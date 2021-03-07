The excitement for Zack Snyder's Justice League continues! With anticipation for the new cut of the DC film growing by the day, fans have taken to keeping a close watch on Snyder's social media since the director has been posting specific solo teasers for each member of the League — just long enough for us to pore over every detail and build more hype for the movie's debut later this month. Today, Snyder unveiled the latest teaser revolving around the fastest hero of the team, The Flash (Ezra Miller). Like others before it, we've been able to pinpoint some familiar voices immediately.

Barry Allen is another somewhat more reluctant member of the Justice League, and based on the glimpses we get in this character trailer, it's not hard to understand why — especially if he's accidentally shredding his sneakers every time he uses his super-speed abilities. Aside from what's undoubtedly a very high shoe budget and a rescue involving Iris West (Kiersey Clemons), we hear voiceovers from several important characters, including what seems to be Barry's father, Henry (Billy Crudup), as well as Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), who seeks the speedster out for this new superhero team he's putting together.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: New 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Teaser Sees Aquaman Embrace His Destiny

Prior to now, Snyder has also posted teasers for Batman and Superman (Henry Cavill) late last week, as well as Aquaman (Jason Momoa) yesterday. That whittles down the remaining JL members who still have yet to receive their own spotlight trailers to two, so you have a fifty-fifty shot of guessing who we might get a sneak peek of next. Our guess is Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), considering that Monday is also International Women's Day. These trailers also drop in the wake of a Mother Box teaser Snyder previewed at IGN Fan Fest in early March, which was rich with Easter eggs and footage for fans to comb through.

The wait is almost over, though; Zack Snyder's Justice League will be dropping on HBO Max on March 18, with a runtime clocking in at four hours (and plenty of chapter breaks). Check out the new solo Flash teaser and poster below:

