With the premiere of Zack Snyder's Justice League only days away, it's hard to envision how fans could be even more excited, but HBO Max has dropped yet another new trailer for the upcoming four-hour movie which gives us a bigger indication of the plans Darkseid has for Earth — and they're definitely not good.

The trailer certainly starts off on a bleak note, with Darkseid (Ray Porter) detailing his mission to take over a divided planet, especially now that there is no Kryptonian flying around to protect it. It's basically the confirmation we need that without Superman (Henry Cavill), the Earth may not be able to stand against its greatest threat. Then again, as Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) reminds us in voiceover, he did make a promise on the late Man of Steel's grave to assemble a team — and the Justice League, once united, will be more powerful than anything Darkseid or his loyal followers have ever faced. The trailer also gives us another good look at Superman's memorable black suit, previously teased at IGN's Fan Fest.

Image via HBO Max/Warner Bros.

RELATED: First 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Social Reactions Reveal a "Vastly Superior" Movie

Ahead of the Snyder Cut's release, critical social reactions have already dropped, with many praising the movie for spending more focus on character development and story as well as making footage from the 2017 Justice League feel "more powerful" with that added context, per Collider's own Perri Nemiroff. Check back on Collider tomorrow when we'll have our official review of the film from Matt Goldberg.

With these positive early reactions, it seems as though DCEU fans are going to have something to celebrate when Zack Snyder's Justice League finally dawns on March 18 exclusively on HBO Max. You can watch the new "Promise" trailer below.

KEEP READING: Here's What's New to HBO and HBO Max in March 2021

Share Share Tweet Email

Laurence Fishburne & Michelle Yeoh Join the Cast of Netflix’s 'The School for Good and Evil' Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington also star in the YA adaptation.