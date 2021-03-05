Filmmaker Zack Snyder continues to tease the arrival of his cut of Justice League on HBO Max later this month, and he’s now started releasing character-specific teaser trailers that show off some new footage. First up are Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman, and these teaser trailers will certainly get fans excited.

The Batman teaser finds the Caped Crusader stepping up and assuming his role as the leader of the Justice League while revealing an absolutely massive Batmobile that we definitely didn’t see in the theatrical cut of Justice League. The footage ends with all members united on that concrete wall we see at the end of the film, albeit this version of the footage looks quite different.

And the Superman teaser finally puts the long-rumored Black Suit back into action. Snyder previously revealed that he had to battle with the studio over including the Black Suit Superman, and ultimately landed on filming the suit in color but in a way that would allow them to turn it black in post-production. So when Snyder got a budget to complete his cut of the movie, he put Cavill in that Black Suit once and for all, and we see the resurrected alien flying off into the sky to find out why he’s been brought back to life.

RELATED: Zack Snyder Reveals New Details for Superman's Black Suit in 'Justice League'

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be released on HBO Max on March 18th and will host a bounty of new footage, as the runtime now stretches to four hours after Snyder was given tens of millions of dollars to invest in his cut of the film. That includes all-new visual effects, color grading, and even a new live-action scene for which Jared Leto’s Joker appears. What other surprises are in store? Well, the wait’s almost over.

Check out the Batman and Superman teasers below, and stay tuned. Teasers for Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg can’t be too far off.

KEEP READING: They Only Shot One New Scene for 'Zack Snyder's Justice League', Reveals Producer Deborah Snyder

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Bioshock’: Gore Verbinski on Why the Movie Was Cancelled and His Planned Ending He also talks about how he prefers to map out set pieces, and a big action scene he had planned for the ‘Bioshock’ movie.