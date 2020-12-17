We at Collider are thrilled to announce that Mondo will be releasing a very special edition of the News of the World soundtrack on vinyl in January. The original score by legendary composer James Newton Howard is one of the year’s best, and Mondo is doing it justice by presenting the soundtrack in a style the emulates 19th century newsprint (design and layout by Mo Shafeek).

Directed by Paul Greengrass (Captain Phillips), the film News of the World is a full-on Western set a few years after the end of the Civil War. Tom Hanks plays Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a man of few means who travels the United States from town to town and reads the news to various residents. Kidd is, in essence, a storyteller, but his plans are waylaid when he stumbles across a 10-year-old girl who was taken in by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own. She’s now orphaned and unable to understand much English, but with her immediate family dead, Kidd takes it upon himself to deliver her to an aunt and uncle that are still living.

The film is a change of pace for Greengrass, who is usually known for striking docudramas like United 93 or gritty actioners like the Bourne movies. But here he makes an honest-to-goodness Western, and it’s great! The film is patient and clearly inspired by the work of John Ford, but also has a really compelling message about the stories we tell ourselves (and others) to get by. And of course Hanks is unsurprisingly fantastic in the lead role.

But that James Newton Howard score? Folks, it’s terrific. The composer behind The Fugitive, The Sixth Sense, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them crafts an epic yet intimate Western score that is surely worth owning.

The Mondo News of the World soundtrack will be released on vinyl as a limited-edition 2-disc set housed in a letterpressed sleeve printed by The Press Room in Austin, Texas. The soundtrack will be available for purchase at MondoShop.com on January 13th for $35, but will be limited to 500 copies.

If you’re not lucky enough to snag a vinyl copy, the soundtrack is currently available on all digital and streaming platforms and will be released as a CD on December 18th from Back Lot Music.

News of the World will be released in theaters nationwide on Christmas Day. For more on the film, read Matt’s review.

