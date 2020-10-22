‘News of the World’: Tom Hanks Goes Full Western in New Trailer for Paul Greengrass’ Next Film

Universal Pictures has released a new, full-length trailer for the upcoming drama News of the World, and it looks pretty great. Based on the novel of the same name by Paulette Jiles, the film is set five years after the end of the Civil War and stars Tom Hanks as Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a veteran who now works as a non-fiction storyteller, going from town to town to read the news. While in Texas, he crosses paths with a 10-year-old girl (Helena Zengel) who was taken by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own. Kidd decides to take her under his wing and return her to her home, venturing across the unforgiving landscape.

The film reunites Hanks with his Captain Phillips director Paul Greengrass, and indeed marks a significant departure for the filmmaker behind naturalistic films like United 93 and the Bourne movies. This kind of epic Western is something I’m eager to see how he tackles, and in a statement Greengrass (who co-write the script with Luke Davies) pointed to the film’s emotional resonance as one fo the reasons he made it:

“News of the World is set in a bitterly divided, dangerous world and it is a journey of discovery for both Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks) and the girl, Johanna (Helena Zengel). Both characters are lost in different ways and are searching for belonging. That is what gives the journey tremendous emotional power. Kidd and Johanna have great adventures whilst overcoming great dangers, and ultimately, the film is about a journey towards redemption.“

“Kidd wanted to communicate an authentic worldview to his audiences because he knew that, along with education and entertainment, the powers of enlightenment could be exchanged in the news readings that he gave,” Hanks added in his own statement.

The film is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, 2020, so we’ll see if that holds. But in the meantime, I’m looking forward to this one.

Here’s the official synopsis for News of the World: