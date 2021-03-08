The Themysciran reflects on the losses of her past while uniting with new allies to fight the future.

With the release date of Zack Snyder's Justice League looming ever nearer, it seems like there's not much the filmmaker can do to drum up more excitement among an already-eager fanbase — except, maybe, keep teasing them with character-centric trailers that put more of a solo focus on every single member of the Justice League. Today, which is fittingly also International Women's Day, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) is getting her turn to shine, with the latest teaser and poster dedicated to her journey in the upcoming director's cut.

The abbreviated trailer, which premiered on director Zack Snyder's Twitter, is a more emotional watch than expected, however, when you recall that the plot of the original Justice League movie involved Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) and his army carrying out a siege against the Amazons on Themyscira in order to secure one of his precious Mother Boxes. Voiceovers from familiar characters such as Diana's mother, Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) and Steppenwolf himself are sobering reminders of the fact that for Wonder Woman, part of this fight is definitely personal. The good news, however, is that Diana will have powerful allies in the Justice League to take on this threat.

This latest trailer drop follows the release of other character teasers — so far, we've been treated to close-up looks at Batman (Ben Affleck) and Superman (Henry Cavill), as well as Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and The Flash (Ezra Miller). With all that in mind, the question that remains now is when, not if, we'll be getting a look at something that showcases more of Cyborg (Ray Fisher) to complete the entire set. Until then, we'll be poring over everything we already have looking for new footage and any other details we can glean.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be premiering on HBO Max on March 18, with a runtime clocking in at four hours (and helpful chapter titles, in case you need time to get up and stretch your legs). Check out the new Wonder Woman teaser and poster below:

