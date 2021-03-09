We at Collider are happy to exclusively debut a deleted scene from the upcoming home entertainment release of one of 2020’s best films, News of the World. Directed by Paul Greengrass, the Western takes place shortly after the end of the Civil War and stars Tom Hanks as a man who travels the country reading the news to citizens in small towns. Along the way, he comes across a young girl named Johanna who was taken by the Kiowa people years ago and has trouble speaking English. He takes it upon himself to deliver the young girl (played by Helena Zengel) to her only living relatives, but the journey is fraught with danger and hardships.

News of the World is, at heart, a story about stories and communication, and in this deleted scene from early on in the film, Hanks’ character is trying to get Johanna to go to bed and she throws a fit. A friends of Hanks’ character, Ella Gannett (Elizabeth Marvel), is able to calm the young girl as she speaks Kiowa, and she and Johanna have a little laugh at Hanks’ expense.

It’s a funny little scene that is right in step with how Greengrass threads the needle of this story about two people who desperately need to communicate and yet keep hitting barriers both of their own building and of society’s.

Check out the deleted scene in the video player above. News of the World is now available on Digital and will be released on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on March 23rd.

