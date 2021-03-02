Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has announced when you can buy the brilliant Tom Hanks Western News of the World in a variety of formats. Co-written and directed by Paul Greengrass – the filmmaker behind the Bourne sequels and United 93 – the film takes place a few years after the end of the Civil War and finds Hanks playing a newsreader who travels from town to town to read, well, the news of the world. On his travels he comes across a young German girl who had been taken in years previously by the Kiowa people, and he sets out to reunite her with her extended family. Along the way the two come to understand one another in surprising ways.

Released at Christmas 2020 in theaters, News of the World is absolutely one of the best films of last year and is deft in its execution. It’s a sneakily emotional story about communication, featuring a pair of tremendous performances by Hanks and newcomer Helene Zengel. And now you can own it!

News of the World is being released on Digital on March 9th, and will be available on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 23rd. It’s well worth a blind buy if you’ve been considering watching it for the past couple of months, especially if you’re a fan of Hanks and/or Westerns.

The home video release comes with a feature commentary by Greengrass, deleted scenes, and featurettes about Hanks and Zengel’s onscreen pairing, the action, why Greengrass wanted to make such a different film from his other movies, and striving for authentic representation of the Kiowa people.

The film is currently in the thick of the Oscar race and is a contender in a number of categories, including Best Supporting Actress for Zengel and Best Original Score for quite simply one of James Newton Howard’s best scores yet.

Check out a trailer for the home video release below.

