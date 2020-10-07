‘News of the World’ Trailer Shows Tom Hanks in His First Western

Universal has released the first trailer for Paul Greengass’ upcoming Western News of the World. The film starsTom Hanks as Captain Jefferson Kyle Kid, a veteran and widower who goes from town to town sharing non-fiction, but when he crosses paths with an abandoned 10-year-old (Helena Zengel), he resolves to deliver her to the law where she can be protected.

In his dramas, Greengrass is primarily concerned with the behavior of civilizations and what makes someone “civilized” in the face of violence, so a Western on the frontier seems like the perfect venue for his sensibilities. I’m also eager to see Hanks in a Western. Hanks is one of our most beloved actors, but he’s also one of our more modern figures as he’s never really gone into period dramas beyond World War II. To see him exit the 20th century (outside of the bounds of the era-spanning Cloud Atlas) should be an exciting change of pace for the actor.

Check out the News of the World trailer below. The film is slated to open in theaters this Christmas.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for News of the World: