With the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League only mere weeks away, the filmmaker has been taking to social media to drum up more excitement by dropping character-centric teasers. The latest teaser trailer was released by director Zack Snyder on Twitter on Saturday afternoon. The new teaser features Aquaman himself (Jason Momoa), offering both new and old footage alike of our favorite Atlantean with several familiar voices lending commentary as a backdrop.

Eagle-eyed fans might be able to spot the difference between shots that have been carried over from 2017's Justice League and Snyder's new cut, but the voiceovers we hear are especially exciting. Willem Dafoe's Nuidis Vulko seems to warn Arthur Curry that he can't turn his back on the world forever, while Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman points out that it has been thousands of years since the Amazons and the Atlanteans have spoken. With the rising threat of Steppenwolf and his Parademon army, however, it looks like Aquaman will have to embrace his destiny and take up his mother's trident in order to lead his people and ultimately help save the world.

RELATED: New Details on Superman's Black Suit in 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Revealed

Image via Warner Bros.

Previously, Snyder has also shared teasers for both Batman (Ben Affleck) and Superman (Henry Cavill), and if this trend holds, then no doubt we're going to be treated to a few more character-specific peeks. With International Women's Day right around the corner on Monday, could that be the time to drop something featuring our favorite Amazonian goddess, Wonder Woman? Given that there are still three members of the Justice League left to spotlight and quite a few more days left before the film's streaming premiere, it stands to reason that we're only halfway through these teasers as of now. This round of teasers which focus on a single member of the Justice League follows on the heels of an intriguing Mother Box Snyder Cut teaser which premiered at IGN Fan Fest earlier this month. That teaser, also unveiled by Snyder, featured clues and Easter eggs about all six Justice League members through fascinating and details CG animation.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be released on HBO Max on March 18, with a runtime clocking in at four hours. Check out the new solo Aquaman teaser and poster below:

KEEP READING: Here Are The Snyder Cut Chapter Titles, So You Know When to Take a Bathroom Break

Share Share Tweet Email

Sigourney Weaver on Falling in Love With 'My Salinger Year' & Her Favorite 'Alien' Movie Plus, Weaver discusses the future of the 'Galaxy Quest' reboot.