Spider-Man’s legacy."

New York Public Library President Anthony W. Marx expounds on the "exceptional accomplishments" that can be achieved through the power of reading, saying:

"Reading is a superpower—one that provides everyone with the ability to learn, to be inspired, and understand the world more fully. At The New York Public Library we remain dedicated to providing books and resources that help New Yorkers reach new heights and working with Marvel on this exciting, limited-edition Spider-Man card reinforces the exceptional accomplishments people can achieve when they have access to information. It also states unequivocally that we think our patrons are ‘beyond amazing.'"

The limited edition cards also launch the NYPL's latest Teens 360º Initiative, which codifies the Library's commitment to expanding services and spaces for young adults. In the coming years, Teens 360º will include a number of changes across the city, including developing more teen centers in the NYPL service area and more programs focused on digital literacy and technological skills. Teens 360º looks to provide more holistic support for teens who've faced unprecedented challenges over the last several years. This includes school support, college and career readiness, and mental health resources.

The New York Public Library offers the public free access to millions of books, a "web of information" through free internet access, and a "super-team of library staff." Even Peter Parker couldn't ask for more! This Spider-Man card launch also ushers in the start of the LIbrary's Open House week, which begins October 11 as well. The new cards will be made available across all the NYPL branches, located in the Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island. Each Library will host a variety of programs and events, as well as reading recommendations curated by the staff throughout the week. You can also catch the NYPL at this year's NYCC, hosting a Professional Day for all Librarians and Educators on October 6.

For more details on the Spider-Man library cards and all related activities, checkout the NYPL's website. For fans interested in reading about the New York Public Library's cameo in the Spider-Man comics, you can check out Amazing Spider-Man #900 in a special bonus release on Marvel Unlimited, Marvel's premier digital comics subscription.