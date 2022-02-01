In September, Wordle looked like a typo. But ever since the hyper-addictive pass-time premiered this past fall, there's hardly a day that goes by where people aren't talking about time-sucking internet addiction. The game, which daily allows players to have six chances to guess a five-letter word, has picked up like wildfire. There's a good chance that your social media is littered with little colored boxes announcing people's scores in the daily challenge. Sure enough, it was only a matter of time before someone with heavy pockets took notice and drew out their checkbook. Today, The New York Times Company announced they acquired the rights for Wordle with a price tag "in the low seven figures."

As NYT reported, the publication purchased the game from its creator, software engineer Josh Wardle, in an effort to continue growing their digital subscriptions. The goal is to have 10 million subscribers by 2025. With the growing importance of games like crosswords and Spelling Bee, the acquisition of Wordle retains the world-famous publication's interest in retaining daily followers, particularly those who find themselves addicted to this ever-absorbing game. Certainly, with the internet activity only continuing to gain interest and followers, it makes sense that the New York Times would want in on that alluring power.

First appearing as an ad-free website back in October, Wordle had a mere 90 users on November 1st. But that number grew to 300,000 over the course of the month, and now, it's a game played by millions around the world, as The New York Times noted in their announcement. Certainly, a feature that allows users to share their performance, as indicated by a series of five bricks, is a primary source of the web game's growing media attention. The absorbing game spawned millions of tweets, along with countless memes. It spread the word on Wordle and paved the way for its cultural dominance at the end of 2021.

Image via Wordle

Ever since The New York Times introduced a paywall in 2011, the publication has worked hard to gain a digital footprint and encourage readers to buy subscriptions. The game's appeal has come, in part, from its free accessibility, and the publication claims that Wordle will remain free to new and existing players, though it's quite likely that the paywall will absorb the game with time. Wordle is only the latest high-price purchase from the New York-based company. This month, the Times spent $550 million on The Athletic, a sports news website that receives 1.2 million subscribers.

It should be noted that the New York Times' acquisition of Wordle brings the story full circle, as Wardle told the Times that he started Wordle after he and his partner "got really into" The Times' crosswords and their Spelling Bee games during the pandemic. The New York Times was ultimately foundational in the making of this intensely-addictive game, and Wardle claims this is a "natural" step in its evolution.

Through its simplicity, its accessibility, and its pop culture domination, Wordle has become one of the biggest success stories of the past year. This lofty acquisition suggests that its foothold on culture will only continue in the months to come. Suffice it to say, this isn't the last that you have heard of Wordle.

