‘News of the World’ Trailer Shows Tom Hanks in His First Western
Universal has released the first trailer for Paul Greengass’ upcoming Western News of the World. The film starsTom Hanks as Captain Jefferson Kyle Kid, a veteran and widower who goes from town to town sharing non-fiction, but when he crosses paths with an abandoned 10-year-old (Helena Zengel), he resolves to deliver her to the law where she can be protected.
In his dramas, Greengrass is primarily concerned with the behavior of civilizations and what makes someone “civilized” in the face of violence, so a Western on the frontier seems like the perfect venue for his sensibilities. I’m also eager to see Hanks in a Western. Hanks is one of our most beloved actors, but he’s also one of our more modern figures as he’s never really gone into period dramas beyond World War II. To see him exit the 20th century (outside of the bounds of the era-spanning Cloud Atlas) should be an exciting change of pace for the actor.
Check out the News of the World trailer below. The film is slated to open in theaters this Christmas.
Here’s the official synopsis for News of the World:
Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks), a widower and veteran of three wars, now moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from the far reaches of the globe.
In the plains of Texas, he crosses paths with Johanna (Helena Zengel), a 10-year-old taken in by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own. Johanna, hostile to a world she’s never experienced, is being returned to her biological aunt and uncle against her will.
Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs. As they travel hundreds of miles into the unforgiving wilderness, the two will face tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces as they search for a place that either can call home.
- 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Temporarily Pauses Filming After Positive COVID-19 Tests on Set
- Super Nintendo World Opens at Universal Japan Spring 2021, Store Opens October 16
- 'Destiny 2: Beyond Light': Get an Early Look at the Upcoming Expansion's Weapons and Gear
- ‘Totally Under Control’ Review: An Infuriating Anatomy of Complete Failure
- Adam Sandler Movies on Netflix, Ranked